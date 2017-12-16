Planning a bathroom? Here’s where to spend and where to save

You’ve had enough. You can’t use that cracked basin or sit on that wobbly loo any more – it’s time for a whole new bathroom. But is it really worth forking out thousands on a shower screen? And will you regret cutting costs with that cheap-as-chips vanity unit? Well, wonder no more, as we reveal exactly what you should be investing in, and where you can save your pennies.

Where to spend – Taps

Why spend on taps? Bathroom taps need to be robust and durable. Features to look for include ceramic discs, which don’t wear out like rubber washers do, so you won’t find yourself having to screw the tap ever-tighter to turn it off, and anti-limescale technology, which prolongs a tap’s lifespan. New taps might also save water using a spray, which consists of lots of tiny individual outlets that produce gentle drops.’

Where to spend – Composite baths

Why spend on a composite bath? For those who love long soaks, it’s worth investing in a cast- stone bath. Cast stone is great at retaining water temperature, so you’ll save the cost of heating any extra you have to add to your old tub. The mineral-packed surface will resist wear and tear in the long term, too, as scratches can be easily polished out.

Where to spend – Shower enclosures

Why spend on a shower enclosure? A more expensive enclosure will have precoated glass protection for easier cleaning. Also, its thicker glass is less likely to crack – go for 8-10mm on flat panels and 6-8mm on curved glass.