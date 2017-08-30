7 paint effects you have never thought to try (but definitely should!)

Proof that a splash of paint in all the right places can transform a room…

1. Grand illusions

Make a room feel bright and airy by creating a ‘false horizon’ with contrasting colours. A darker shade on the bottom anchors the room, providing a backdrop for furniture and accessories, while a lighter colour on top.

2. Role reversal

Painted ceilings are a great way to add drama and interest to a room without sacrificing on light. It’s an opportunity to experiment with darker colours that might otherwise be overbearing if used on all four walls – particularly in smaller spaces.

3. Too cool for school

Thought chalkboards were confined to classrooms? Think again! Whether it’s in a study, kitchen or children’s bedroom, this fun feature wall idea introduces bags of personality into any scheme, not to mention it’s practical, too – you won’t forget your to-do list in a hurry!

4. Go with the flow

It’s important to consider the flow of the home when painting rooms, including the overall effect when the doors are open. A bold colour stands out against neutral walls to make a focal point of the door, drawing the eye right through to the neighbouring room for a unified scheme that’s both stylish and welcoming.

5. Happy graduation

Turn a bland banister into a decorative detail with this chic ombre effect. It’s so easy to do: pick three or four different tones of your favourite colour story plus a pot of white paint to mix with. Starting with the palest shade, paint each spindle a darker hue as you work your way up the staircase.

6. On the block

Colour blocking is an easy way to highlight features in the room and distinguish different areas – particularly useful in country kitchens. There’s no limit when it comes to colours and shapes. Here, the curved archway contrasts with linear lines, while primary shades of red, yellow and blue pull the scheme together for a coherent look.

7. Cover up

Painting everything, from the radiator and door to the trim and skirting board, in the same colour can be just as striking as picking out individual details. Choosing a soft summery shade of sky blue not only makes the room feel bigger, it allows statement furniture and carefully chosen accessories to stand out, too.

Which paint effect will you be trying out next?