Give your kitchen a refresh by painting your cabinetry in a soft powdery blue shade. Here, grey walls keep the scheme grown up and sophisticated. Choose brass taps, handles and knobs – not only are they bang on trend, but they’ll also add a smart, finished look to the kitchen. A set of pendant shades hanging high over an island unit give a wonderful feeling of space. Mix in plenty of glassware, warm textiles and a few wooden accents for a cosy, autumnal feel.
Country kitchen with pastel blue painted cabinetry
Similar cabinetry
Handmade Kitchens of Christchurch
Similar pendants
Garden Trading
Pastel living room armchair
Not keen on all the sugary pastel shades of summer? Pep up your living room with autumn pastels – go for a muted take on ice cream colours with hues of mint green and pale grey. Add a few geometric fabrics, such as this striking cushion to help lift the simple colour palette. For extra impact paint walls in a sophisticated shade of lemon yellow – it’ll bring the whole look together and make the room feel fresh (rather than sugary sweet). The gorgeous tabby cat is optional!
Paint
Farrow & Ball
Chair
Philippe Nigro at Ligne Roset
Pale jade bedroom with earthy tones
Update your decorating scheme for autumn with pale jade and soft pink. There is a relaxed quality to these two complementary hues that mean they work well in the bedroom. Paint (or wallpaper) walls in an ultra pale duck egg shade and choose furniture with a rough, distressed finish. Carved detailing in pale wood works well as it keeps the scheme feeling light and subtle. Add depth with earthy tones – here a simple artwork and vintage suitcase add a deep brown tone that feels warm and inviting.
Sky blue bedroom with distressed furniture
Cool blue walls are great in all seasons, but we love this pastel coloured hue for autumn. Combine with an upholstered bed for a luxurious look and mix in a few deep blue and purple tones to add depth. Be daring with your bedside lamps – these days it’s all about the hanging bulb or pendant (they look fab in this large room). Mix rough textures with soft. Here a coarse seagress rug and distressed dressing room screen look great combined with a woollen throw and crisp linen sheets.
Similar pendants
John Lewis
Similar throw
Dunelm
Neutral kitchen with lavender accents
A corner seating area is ideal for a kitchen breakfast nook. Choose a simple soft grey for the walls and add colour with lively upholstery and blinds. Try a pale lavender hue in the curtains and seat cushions – it’s perfect for autumn as it makes a space feel light and modern without being utilitarian. Opt for white furniture and a striking white pendant – it’ll bring the look together and give it a contemporary vibe. Simple retro artwork completes the scheme and adds a playful touch.
Seat cushion fabric
John Lewis
Light
TwentyTwentyOne
Pastel green bathroom
Don’t you just love mint green? Our colour crush of the moment has a wonderful refreshing feel that is perfectly suited to bathrooms. Here, a mix of green and blue mosaic floor tiles looks great with minty fresh painted walls. A statement bath is the ultimate in luxury and even better to have it placed under a window (ah, if only we had the space!). Add warmth to your bathroom with bamboo-coloured blinds, a wire bath rack and a wooden duckboard. We can only dream of how much time we’d love to spend relaxing in this luxurious tub…
Floor tiles
Fired Earth
Similar freestanding bath
Aston Matthews
Kitchen with pastel coloured patchwork tiles
Patchwork tiles are bang on trend, so why not update your kitchen with a playful splashback? Choose pastel colours, such as raspberry and mint – they’ll look great next to a white kitchen sink and brass taps – plus they’ll give the space a pretty, feminine feel. Keep wall cupboards to a minimum as it makes a room feel larger and brighter. Painted cabinets add a Shaker feel, but remember to go for muted colours – too many ice-cream shades may look a bit sickly sweet.
Similar tiles
Topps Tiles
Similar Belfast sink
B&Q
Mint green living room corner
Curtains are an easy way to adopt a colour trend with mimimal effort. Why not dip dye a simple pair of white drapes – the lightweight curtains will let plenty of light into the room while the teal colour will make them feel both unique and on trend. Here, a white decorative panel sets off the turqiouse walls perfectly. Don’t be afraid to add a pop of bright colour – sorbet shades often need a bit of oomph. Here, a French-style chair in a rich and luxurious scarlet fabric makes it feel like a corner of Louis XVI’s court – wonderfully opulent!
Curtain fabric
MacCulloch & Wallis
Dip dye paint
Dylon
Living room with exposed brick and pastel accents
Pastels can often be considered too feminine and girly. Toughen them up with some unexpected touches. An exposed brick wall works really well next to soft green walls, while a distressed cabinet in sky blue looks great with travertine stone floor tiles. Don’t be afraid to mix styles in your autumn decorating scheme – choose a combination of industrial and vintage furniture for a look that is bang on trend.
Similar vintage cabinet
The Old Cinema
Paint
Farrow & Ball
Pastel blue living room corner
From varying shades of blue and teal to powdery soft aquamarine, autumn pastels aren’t about candy coloured hues. This season’s trend is about grown-up pastels that work well with rustic wood and country-style details. Choose a palette of teal and turquoise and paint walls and panelling in a mix of these muted hues. Add vibrant accessories and details such as a cosy throw and stool. Pale wood in a traditional design is a great new take on Scandi style. We love the idea of a rocking chair – the perfect place to relax…
Chair
The Lollipop Shoppe
Throw
Bottle Green Homes