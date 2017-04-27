Sainsbury’s SS17 collections are a great way to give your home an easy style update…
Promotional Feature
Investing in new season accessories is quite simply the quickest, easiest way to give your home a fresh look. And the good news is you don’t have to spend a fortune because you can find what you want in the latest design-led collections at Sainsbury’s.
Leaps and bounds ahead of other supermarket brands offering home buys, Sainsbury’s has a team of talented designers and buyers behind every collection. Each of the SS17 ranges has been carefully curated with design-conscious shoppers in mind and is packed with fabulous finds that reflect the latest interior trends.
Want to give your bedroom a touch of warehouse chic? The striking new Restoration collection is inspired by edgy industrial aesthetics and is full of stylish, contemporary design.
Anna Cross, Sainsbury’s home accessories buyer, knows the range inside out. ‘This collection has lots of graphic prints to liven up a room for summer. Use checked cushions and throws from the range to create texture, and accessories like the bulldog lamp, £28, as a fun focal point for any room.’
Geometric shapes feature throughout, and you’ll find duvet covers, decorative storage boxes, and irregularly shaped vases that tap into this perennial design trend. Monochromes help show off the zigzag patterns, and adding a splash of red creates a touch of drama.
Feeling like a spot of home indulgence? Take a look at our top picks from the new Restoration collection to give you some inspiration…
Bulldog Lamp, £28
Cast ambient light across your bedroom with this novelty table lamp featuring a white bulldog base. A stunning addition to any dog-lover’s home!
Red Basketweave Cushion, £10
This vibrant red cushion will add an unexpected pop of colour to your bedroom.
Glass Bottle, £3.50
Black ombre glass bottles add edge and look fabulous teamed with a palette of crisp whites and geometric printed soft furnishings.
Grey Waffle Throw, £16
This waffle-textured monochrome throw is bang on trend. Drape it across the end of your bed for instant style and added comfort.
Dark Wooden Frame, £10
Fill your home with photos of family, friends and special memories.
Espresso Cup and Saucer, £4.50
Perfect for your morning coffee, this gorgeous slate-coloured espresso cup and saucer will complement minimalist interior style.
Desk Tidy, £14
A neat solution to keeping important letters or bills organised without compromising on style.