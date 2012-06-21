Got an unused space you’d like to turn into an extra bathroom?

Here's an easy way to make your home renovation dreams finally become reality…



Getting by with just one bathroom in your home can be a challenge at times – especially if there’s more than two of you living under one roof. The idea of having a long soak in the bath without having your partner or kids disturbing you sounds utterly blissful, agreed?

Then perhaps it’s time to think about how and where you might be able to fit in an extra bathroom to help take the pressure off your busy household.

The good news is that you can easily install extra facilities – like a shower, wash basin or loo – in unused spaces such as the basement, garage or loft, even if they aren’t close to the main drainage system, which means the possibilities are endless.

And although installing a new bathroom requires quite an array of fittings and technical skill, often in a very compact space, Saniflo systems are an affordable solution and quick to install. The Sanitop Up, which takes waste water from a wash basin and loo is a good option if you’re converting under the stairs into an extra cloakroom.

And if you’re working with a particularly small space, the Sanislim (a slimmer version) or the Sanicompact (a loo with a macerator built in) could be the answer. Neither requires much work or upheaval at home and could be ready to use in just a few hours.

If you’ve got your heart set on a concealed unit for a sleek finish and are keen to hide the macerator behind panelling, then the Saniwall Pro Up is an ideal solution.

With over 60 years of experience, Saniflo is an expert in its field and has developed a range of over 30 different products. So whatever your project, turn to Saniflo to make your home renovations possible this summer.

With any luck, having an extra bathroom or loo may even increase the value of your home and boost your home’s selling power. Handy if you think you might want to sell your property further down the line!