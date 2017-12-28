Bathroom trends 2018 – the best new looks for your space

These are the suites, showers, colours and fittings to choose now for a bathroom you'll love for years to come

Whatever your style – whether you’re after a sleek, clutter-free family space or a splash of hotel-style chic – if you’re planning to refresh your bathroom, we’ve got it covered

From statement baths to space-saving storage, we’ve selected the most inspiring in our round up of bathroom trends 2018. Enjoy!

Indigo Blue

Reminiscent of the sea, shades of blue are perfect for a bathroom. And in 2018, indigo in particular is set to make a splash. ‘indigo is the new black,’ claims Rich Store, head of design at Utopia Bathrooms. ‘Hints of rich turquoise and texture will deliver a sophisticated combination.’

Get the look

Available to order in store: Star Indigo drawer unit with basin, £1,195; tall storage unit, £945; toilet unit, £415, all Utopia Bathrooms

Bold accents

Don’t be bland – be bold! Give your bathroom a bit of character by adding a splash of bright colour. Coloured baths and basins are coming back, but in bolder shades than 1970s avocado, adding a sense of drama and luxury.

Feature wallpaper and larger-format mosaic tiles in cool white provide the perfect background for a funky curved basin cabinet in vibrant red.

Get the look

Available to order in store: Mineral-cast washbasin including vanity unit, £1,400, Ripples

Heritage-style shower rooms

Packed with character, period-style bathrooms continue to be in vogue, and work just as well in a modern new build as in a Victorian or Edwardian home. The star of this look is often a freestanding roll-top bath, but if you don’t have space for one, fit a simple shower and complement it with ceramic handled brassware.

Get the look

Buy now: Burlington Avon Thermostatic Exposed Shower Valve with large rose, from £985, The Cast Iron Bath Company

Buy now: Burlington Victorian basin and regal pedestal, £250, The Cast Iron Bath Company

Sunken baths

Who needs a trip to a boutique hotel when you can enjoy spa-style pampering in your own home? To create an indulgent bath experience, make your tub the star of the scheme. For a truly sculptural look, opt for a bateau or slipper-shaped tub, and make a statement by sitting it in the middle of your room.

If that’s not possible, putting your bath on a raised platform or sinking it into the floor will make it a stand-out feature.

Get the look

Buy now: Pool Thermaform bath, £319, Bathstore

Narrow-fit furniture



Ultra-modern, high-gloss modular furniture can give any bathroom a light and spacious look – even if it’s not blessed with generous square footage. Opting for wall-hung units achieves a feeling of openness: as more of the floor is visible, the eye is tricked into selling the space as both bigger and lighter.

These slimline wall cabinets are perfect for a narrow room – match them with a compact basin unit for even more storage for your lotions and potions.

Get the look

Buy now: Cooke & Lewis Amanda white wall units, £75 each, B&Q

Buy now: Cooke & Lewis Amanda vanity basin unit 1,000mm, £195, B&Q

Matt finishes

While gloss is still a great finish for small bathrooms as it reflects the light, matt is proving popular in larger spaces. Less likely to show up fingermarks, it’s practical for family bathrooms. Choose more muted tones such as this grey-blue, and you’ll find it juxtaposes well with natural materials such as wood and stone.

His and hers showers

You may have already contemplated doing the double with washbasins to combat the morning bathroom rush. The next step? His and hers showering. Separate a large walk-in space with individual controls and screens.

Get the look

Buy now: Merlyn 8 Series showerwall panel, from £254 each, Showerstoyou

Metallic glamour

Chrome has been the king of the bathroom for some time but, as with kitchens, this is changes. Though we’re not advocating the return of gaudy swan-shaped brassware or wall to wall coper tiles, there is definitely a trend emerging for modern metallic finished, and it’s worth tapping into for your new bathroom design.

Gold is definitely experiencing a renaissance now, but its important to set the right tone. Think gentle champagne and rose shades rather than showy orangey tones. And use metallics sparingly but with purpose. A border of gold or copper mosaics surrounding plain field tiles behind a basin or bath, or in a shower cubicle, will give the feeling of glamour without veering into tackiness.

As the name suggests, brassware has the metal at its heart, as it’s a durable material. Usually the brass core is treated with chrome or nickel to produce the shiny steel look we’ve been in love with for so long. Now, inspired by the return of copper and brass elsewhere in the home, taps are shrugging off their silver coating for a new, more luxurious look.

Video Of The Week

For traditional schemes, go for taps and pipework in brushed copper or antique gold, as these will give a softer finish. Buy the best you can afford, too, as poorly plated taps will tarnish easily. Go for high-density, high carat gold plate on a nickel base for optimum longevity and durability.