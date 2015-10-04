20 images

Grey bathrooms are having a renaissance right now, so don’t miss a trick with these stylish bathroom ideas. Get this delightful tone in your home with a few helpful hints and tips. Like any neutral it can wash out a room, but get it right in your bathroom and you’ll see why grey is the colour trend of the decade. Pick the right shade and know exactly how the light works in your room – in gloomy spaces, pale greys can look too chilly and dark greys will appear too black

Thought grey was too cold for bathrooms? Never! Grey can be a really soothing shade when paired with the right hues. Most palettes work well with grey but, stick to one or two colours for a considered, designer scheme. Learn how to layer greys for a calming effect, or combine them with other colours to add extra punch to your design scheme.

The current trend is to use strong, vibrant colours which will really sing out against a neutral backdrop. By using the same colour, but in both its palest and deepest incarnations, you can create a rich, contrasting look that is still harmonious and coordinated. Apparently there are 50 shades of it so if you need some help using the colour grey in your home take a look at our pick of the best grey bathroom ideas.