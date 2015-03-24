Get the lowdown on fashionable fixtures and fittings for your country bathroom

Gentle curves, organic shapes, natural materials… it’s out with sterility and in with atmosphere when it comes to the latest trends for basins and taps. Warming rustic finishes and soft metallics create a relaxed ambience, perfect for a country bathroom.

Sharp contrasts

Natural materials are being teamed with crisp chrome to create strong, edgy profiles. ‘Pair a contemporary tall mixer tap with a stone counter-mounted basin. The tap will bring a flawless finish to the rustic surfaces, creating a striking contrast,’ says Jim Williams, Managing Director, Vado.

Brushed finishes

It only takes a single compact basin with a gleaming metal exterior to make a big impact. ‘The latest brushed finishes are softer than highly polished metals and will ensure that even the smallest country bathroom has a luxurious feel’, says Leila Roberts, Bathrooms Development, Fired Earth.

Chrome elegance

Enjoy a fresh approach to classical design with a modern take on Art Deco styling. ‘The simple elegance of a chrome washstand is always a popular choice. The addition of a granite shelf in this new version – available in a choice of stones – is both practical and pretty,’ says Phil Etherden, Managing Director, The Albion Bath Company.

Angular shapes

Full pedestal basins are making a welcome return to country bathrooms. ‘Not only does a pedestal conceal pipework, it also adds authority to a traditional basin,’ says Matt Thomas, Buyer for Fitted Furniture, John Lewis. ‘Choose a design with an angular, faceted shape to create a strong focal point with crisp pewter or nickel accessories for a clean finish.’

Cupboard love

Keep clutter at bay with beautiful storage. ‘Classic cabinetry is timeless – simply team with modern fittings to update the look’, says John Stephens, Director, Rencraft. ‘Mix rich walnut with bright white worktops and geometric basins for a scheme that is current and crisp. You can maximise storage by commissioning a bespoke cabinet to keep all your bathroom essentials tidied away.’

