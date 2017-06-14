Plan the perfect picnic with this nautical chic collection
Promotional Feature with Sainsbury's Home
How to make your picnic party the most memorable summer event ever
Now the warmer weather is here to stay, we can start to plan al fresco treats, from family picnic parties and park gatherings with friends to traditional days out at the beach.
Inspired by the familiar seaside scenes of the British Isles, the new Shore collection from Sainsbury’s Home is what picnic dreams are made of, offering up a sophisticated set of outdoor accessories, picnicware and other essentials that are practical, stylish and perfect for sunny afternoons outdoors.
Think coastal themes with bold nautical stripes in bright reds and tonal blues, cute, retro-style boat motifs and genuinely non-spill drinks bottles, complete with retro striped straws that guests will absolutely love.
No picnic would be complete without the all-important rug, and we love Shore’s fun multi-striped offering that’ll keep food sand (or grass) free well all day. Plus, it features a handy travelling handle in case you’re planning to cycle or walk to your favourite spot. All that’s left for you to do is chill the drinks — check out Shore’s fabulous cooler tote — lay out your specially prepared treats, and wait for the compliments to flood in.
The Shore collection is available to shop in selected Sainsbury’s stores now. Here are a few of our favourite picnic picks to get you prepped…
This fabulous Shore Picnic rug, £8 will really cement your nautical theme. Coordinate with other striped pieces across the picnicware collection for a professional finish.
These Drinking jars, £3, are a sure fire picnic winner, especially if you’ve got children. Fill with their favourite juices or smoothies for a spill-free thirst quencher. Will also work well with mocktails!
Retro-style picnic accessories don’t come any cuter than this Round platter, £8, with it’s exclusively-designed kitsch boat motif. Guaranteed to make your sausage rolls look simply fabulous.
