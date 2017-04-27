7 images

Sainsbury’s SS17 collections are a great way to give your home an easy style update…

Investing in new season accessories is quite simply the quickest, easiest way to give your home a fresh look. And the good news is you don’t have to spend a fortune because you can find what you want in the latest design-led collections at Sainsbury’s.

Leaps and bounds ahead of other supermarket brands offering home buys, Sainsbury’s has a team of talented designers and buyers behind every collection. Each of the SS17 ranges has been carefully curated with design-conscious shoppers in mind and is packed with fabulous finds that reflect the latest interior trends.

Want to give your bedroom a touch of warehouse chic? The striking new Restoration collection is inspired by edgy industrial aesthetics and is full of stylish, contemporary design.

Anna Cross​, Sainsbury’s home accessories buyer, knows the range inside out. ‘This collection has lots of graphic prints to liven up a room for summer. Use checked cushions and throws from the range to create texture, and accessories like the bulldog lamp, £28, as a fun focal point for any room.’

Geometric shapes feature throughout, and you’ll find duvet covers, decorative storage boxes, and irregularly shaped vases that tap into this perennial design trend. Monochromes help show off the zigzag patterns, and adding a splash of red creates a touch of drama.

Feeling like a spot of home indulgence? Take a look at our top picks from the new Restoration collection to give you some inspiration…