4 fabulous curtain trends to inspire you

Promotional feature with Hillarys

Looking for a speedy way to refresh your living room? Simply look to the windows. New curtains or blinds instantly switch up the mood – as these four designers show with their stunningly individual takes on the same town house interior…

See all: Curtains & Blinds range products at Tesco

1. Minimal luxe

This luxuriously chic and stylish interior is the work of designer Daniela Tasca-York, who’s inspired by the ‘less is more’ ethos of one key trend – minimal luxe. ‘It’s a kind of laid-back luxury with a subtle, understated colour palette,’ says Daniela.

Be bold and hang curtains in two neutral shades side by side, like these floor-to-ceiling drapes in Tetbury Ivory and Clarence Off-White. They’re set against a backdrop of sheer voiles in Lyra Ivory, which diffuse the natural light for a clean, peaceful effect – as well as preserving privacy. ‘This look transforms your room into a place of pure serenity,’ adds Daniela.

2. Modern rustic

For country cabin charm, it would be difficult to find a more tempting room than this one, styled by Emily Henson for Hillarys. With a nod to contemporary Danish design, it taps into the raw, earthy elements of modern rustic interiors.

This look is all about natural textures and materials, complete with the flaws and imperfections that channel the natural world. Emily has used Lindora Silver curtains, layered with Howard Chartreuse Roman blinds. She says, ‘I love how calming, comforting and inviting this room looks, using blinds and curtains at the window to achieve a nurturing, cosy environment.’

3. Urban glamour

Kate Watson-Smyth’s room design picks up on edgy style encapsulated by Urban Glamour. ‘I used the clean, uncluttered look of Roman blinds to show off the dramatic window frames of this room,’ explains Kate. ‘The fabric colour – Clarence Chemise – proves that pink isn’t just for girls.’

Opt for dark, rich shades and combine them with lighter pinks to create a balanced tone.

Kate pulls the look together with industrial-style design details, and fabrics with texture details like quilting. She’s also bounced light around the space by highlighting with mirrored, shiny and glitzy surfaces. These add instant glamour and impact, helping to creating a high-end finish that’s achievable in any home.

4. Colour clash

Bold, vivid colours work brilliantly together in this high-impact design from Sophie Robinson. She’s juxtaposed floral patterns with graphic prints at the windows, by teaming Caprice paradise Romans with floor-length Eclipse Denim curtains. ‘I chose to combine Roman blinds with clashing curains to create the high-energy appeal I really love,’ explains Sophie.

See all: Curtains & Blinds range products at Tesco

The theme is also picked up with matching Eclipse Denim cushion covers – a co-ordinating option that’s available with all Hillarys fabrics. The room’s bold scheme is also echoed in the furnishings, with block statement colours and asymmetric light fixtures adding to the overall look. Opting for a colour clash may seem like a brave step, but it can pay huge dividends when it works as dramatically as this.