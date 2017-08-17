Go coastal: Give your home some seaside style
Keep the holiday vibe going with these ways to bring a little coastal freshness to your home...
Coastal style is more than just a decorating look, it’s an attitude: easy going and versatile, it’ll work in any scheme to give your space a calm and relaxed feel that reminds you of lazy summer holidays.
Tap into the enduring appeal of the coast, with a grown-up elegant take on maritime style. Choose a palette inspired by the water’s edge, mixing fresh neutrals with blue-grey, marine navy and terracotta for schemes that have seashore appeal. Layer striped linens, painterly designs, rough-hewn wood with curated beach finds and coastal curios for a sophisticated take on seaside living in your coastal home…
Dine with a sea breeze
Bring an easygoing feel to an outdoor deck. Team a handsome leather chair with crafted benches made comfy with terracotta cushions. Lay the table with striped linens and raffia and zinc accessories.
Get the look
Take pleasure in the details
Inspired by high seas and skies, splashy ceramics look wonderful with stripes for a place setting. Carved bamboo servers and seagrass add a rustic touch.
Get the look
Showcase collected curios
Create a place to display shoreline objets with a bleached wood desk and a decorative marine wallpaper as a backdrop.
Get the look
Bathe in seaside chic
Hang folding shutters above a simple contemporary bathtub. Draw the eye with nautical towels, fringed hammams and a complementary woven rug.
Get the look
Drift off to far-away places
A white slatted bed works well with sheer linens at the window and a restful mix of lightweight throws and cushions on the bed.
Get the look
Love light and bright living
Highlight neutral surfaces and furnishings with cushions and curtains scattered with coastal plants and sea vegetation. Faded stripes and distressed wood create a subtle maritime vibe.
Get the look
Shake it up with a maritime print
A crisp nautical stripe will instantly smarten up plain bed linen. Use a couple of metres of fabric to cover a headboard or add scatter cushions to bring a little Hamptons chic to white sheets.
Get the look
Arrange a set of block-striped vases
While seaside motifs look at home in a coastal setting, there’s a fine line between chic and kitsch. For a more pared-back approach, keep to just a few well-chosen pieces, such as a trio of stripy vases filled with a handful of wild blooms. Make your own striped vases by wrapping mini glass bottles in white, sea blue and navy yarns.
Pick perfect panelling
Try an alternative feature wall by covering the surface behind your bed with white-painted wooden panelling instead of wallpaper to give an instant beach-side feel. Opting for half-wall panelling will give you a ledge for displaying your beachcombed finds, too.
Get the look
Try a subtle seaside wallpaper
While there’s a temptation to go overboard with nautical prints, add too many and you risk creating a room that looks ‘themed’. Instead, layer pattern sparingly to give it more impact – use a sketchbook wallpaper on a single feature wall for a subtle jumping-off point, then add a simple ticking stripe and soft brown furnishings for an understated, yet smart, take on the trend.
Get the look
Reupholster seats and sofas
The big appeal of coastal living is its laid-back nature, so harness this at home by dressing slouchy sofas and lived-in armchairs with removable slipcovers that can easily be popped in the wash. Go for cottons in crisp white, easy-on-the-eye blue and grounding grey – try Bemz to give Ikea classics a new lease of life, or look to Plumbs for good-value, bespoke options.
Get the look
Create a cosy coastal corner
Make the most of a niche or tricky space with a built-in bench arrangement. This wraparound banquette seating doubles up as handy hidden storage – team it with mismatched chairs, reworked canvas blinds and fish-patterned crockery for easy-going coastal style.
Get the look
Think big with a supersized map
Create a conversation piece in a living or dining area by using a large map as a statement piece of wall art. Whether it’s a sepia-toned, vintage print of a favourite haunt, a modern nautical chart in bold tones or a wall-sized map-of-the-world mural, it’s a one-stop way to bring punch to a room and add a personal touch.
Get the look
Upcycle a piece of furniture
Creating a beach-inspired look needn’t involve spending a fortune – in fact, coastal’s rustic, undone style lends itself perfectly to an upcycled piece or two. This chest of drawers captures the spirit perfectly, thanks to its whimsical seabird print in floaty shades of blue and grey. Re-create the effect on an existing unit by unscrewing its drawer handles, then cut down wallpaper to fit the drawer fronts and paste into place, finishing with a protective coat of clear varnish over the top.
Get the look
Add in some nautical details
If you prefer a smarter style to laid-back beach chic, try this upscale take on coastal with accessories in crisp navy blue and white with a maritime theme. Mix in touches of cream and grey to soften the sharp lines of blue and white and keep your accessory arrangement loose to offset the formal feel.
Get the look
