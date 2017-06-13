Folk festival style ideas to unleash the free spirit within

Run free this summer with folk-inspired prints and bold but natural brights - this is boho decorating at its finest

Create an upbeat, contemporary country home with the revival of folk-inspired patterns. These naive prints have been freshened up with crisper designs in happy holiday hues, evoking garden flowers and feel-good festival days for a colourful carefree look. Whether you want to spice up your garden, living room or bedroom, there are plenty of ways to incorporate folk festival style into your decorating. Check out our festival decorating ideas below for inspiration.

Take boho chic outside

Enjoy all the benefits of a festival environment, with none of the crowds. Make your own secluded terrace the place to be instead, with flower garlands, bright rugs and hurricane lanterns that will see you into the night. A white backdrop helps to keep things light and clean feeling.



Buy now: folding bistro bench in Clay, £100, Garden Trading

Buy now: Samode rug in Fuchsia Pink, from £208, Cuckooland

Sit down to summer-fresh meals

Take inspiration from nature’s beautiful colour palette when planning your folk festival scheme. Pinks and greens look fantastic on flowers, and that translates to interiors, too, which you can clearly see in this dining room. Be brave with your pattern combinations – pick similar hues and you’ll create a perfect patchwork.



Buy now: table, £5,532, Howe

Buy now: Festival Folk teapot, £29.99; jug, £21.99; tea cup and saucer, £15.99; plates, £9.99 each; and tumblers, £6.99 each, all Katie Alice

Set a beautiful folky table

Never underestimate the small stuff. Redecorating an entire room in summery colours might be a bit much for many of you, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get in on the folky festival action. Small pieces, from plates and glasses to napkins and cutlery, will totally transform the feel of your home.



Buy now: Green block print linen napkin, £165 for six, Tobias And The Angel

Buy now: Red gingham knife, £11.50, David Shuttle

Paper a wall in a typical design

If the folk festival style has grabbed you, why not paper an entire wall in your living room? Wallpaper is a great way to create a bold feature and this whimsical design was absolutely made to stand out. Birds often appear on folk-inspired prints – combined with flowers, leaves and meandering vines, this paper ticks every folk style box.



Buy now: similar wallpaper, Fashion Wallpaper

Buy now: similar coffee table, The Dormy House

Upholster chairs in vibrant fabrics

Got some old furniture that is in need of upcycling? Give wooden chairs that are destined for the bin a new look with upholstery in boho colours and prints. This look isn’t about perfection – you want things to look a little undone – so a distressed finish on the side table is just the ticket. Take note also that the fabrics on the chairs aren’t an exact match. Easy and relaxed is the key.



Buy now: similar side table, Loaf

Chill out in a joyful bedroom

Make a handsome upholstered headboard the star of your room. Against white walls, the fabric really stands out – for a truly country feel, go for tongue-and-groove panelling, rather than a smooth plaster finish. With regards to bedding, mix and match greens, whites and blues for an uplifting mix.



Buy now: Headboard upholstered in Birds & Bees fabric, £142 per m, Molly Mahon

Buy now: Rodved duvet set, from £10, Ikea

Pick an array of sky-blue hues

Pinks and greens have been a common theme in many of the rooms we’ve seen so far, but folk festival style isn’t confined to these colours. Sky blues are also a great way to incorporate the theme into your home. Farmland prints combine with straightforward stripes to create an eclectic look that embodies what folk style is all about.



Buy now: wallpaper, Farrow & Ball

Buy now: tablecloth, Sanderson

Put on a happy face in the hallway

Storage is vital to keeping a hallway looking shipshape. The temptation is to use halls as a transitory dumping ground, so having a place to stash summertime bits and bobs will make a huge difference. While practical is indeed great, you don’t want your space to look too functional, so add in pretty cushions or even a lush leafy wallpaper. A hanging basket adds a cute touch.



Buy now: Fernley hallway bench, £649, Myakka

Buy now: Leaf wallpaper, £140 per roll, Molly Mahon

Embrace a pattern clash

There’s not much in the way of plain colours in this daring bedroom. Blues, reds and terracotta combine in an array of patterns, from songbirds to geometrics. Blue is the base colour and is used almost as a neutral in this space, tying everything together. Wallpaper that reaches only halfway up the wall also stops things from getting out of hand.



Buy now: wallpaper, Emma Bridgewater at Sanderson

Buy now: Curtains, Clarke & Clarke

Splash about in a summery bath

Go for a bright and breezy feel in your bathroom with blush-pink curtains and colourful vases full of fresh flowers. Add some bunting for a celebratory festival vibe and your once all-white space will feel full of summer cheer.



Buy now: Handmade bunting, from £9.99, Jessie & The Jabberwock

Buy now: Blue and green bottle vases, £19 each, Sass & Belle

Which room will you be decorating in folk festival style? With fabulous bright colours inspired by nature, beautiful prints and the freedom to be creative, it’s time to have some decorating fun.