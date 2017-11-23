Encompassing relaxed New England style, tailored Hamptons glamour and a refreshing red, white and blue colour palette; let's all give thanks for Americana
Americana is a décor trend that – naturally – celebrates all things American, and it’s really big news. The main focus of stateside styling is to make patriotic red, white and blue the eye-popping palette of a scheme.
Such strong tones need a fairly neutral foundation, so these schemes generally start with a white background. This is then filled with pops of red and blue in fabric form as well as a good dose of all-American stars and stripes. The result is usually bright, refreshing and strong. The use of white paint and mixing in neutral shades of tan will prevent Americana overload.
However, there is a little more to this classic American dream style than meets the eye. Obviously, it’s a very popular choice for homeowners in America because of their pride in heritage. Much of their history shines through in this trend. You only have to look at the use of chunky wooden farmhouse furniture and classic American folk style fabrics, such as ticking stripes, gingham and antique quilts to see how. It all adds up to a homely and rustic look.
Another twist to the tale is the alternative fun 1950s retro look, where red white and blue really does shine. Think full-on American flags, Coca Cola red, classic denim blue and lit-up slogans – the bigger, the brasher and the brighter, the better. Vintage accessories and industrial pieces of furniture will also rock this look, adding a balancing touch of class.
And then there’s the East Coast, New England vibe where sea blues, pops of red, driftwood and crisp linens captures the holiday feel so well. Or for those who prefer the smarter Hamptons style, swap pale wood for traditional dark mahogany, add accents of navy and finish with decorative glass, chrome pieces and the odd stars and stripes cushion.
Whichever a style you prefer, take a look at our selection of Americana room ideas where you’ll be sure to find a look that is simply Yankee Doodle Dandy.
Americana bedroom with a country twist
Embracing the Americana trend can be as simple as flying the flag. Or framing one. A couple of stars above the bed and quilted cushions build the New England look, and a chunky wooden bed adds a nod to folklore country.
Americana kitchen with red bar stools
An all-white kitchen with splashes for red and blue convey the quintessential look without being overpowering. Neat rows of metro tiles keep the retro theme strong while three bar stools covered in vibrant puzzle red fabric sing out. A navy stars rug balances the space while red accessories dotted here and there and decorative painted stars finish the all-American vibe.
Bar stools
Graham and Green
Fabric
Larson
Similar stars
Design Vintage
Americana living room with coastal accents
A classic addition to the Americana look is to introduce a coastal vibe. The red, white and blue palette lends itself so well to capture the breezy seaside look. Try pairing it with driftwood, seaside accessories and crisp linens. Jute or sea grass rugs add texture and depth while a nautical dark wooden trunk will stop the scheme from looking too cold. Plenty of patriotic coloured cushions and patchwork quilts are a comforting reminder of the original American base.
Americana kitchen with blue shaker units
Blue Shaker units, open shelves and an island unit give this large kitchen a distinctive Hamptons vibe when set against a white wood panelled backdrop. The timber keeps the room warm and inviting while pale wood flooring is open and laid-back. Pops of red on the industrial style shelves give the room the vintage flair that Americana is all about and the beautiful softly rounded bar stools are timeless and Amish in style.
Get the look:
Buy Now: Weathered Oak Stools, £175, Cox & Cox
Americana hallway with blue and white striped bench
Create a welcoming hallway with true Boston charm. Once again wood panelled walls, this time in soothing pale blue, play a large part in this scheme proving it is a key feature in Americana country style. The fresh white bench is made comfortable and homely with a smart blue and white stripe seat pad and then piled high with a flag motif and national colours. The decorative lobster catchers and storm lantern are fun additions to remind us that this is trend works so well beside the sea.
White bench
Keilidoscope
Similar cushion
Lexington
American bedroom with contemporary four poster bed
The strong colour scheme works so well in modern spaces too. This apartment style bedroom mirrors a relaxed beach-house vibe with a softer blue and chalky white palette. The strong lines of the four poster bed blends in with the all-white backdrop to create functional, contemporary elegance, while smart navy and white striped rugs set in angled positions add a strong visual statement. The only red in this room is the draped flag which is the ultimate less is more accessory.
Similar bed
Maison Du Mode
Rugs
Ikea
Americana living room with stars and stripes wall hanging
This cosy living room is a classic celebration of All-American comfortable living. Although it obviously rejoices the American flag with a dominant wall hanging and matching cushions this scheme is not just about stars and stripes. Elements of country chic and traditional style is also apparent. The dark wood feature fireplace has a time-honoured element and pays homage to the American love of refined and robust decor while large and comfortable white and blue seating is arranged socially for practical family living.
Americana living room with cabin style walls
Quilts hold a unique place in American folklore. Colourful and exquisitely designed, they are an inspiring starting point for for a country decorating scheme. Cabin style walls conjures up a Wild West atmosphere while colonial style braided rugs add warm texture and completes the cosy rustic barn feel.
Similar rug
The Braided Rug Company
Similar chair
The Farthing
Americana dining room with vintage accents
Bring the easy, laid back east-coast American look to your home with natural fabrics and furniture. This vintage look dining room is bright and breezy with white walls and brick work, distressed furniture and an open dresser. Country-style linens in red and blue stripes add to the stateside nostalgia.
Similar fabrics
The Linen Works
Similar dresser
Laura Ashley
Americana home office with nautical elements
This relaxed but ordered look is ideal for a comfortable and creative workspace. This is a look within a look so it’s easy to up the levels of one that fits in with your signature style. Pale biscuit leather seating and an industrial-style desk is the vintage element and yacht motif wallpaper adds nautical detail. Finish your well chosen scheme by working in red, white and blue stripes and faded stars-and-stripes postcards or prints to enhance the patriotic look.
Wallpaper
Linwood
Chair
Barker & Stonehouse
This space is a fine example of how the Americana trend is so easy to live with. We hope you love it as much as we do.