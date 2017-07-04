Staying at home this month? Let the spirit of carefree summer days into your home with our easy ideas

Whether it’s making better use of the garden or adding some sunny-looking accessories, our list of things to do at home in July is here to help you enjoy a summery home. You may not be on holiday, but there’s no reason why you can’t feel as though you are.

Gather fragrant blooms from the garden

Head out into the garden in search of freshly cut flowers that will brighten up any space. Florist flowers will work just as well if you don’t have any to harvest. The main thing is to bring nature into your home – and flowers are such a simple way to do this.

Dine al fresco

Nothings says summer like dining outdoors, so why not invite some friends over for a delicious meal in the garden? Give your table the wow factor with pretty linens, vases of colourful blooms and pom-pom decorations hanging from a tree. Afternoon tea is a great one for sunny days, as it’s always impressive (think piles of cupcakes on a tiered cakestand), but everything can be prepared well in advance – meaning you’re free to enjoy a fuss-free time.

Add a colour pop cushion or two

Not all of us are lucky enough to have a garden, but that doesn’t mean you can’t give your home a joyful summery feel. All it takes is a sunshine-yellow cushion or two to liven up a neutral scheme. In fact, any brights will do. Mix patterns, block colours and cute character cushions for a fun look.

Bring the coastal vibe inside

We bet when you think of summer that the sea can’t be far from your thoughts. Coastal interiors have long been popular at all times of year for their calming colours and simple style. If you’re thinking of redecorating, a sailing-inspired wallpaper like this one will look fantastic as a backdrop to your dining room table. Want a quicker, just-for-now fix? Focus on dressing your table and mix blues and whites together to bring the relaxed coastal vibe into your home.

Pretty up a bathroom with cute accessories

Bathrooms will benefit from summery touches, too. Here, botanical motifs and flowers make the antique-style vanity unit feel extra special. But even if your basin is less ornate, a cluster of tealights, vases in clear or coloured glass, and pretty soaps or lotions will all make your space look fresh and beautiful.

Take creature comforts outdoors

Outdoor living rooms are all the rage, and the quickest way to create the look is with a set of vibrant cushions. Nowadays, you will find plenty of ranges specifically designed for use outside, but you could also use ordinary indoor cushions if you’re careful to keep them clean and dry. Fancy going all out with the garden living room theme? Add a bright rug, a rattan pouffe, hurricane lanterns and a string of floral bunting for the ultimate in comfort and style.

Enjoy home-grown produce

Gardening is one of life’s simple pleasures that takes us back to a more natural way of living. Whether you have a huge vegetable patch or just a few hanging herb baskets, there’s not much nicer than being able to enjoy your own produce. Sip a virtuous infused tea with fresh mint from the garden or bunch bundles of lavender together to sweetly scent your home. Anything that takes advantage of your crops is great in our opinion.

Update your kitchen linens

Kitchen textiles serve the same purpose as cushions do elsewhere in the house – they’re brilliant for a quick revamp. Choose garden motifs such as leaves or flowers to give your space a fresh new look that’s appropriate to the season. A couple of house plants will complete the theme.

Make your garden magical with lights

There’s something really wonderful about a garden that’s lit up at night. Perhaps it’s the fact that we think of gardens as mostly daytime spaces. However, if you have the right lighting, you can use your garden even after the sun has set. Paper lanterns look amazing – for safety, we recommend using faux tealights. Their glow is almost indistinguishable from the real thing.

Have you got any other great ideas for things to do at home in July?