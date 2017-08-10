Think pink is just for little girls? Think again! From soft blush pastels to upbeat corals and richer tones of raspberry, fuchsia and cerise, these versatile shades can be used to create a sense of romance, sophistication and fun





The time has come to think pink – or rethink pink, anyway. Once the preserve of girls’ bedrooms and boudoir looks, powder and blush pink are now the colours du jour for any room.

Use the right shade and it will make any room look fresh, modern and really very grown-up. Banish all thoughts of pink velour tracksuits – we’re not talking chav, but sophisticated and sexy.

Less is more, so think petal pinks as an accent and use no more than three tonal shades in your palette. Use white as the base. It’s the colour that sets off any pink to its best advantage and other colours are hard to mix with petal tones without looking garish. Most importantly, don’t forget to have fun with your selection.

Keep it subdued

If a hot pink is too punchy for you, why not try a powder pink? Don’t think of it as pink, it’s really a neutral – a barely there flush that gives a room a layer of colour and blends in rather than contrasts. Use it to add quiet sophistication and a fresh hint of prettiness that’ll upgrade any look, from simple country to upscale glamour.

Get the look

Buy now: Dylan in Gainsborough Rose Quartz, from £2,295, Content by Terrance Conran

Buy now: Diamonds cushion, £19.95, West Elm

Buy now: Helle Stripe Coral Throw, £44, Holly’s House

Buy now: Hebe stripe in oyster pink, £50; curtain made in Gabriela Oyster Pink, £55 per metre, Neptune

Buy now: Mid century planter, £149, West Elm

Pretty up with patterns

Sprinkle a little spring charm over your home with cheerful cottage garden florals in a pretty pink hue – hibiscus and raspberry are great choices. Set the table for afternoon tea with ditsy tablecloths, napkins in contrasting polka dots and traditional china. Avoid using oversized florals as this will completely drown out the delicate scheme. Anchor the look with lashings of fresh foliage and vibrant florals to line the table.

Get the look

Buy now: Cherry Tree fabric on tablecloth, Clarke & Clarke

Create a cool and calm study

Powder pink is a quiet shade, perfect for creating a clean, low-key look in a home office. A fabric-covered pinboard will add pattern to break up big, plain areas of colour.

Get the look

Buy now: Den desk, £595, Loaf

Buy now: Easdale Lloyd Loom chair, £329, John Lewis

Buy now: Mid Century task lamp, £149, West Elm

Buy now: Hand thrown pink mug,£23; Concrete clock, £99, Oggetto

Buy now: Rattan CD box, £26, Lombok

Buy now: Rose tall pot, £15, Holly’s House

Buy now: Noticeboard, £135, The Dormy House

Buy now: Pretty Maids dusky pink fabric (on noticeboard), £49.50, Vanessa Arbuthnott

Take it on the wall

Make the look less country and more modern with a plank-effect print that blends tonal neutrals and a hint of powder pink for a feature wall with a textural, 3-D effect. Here grainy finishes bring texture to flat matt pink and white.

Get the look

Buy now: Wallpaper, Geometric Wood Panelling, £16.99 per roll, Albany at Wallpaper Direct

Buy now: Felix apothecary chest, £699.99, MY Furniture

Buy now: Easdale Lloyd Loom chair, £329, John Lewis

Buy now: Penelope in Oyster Pink cushion, £42, Neptune

Buy now: Anzia vase, £30, Habitat

Buy now: Rose low storage pot, £18.50, Holly’s House

Buy now: Hexagon vase, £31.50, Hollys House

Pretty up

Offset curvy furniture and frills with industrial and mid-century pieces to stop the look getting too girly. Matt grey or concrete finishes create a cool contrast in this delicate and floaty scheme.

Get the look

Buy now: Walls painted in Dusky Rose, £40, 2.5L, Sanderson at John Lewis

Buy now: Laverton rug, £310, Neptune

Buy now: Blind in Organic Ticking rose, £32.50 per m, Ian Mankin

Buy now: Coco double bed, £945; Jackflash chest of drawers, £645, Loaf

Buy now: Gaspard, side table, £84.99, MY Furniture

Buy now: Midi Original 1227 pendant lights, £75, Anglepoise

Balancing act

Balance powder pink walls with an equal amount of soft white and touches of warm neutrals – sand, stone, caramel. Powder pink is a cool colour, so natural wood warms it up.

Get the look

Buy now: Walls painted in Pink Slip, £42, 2.5L Intelligent emulsion, Little Greene

Buy now: Aina curtains, £45, Ikea

Buy now: Blind made in Organic Ticking Rose, £32.50 per m, Ian Mankin

Buy now: Oslo rug, £150, John Lewis

Buy now: Baxter console table, £640; coffee table, £620, Neptune

Buy now: Blakeney swivel armchair, £1,395.00, Oka

Buy now: Isaac sofa in Chalk, £2040, sofa.com

Buy now: Marv floor lamp, £235, Loaf

Fix a mural

Give your room a pink makeover without picking up a paintbrush or mixing any wallpaper paste. Just start with an all-white backdrop, and then add a piece of wall art like this digital photo mural. You could get a similar effect with a gallery of white-framed rose prints or a series of oversized canvases. Take the look from girly to glam with a white crystal-droplet chandelier.

Get the look

Buy now: Pink Rose Mural, £80, Graham and Brown

Subtle white-grey walls and hits of wood and metal are fitting foils for vivid and blush pink accents. A wall of storage with cubbyhole-style shelving creates an interesting focal point in this symmetrical scheme. Pick a dark raspberry, a mid-toned bubblegum pink and a light blossom tone and use them behind alcove shelves. Leave a big gap between each shelf so you can display large frames and pretty trinkets. Finish off the look by choosing one thing that will tie everything together. In this space, the paints and accessories have been matched to the sofa.

Get the look

Buy now: Fuchsia Falls 1 matt emulsion; Sweet Sundae 4 (palest); Sweet Sundae 2; all £19.49 for 2.5ltr, Dulux

Buy now: Lino 6328 fabric, £35 per m, Elanbach

Buy now: Casella Reverse 15 fabric, £34 per m, Harlequin

Will you be decorating with pink in your home?