Whether it's a living room corner, a kitchen recess or even a tricky nook in a bathroom, there are clever designs for alcoves that will make a huge difference to the way you use your available living space

Alcoves are most frequently associated with period properties, where they are created by an original fireplace and chimney breast jutting out in the centre of a room. Typically, these double recesses are reclaimed to become storage space in living rooms and bedrooms, with built-in shelving being a popular way to utilise the available space. However, this is not the only way to use the nooks created by an alcove – nor is it the only type of tricky structural recess you’ll find in a property.

Under-stair areas, awkward corners in loft-extensions and odd spaces created by renovations and additions to a house or flat can also create alcoves. But, rather than ignore them or hide them, you can make these empty living spaces work in your favour. After all in contemporary homes, every inch of space is an opportunity to be clever with your interior decorating, whether it’s designing smart alcove storage, creating a cool decorative feature or a functional family area.