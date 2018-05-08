Voile curtain ideas – sensational sheers for summer windows

Let in the light with elegant barely-there voiles

Add a touch of privacy to a window – without blocking out light – with a sheer curtain. Ideal for more rural homes or rooms that aren’t too overlooked, voiles come in a wide choice of designs, so there really is something for every taste. You could go glamorous with a metallic shimmer, evoke country life with a delicate floral, or be bold with polka dots. Read on for some of our favourite voile curtain ideas.

Create your own window dressing: How to make a Roman blind

1. Bring beauty to a window with a botanical print

Make a statement and filter light with a patterned sheer. ‘With the trend for botanical imagery still evident, a delicate silhouette leaf trail is the perfect way to update your window,’ says Gemma Drury, Senior Designer, Kai Fabrics. ‘Rosa is a stunning burn out sheer that has been printed and then crushed. Hung alone or alongside a complementary semi plain fabric, this sheer will add sophisticated pattern and subtle colour to your home.’

Get the look

Buy now: Kai Fabrics Renoir Collection Rosa sheer fabric, colour Pearl, £69.03 per linear m, Jane Clayton

2. Add a sheer with a shimmer

Ensure privacy and understated glamour with a voile that has a delicate shimmer. Team with co-ordinating luxe cushions on a window seat for a cohesive look. ‘Sheers soften daylight and provide privacy without creating dark corners,’ says Nicola Brumfitt, marketing director of Prestigious Textiles. ‘Our double-width sheers mean no seams, no fuss – just beautifully dressed windows in an instant.’

Get the look

Buy now: Prestigious Textiles Shimmer fabric, colour Sterling, £60.99 per linear m, Fashion Interiors

3. Connect to the garden with a floral print

Choose a design inspired by nature for a doorway leading to the garden. Scion designer Hannah Bowen explains: ‘With the popularity of bifold doors, we wanted to find a way to incorporate playful patterns into living areas without them being overpowering. Our Haiku Ayaka design was inspired by Japanese blossom and is a great way of bridging the gap between indoors and outdoors.’

4. Pick a lace panel for privacy

A pantry room or built-in larder is a growing trend. It’s also a space you need to keep cool, so a stylish voile panel over the lower window panes is just the thing to keep food cupboards shaded from direct sunlight, while still allowing the light to filter into the room. Create a design accent with a pretty embellished voile that’s a modern take on traditional lace to add a hint of period charm.

5. Divide a room more elegantly

Perfect for open-plan areas in country barns or lofts, patterned sheers can be used to delineate spaces when privacy is needed, as seen in this bedroom. ‘Sheers allow daylight and shapes to filter through, and are an easy solution when an open-plan layout needs dividing. They softly separate large spaces without losing any sense of openness,’ says Justin Marr, Zinc Textile’s brand manager.

Get the look

Buy now: Flag sheer fabric in Tungsten, £119 per linear m, Zinc Textile

6. Create an instant wardrobe

Use decorative voile curtains to create a pretty wardrobe-cum-dressing area in the corner of a bedroom. Attach rods to the wall and drape floor-length curtains with an eye-catching design that adds softness to the space and hides the hanging rail behind. With a swish of the curtain, clothing is easily at hand. Stick to a white palette for the fabric, rail and rods for a bright and airy look.

7. Soften the hard lines of a bathroom

Inevitably, bathrooms are all hard surfaces and clinical white finishes, but by using sheers at the window, you can soften the room’s look. Choose a design with spots of colour for impact and to add interest to what is often a neutral space. ‘I adore the delicate blue tones of this fabric. The pattern adds subtle texture for a softer, more relaxing bathroom. Less is often more when it comes to creating tranquil spaces,’ says Emma Sims-Hilditch, founder of Sims Hilditch.

Get the look

In store only: Candour sheer fabric in Sky, £113 per linear m, William Yeoward for Designers Guild

8. Dress the bed

For more inspiration, see all of our bedroom ideas

Incorporate sheer curtains around a four-poster to add elegance and keep the look light and airy. ‘Make a subtle statement with a simple four-poster bed in an off-white finish, soften this look by adding linen drapes for an elegant and sophisticated touch. The lightweight finish is perfect for the summer months and having curtains hung on the frame of your bed can feel hugely indulgent in winter, meaning they will last throughout the seasons,’ says John Sims-Hilditch, co-founder, Neptune.