Don’t you just love mint green? Our colour crush of the moment has a wonderful refreshing feel that is perfectly suited to bathrooms. Here, a mix of green and blue mosaic floor tiles looks great with minty fresh painted walls. A statement bath is the ultimate in luxury and even better to have it placed under a window (ah, if only we had the space!). Add warmth to your bathroom with bamboo-coloured blinds, a wire bath rack and a wooden duckboard. We can only dream of how much time we’d love to spend relaxing in this luxurious tub…

Floor tiles

Fired Earth

Similar freestanding bath

Aston Matthews