Easy summer decorating ideas

Inspired by the timber-clad summerhouses of Scandinavia and New England, these relaxed decorating schemes, which echo the delicate shades of nature, are designed to blur the boundary between indoors and out

Relax into the season with modern artisanal looks in calming blues and sunshine hues. Embrace the tie-dye trend created by folding, crumpling and pressing textiles. Developed to give form to simple cloth, this home-dye method now features on pottery, wallpapers, weaves and linens. Mix with rustic furniture and accessories, along with plenty of plains, to create a fresh, upbeat look for all summer long.

Add zing to summer dining

Combine modern graphics on accessories and soft furnishings with classic country wares and furniture to bring an on-trend look to mismatched ceramics.

Get the look

Buy now: Pendant light, Large Coolie Hat Pendant, £72, Pooky

Buy now: Dining table, Farmhouse kitchen table, £800, Peppermill Interiors

Buy now: Wardley oak dining chairs, £300 each, Neptune

Buy now: Cushion, Origami, in Saffron, Pigeon, £49.50 m, Vanessa Arbuthnott

Buy now: Cushion, Esther Indigo, £45, Ondine Ash

Buy now: Tablecloth, Garment Washed linen tablecloth, in Silver Grey, £59, Also Home

Go bespoke with beautiful linens

Upholster armchairs with patterns and plains for a unique-to-you look. Arrange near windows featuring gauzy linens to make the most of natural light and garden views.

Get the look

Buy now: Curtains, Akina, V3221/03, in Carbon, £49 m, Villa Nova

Buy now: Chair, Spoonback chair in Ivory finish, £910 each, The Dormy House

Buy now: Cushion (on left), Bani Indigo, £10 m, Merchant & Mills

Buy now: Basket, Metabi basket, £45.95, for 3 assorted, Dassie Artisan

Buy now: Footstool, Felix footstool in Dijon Soft Wool, £210, Sofa.com

Provide an atmospheric glow

Adding a row of decorative solar-powered pendant lights is an easy way to provide atmospheric lighting for alfresco meals that extend well into the evening.

Get the look

Buy now: Table, Portland six-seater table, £920, Neptune

Buy now: Chairs, Outdoor wicker dining chairs, £125 each, Cox & Cox

Buy now: Lights, Solvinden LED solar-powered pendant lamps, £6 each, Ikea

Cover a headboard with a hero print

The bedroom is the perfect place to experiment with an infusion of summery shades. Show just the right amount of pattern with a simple and streamlined headboard treatment. Bold buttercup yellow on the bed adds a splash of summer colour.

Get the look

Buy now: Mural, Grey Grunge Watercolour wallpaper mural, from £25 sq m, Murals Wallpaper

Buy now: Headboard, covered in Kicho, V3235/04, in Acacia, £63 m, Villa Nova

Buy now: Pillows, Olivia pillows, in Lime, £60 each, Also Home

Buy now: Bed linen, Lordy Linen pillowcases, £50 for 2; Lazy Linen double duvet cover, £145, Loaf

Buy now: Side table, Antiqued metal side table, £120, Cox & Cox

Make it mint

Tiles are great for introducing a splash of colour to an all-white space. This geometric motif can be laid in numerous ways to create different designs. Add crockery in complementary tones for an attractive display on open shelves.

Get the look

Buy now: Macario stool in Mint, £75, Graham and Green

Buy now: Tiles, Glazed green Churriana tiles, £180sq m, Bert & May

Buy now: Plate (on stool), Acacia plate, £52, Holly’s House

Buy now: Glasses, Sommar Green glasses, £3 set of six, Ikea

Bring pattern to the bathroom

Choose a contemporary print for a simple blind treatment at picture windows. Here, two-dimensional hexagonal designs work well in the folds. Mirror the fabric colours in bathroom accessories and linens.

Get the look

Buy now: Blind, Sudare, in Carbon, £37 m, Villa Nova

Buy now: Mirror, Antique Zinc mirror, £34.95, Nkuku

Buy now: Vase, Bottle vase, £14.95, Madam Stoltz at Trouva

Blur the boundaries with foliage

A fireplace filled with real and faux potted plants creates a verdant focal point, while the relaxed seating, including a hand-woven sofa designed for outdoor use, enhances the garden-like feel.

Get the look

Buy now: Coffee table, Carter coffee table, £620, Neptune

Buy now: Chair, Lawaia chair, £585, Oka

Buy now: Console table, Jaxon console table, £565, Graham and Green

Buy now: Light, Wall-mounted Fishing light in Clay, £75, Garden Trading

Keep it simple

Simplicity is key in this holiday-style guest bedroom where sheer curtains and white metal-framed beds keep the look bright, with texture provided by soft mohair throws.

Get the look

Buy now: Ash folding tray table, part of Gin Grand serving set, £295, LSA at Amara

Buy now: Stamford single beds in White, £295 each, The White Company

Inject holiday style

There’s something about ombré that makes us think of summer – perhaps because the effect has mostly been used with sunny shades, although that said, it also works a treat with neutrals. Putting a positive spin on the term ‘faded beauty’, this decorating technique is seriously hot in the interiors world right now. If you want to inject a shot of vacation-style va va voom into your space, then a Mediterranean blue ombré wall will effortlessly do the job and works a bit like a mirage.

Get the look

Buy now: Similar cushion, Ayla Scatter Cushion, £15.99, Wayfair

