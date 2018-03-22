Easter decorating ideas that bring the spirit of spring inside

We all love dressing our homes for the festive season, but these Easter decorating ideas prove that the first bank holiday of the year can be every bit as special

Bring some of the sunshine and energy of the new season into your home with our Easter decorating ideas. If you’re entertaining for the whole family this Easter, then you’ll want to create a perfect springtime setting that everyone can enjoy. Follow our guide to achieving traditional Easter decor in your home with themed tableware, homemade accessories and beautiful displays.

The best place to start your new decor is with the table setting. Choose vintage-style touches, such as china with faded floral designs and vintage glassware. Build a pretty display of springtime flowers to create a striking centrepiece that will wow your guests.

Add on traditional Easter extras such as painted eggs in teacups, bowls or even piled high in jars. Use your regular homeware to make a unique Easter display. A cake stand is the perfect place to display ornamental birds, bunnies or homemade gifts. Fill bell jars and lanterns with eggs and flowers and place homespun decor on tables and chests. Flowers in eggcups, or tea cups filled with eggs and pretty displays of blossom and tulips will finish off your egg-stra special Easter theme!

Avoiding chocolate? Yankee Candle is launching two new yummy scents for Easter

1. Decorate with eggs

And speaking of displays… Easter isn’t complete without easter eggs, but this simple and elegant table display – suitable for a subtle dining room centrepiece or a seasonal accent elsewhere in the house – is totally design friendly and sugar-free to boot!

Choose a ceramic design for a modern country look, and carefully layer up a mixture of different eggs to highlight the shells’ delicate textures and patterns. Combined with a backdrop of Scandinavian-influenced tactile linens, crisp white crockery and naturalistic floral foliage, this neat little piece brings a little magic to a grown-up meal.

2. Keep your table relaxed and natural

There are so many ways you can dress a tabletop for Easter but this modern country look is pure pared-back elegance. Stepping the Easter theme up a notch, but without going overboard with bunnies, lambs and ducklings, we’d suggest you dress the table in a similar way to the mood you want to feel over Easter – informal yet stylish, obviously.

Bring the food and the foliage to the fore with a simple monochrome table scheme; mix up striped detailing by pairing the table cloth’s wide stripe with finer lines on the napkins. Warm navy blue on textiles and glassware brings the smartness to this casual scheme, the perfect foil to the fresh greens of the floral displays.

3. Put together stylish place settings

Add a special touch to place settings with personalised name cards. Punch two holes in a plain white card with each guest’s name handwritten in calligraphy upon it, and thread a fresh flower’s stem through for a pretty, welcome to the dining table. Warm-toned cutlery brings an extra dimension to the cool-coloured scheme, providing a lovely optimistic glow for the new season… or just that particular meal!

4. Fill the house with flowers

Mealtimes needn’t be the end of this seasonal decorative journey – you can extend the florals throughout the house without going all-out flower power. Just create a delicate garland, like this one, by twisting a selection of leaves, ferns and seasonal flowers at intervals along a length of florist’s wire, and hang it up to bring a springtime vibe to whatever space it’s located in. Displays of daffodils or tulips in fuss-free white ceramics, and against rough-hewn wooden surfaces, simply add to the charm.

5. Introduce snowdrops to a monochrome palette

While we love the sunny yellow of daffodils, it might not be the best accent colour for your home. If monochrome is more your thing, snowdrops are an elegant alternative. A bunch tied with string make a charming place setting, especially amongst a mixture of plain white china and glassware.

Ideal Home newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house tours, project advice and more Your email address: Sign Up

6. Hang Easter egg bunting

Garlands and paper chains aren’t just for Christmas. Set the scene for Easter Sunday lunch by decorating your dining room with colourful paper eggs on string and fresh spring foliage.

7. Dress up your sideboard with an egg tree

Welcome guests with an Easter tree created by hanging colourful eggs from freshly cut branches. It’s a really quick and stylish way to decorate a sideboard in a living room, dining area or hallway.

8. Celebrate with a riot of spring colours

Could this Easter buffet spread be any more joyful? With fresh blues, verdant greens, sunshine yellows and hot pink, this dining room’s rainbow palette of spring colours can’t help but make you smile.

9. Mix in a rabbit motif

Here’s a simple way to introduce a subtle Easter theme to a room – just add a cushion, throw, tablecloth or even a tea towel featuring a bonny bunny. If you’re trying to avoid anything cutesy, a handsome hare like this chap is a sophisticated alternative.

10. Fold your own napkin bunnies

Easter rabbit-shaped napkins will bring a fun touch to your Easter table, and can be creating using a few simple folds.

See how it’s done: Easter Bunny Napkins

11. Spell it out

Buy a personalisable letter banner and you can create your own Easter message to hang in a hallway, across a door or above a fireplace. This floral design from the Rifle Paper Company sets just the right spring-like tone, alongside rabbit sculptures and a cloche full of eggs.

Get the look

Buy now: Similar DIY Letter Banner, £10, This Modern Life

12. Wrap your eggs in beautiful fabrics

Loved this? Discover our Easter craft ideas

Video Of The Week

Ditch the garish packaging that imprisons your shop-bought eggs, and swap it for offcuts of fabric, tied at the top with jute string or baker’s twine. Add labels to let the family know whose is whose – just make sure you choose eggs of similar sizes so there’s no squabbling!