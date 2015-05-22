Easy bank holiday decorating updates

10 images

Is your home in dire need of an overhaul? With the bank holiday fast approaching, how about trying one of these fabulous decorating updates that can all be achieved in a weekend (and still leave you time for a barbecue in the garden – weather permitting). Create a family photo wall that will grow over time as your family does. It will form a focal point above a sofa and add a personal touch. Why not pick some of your favourites pictures, put them in simple, matching frames and hang on your wall? Get the whole family involved in the selection  you may find a few hidden gems.