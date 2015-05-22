Easy bank holiday decorating updates

Is your home in dire need of an overhaul? With the bank holiday fast approaching, how about trying one of these fabulous decorating updates that can all be achieved in a weekend (and still leave you time for a barbecue in the garden – weather permitting). Create a family photo wall that will grow over time as your family does. It will form a focal point above a sofa and add a personal touch. Why not pick some of your favourites pictures, put them in simple, matching frames and hang on your wall? Get the whole family involved in the selection you may find a few hidden gems.
Create a photo gallery
Sort out your shoe storage
Get organised! There really is no better time to sort your life (and shoes) out than a dreary bank holiday Monday. This cubbyhole-style unit is perfect for storing and displaying your favourite footwear. If you prefer to stow your shoes away neatly, take a photo of your favourite pairs and stick them to the front of each box for easy reference. Use white shoeboxes for a uniform look in the compartments.
Stencil some steps
The staircase is usually the first thing you see when you enter a house, so take time to make it a real focal point. Give yours an instant update with a set of simple stencils, a tester pot of paint, a stencil brush and a steady hand. Easy to do and extremely effective, stencilling your stairs shouldn’t take more than an hour or two of your valuable time. Alternatively, invest in a few ready-made wall stickers to create the same effect, but with less of the effort.
Use wallpaper to add interest
Be creative with wallpaper and hang it in an unusual way by using offcuts in small areas of a room. This is a relatively inexpensive way to add instant oomph to your space with minimal effort. A horizontal border is easily achieved at ceiling level and will completely transform the look of a room. Paste-the-wall wallpaper is the easiest option.
Paint a garden fence
Get out into the garden and paint, paint, paint. Go on, get the kids involved and your whole garden will be given a complete refresh in next to no time. Opt for a primary palette to introduce a welcome pop of vibrant colour to your garden and include a verdant green shade to mimic plant life.
Make your own blackboard
Essential for all those daily reminders, a customised blackboard is easy to make and fun to use. Simply paint a blank canvas with cheap and cheerful blackboard paint and voila! They look great when smothered in everything from shopping lists to sketches and allow you to scrawl straight on to a surface, making them perfect for kids. Don’t forget the chalk and eraser!
Add colour to your banister
One quick and easy decorating update is to paint your banisters. You can create an eye-catching effect by using variations from similar palette. Choose shades that harmonise and work a graduated, dip-dye effect from pale to dark. You won’t need much paint, so head over to your local DIY store to purchase a few tester pots.
Hang a decorative accessory from a light fitting
Only have a few minutes to spare this weekend? Add interest to your lighting by hanging a pretty accessory from your chandelier. Got a friend with a penchant for dream catchers who’s staying over for the weekend? Then give them an unexpected treat in the guest suite (and sort yourself out with an instant revamp) by hanging a feathery feature from a bedroom ceiling light. How long did that take?
Fit window film in the bathroom
To add an element of subtle privacy in the bathroom with a dash of on-trend style, think about using modern frosted window film. Available in myriad designs and a doddle to install, this easy fix can radically transform a room. To prevent air bubbles forming under the film (an absolute nightmare to get rid of), spray your window first with a light coating of water and detergent.
Tile a splashback
Don’t let a bank holiday washout get you down! Give your bathroom or kitchen a quick and stunning lift by tiling a miniature splashback behind a basin or sink. It’s simple to do you will need around 15-20 tiles, depending on the size of the area you wish to cover. Prepare the wall for tiling by ensuring that the surface is clean, then check that your work surface is level. Score the wall using a notched trowel, then gently apply adhesive to your tile and and place on the centre-line of your splashback and move outwards. How fabulous does this design look?
