Grey bathrooms are having a renaissance right now, so don’t miss a trick with these stylish bathroom ideas. Get this delightful tone in your home with a few helpful hints and tips. Like any neutral it can wash out a room, but get it right in your bathroom and you’ll see why grey is the colour trend of the decade. Pick the right shade and know exactly how the light works in your room – in gloomy spaces, pale greys can look too chilly and dark greys will appear too black
Thought grey was too cold for bathrooms? Never! Grey can be a really soothing shade when paired with the right hues. Most palettes work well with grey but, stick to one or two colours for a considered, designer scheme. Learn how to layer greys for a calming effect, or combine them with other colours to add extra punch to your design scheme.
The current trend is to use strong, vibrant colours which will really sing out against a neutral backdrop. By using the same colour, but in both its palest and deepest incarnations, you can create a rich, contrasting look that is still harmonious and coordinated. Apparently there are 50 shades of it so if you need some help using the colour grey in your home take a look at our pick of the best grey bathroom ideas.
Grey bathroom with concrete walls and flooring
Concrete can really come into its own in a bathroom, as it forms a single, seamless surface and can be modelled into any shape. Concrete can also be sensuous, tactile and truly beautiful – creating a seamless finish from the walls to the floor. Add a third dimension with an accent colour – pink is hot right now!
Grey bathroom with floor-to-ceiling tiles
Floor-to-ceiling tiling can turn a functional bathroom space into something far more appealing. Choose a colour that will stand the text of time, and one that all the family can live with. Go grey all over: put it on all four walls, but stop the colour looking flat by positioning white fittings and fixtures against it and a few glistening chrome accessories for striking contrast.
Grey bathroom with painted wall panel
Give your bathroom space a fresh-faced new look with a lick of grey paint. Colour is enormously evocative. Discover how paint is the key to establishing the style, mood and personality of your decorating scheme. Choose a dramatic grey shade for the wall and decorate with pale and interesting accessories. The on-trend mid grey matt-finish paint used here makes a mellow contrast to white roll-top bath.
Pale grey bathroom with reclaimed wood vanity unit
Who says grey can’t work equally well in a country scheme? The restful and elegant atmosphere in this bathroom has been achieved with the use of soothing shades of grey and white. One of the hottest trends in home design is the use of natural wood accents and textures. When paired with grey walls, this striking combination really comes to life. Don’t be discouraged when sourcing salvaged wood – even when damaged, wood can often be restored to its former glory and any marks become part of the patina of age.
Dark grey bathroom with contemporary fixtures
This charcoal grey slate adds elegance and interest to a minimal room. Hard-wearing and available in a wide choice of styles, tiles are tried-and-tested material for bathroom walls and floors. If you want enduring beauty and individual character, look no further than stone. All natural stone is porous so it must be sealed and may require further treatment on a regular basis but, properly installed and cared for, a stone surface should last a lifetime. Also, a simple slate is great if you’re on a budget.
Dark grey tiled bathroom with walk-in shower
As a rule of thumb, if a tile is suitable for the floor, it’s also suitable for the walls, but the same is not true the other way round. A type of ceramic, porcelain generally makes the best flooring. Because it is fired at a much higher temperature than ceramic, it’s super-hard, almost totally non-porous, and is resistant to scratching and staining, making it a good, low-maintenance, choice for a busy bathroom. Here, large format tiles in grey, give this space a hotel-chic vibe.
Grey and white bathroom with marble wall
Transforming your bathroom into a plush sanctuary has never been easier. Boutique-style schemes are bang on trend. Polished marble is the perfect choice for creating a glamorous grey bathroom. If your budget doesn’t quite stretch to natural stone look at stone veneers for surfaces and walls. Grey suggests smart and sophisticated, so stay on message with an adjacent grey wall.
Grey bathroom with skylight and wall tiles
Break up areas of grey with co-ordinating pattern or colour. The pale grey metro tiles in this bathroom are calming, gender-neutral and a natural complement to wooden cabinetry. When tiling whole walls stick to a pale grout to prevent the space closing in.
Modern grey bathroom with classic fittings
The colour grey is a short cut to sophistication, so ramp up the ethereal charm by teaming it with white-gloss pieces and classic fittings and fixtures. Introduce subtle hits of pattern, as shown here on the polka dot lampshade. For a wash of country warmth, bring in a few coloured accessories, such as autumnal tones.
Traditional grey bathroom with feature wallpaper
Pigment-rich paint will make this heavy grey even more intense. Choose a finish with a slight shimmer and team with sea-foam green and metallic accents for an ethereal, luxurious look. Avoid bold colour contrast and stick to tone-on-tone and harmonious patterns that are barely there. Don’t be afraid to go for deeper, more intense grey tones. The beauty and balance here comes directly via a smart use of colour and accessories.
Metro tile and grey wall bathroom
When using a uniform colour such as grey, avoid being bland by mixing things up. A feature wall of metro tiles, blends seamlessly with a plain wall in a chalky matt charcoal.
Charcoal tiled bathroom
For a completely modern look, keep grouting toning with tiles to create a subtly textured, minimalist look. Very zen!
Freestanding slipper grey bathroom
Nothing says sophistication quite like a freestanding bath in front of a fire. Add a statement chandelier and work the whole thing against a grey backdrop and you’ve got a sophisticated bedroom to lust after.
Herringbone pattern tiled shower room
One way to make a feature out of standard grey tiles is to lay them in an interesting pattern. Herringbone works well, as it can be carried from floor level up the wall containing all the brassware.
Tongue and Groove half panelled wall
Painted tongue and groove panelling is classic, but given a palette of soft grey and whigte creates a modern rustic vibe contrasted by the roll top bath.
Grey metro tiled bathroom
Grey doesn’t have to spell drab. Work classic metro tiles to half height, then add a pop of colour or some personal art to bring the scheme to life.
Panelled bathroom wall
What could be more serene than a classic panelling, which works brilliantly in a bathroom space. Painted a soft grey makes for a flattering space that can easily be updated.
Tadelackt bathroom
The traditional Moroccan technique of tadelakt is perfect for wet rooms. Plaster is mixed with water to create a smooth, seamless, yet waterproof finish. Your local tradesman should be able to advise.
Dove grey bathroom
Grey doesn’t have to be dark and sombre. A fresh dove grey, with pinky tones is really flattering and bounces light around a bright bathroom.
Grey is the new neutral thanks to the vast variety of shades and the statement it can make. A deep charcoal can create drama and at the opposite end of the scale an off-white grey can add serenity to a bathroom.