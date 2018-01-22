From compact designs to glamorous double-ended baths, there are plenty of ways to create the five-star bathroom of your dreams

Love the hotel-style bathroom ideas you see in glossy magazines? Now you can recreate this luxurious look in your home! There is nothing more luxurious and extravagant than a hotel-style bathroom. Sleek, chic and opulent, a hotel bathroom is the ultimate design choice for adding a touch of modern glamour to your home. Think about long-wearing and practical features, teamed with exquisite extras and you will have the hotel look down to a T.

Fine finishes, elegant fittings and timeless accessories will mean you never have to leave your home to experience the luxury of a hotel bathroom again. Think big and follow in the footsteps of some of the world’s best hotels with fearless design choices that will help you achieve a designer bathroom look.

Tile all over

Optimise a large space with floor-to-ceiling tiles. This large bathroom sports urban-hotel chic with metro tiles throughout. The industrial look is softened by watercolour green and white wood shutters. Hide away toiletries in an under-basin cabinet and keep the scheme smart with a smooth slate grey floor.

Shine in black

Make a masculine statement with a monochrome scheme suitable for a smart city town house. A white angular bath is given an eye-catching backdrop of sleek, black metro tiles. The integrated basin and cistern help keep the room spacious and streamlined. Simple accessories and a leaning mirror add a little gentleman’s style. Keep the room balanced with light grey walls.

Be bold with brass

If you can’t get away to a romantic bolt hole when you want, re-create one at home in rustic bathroom style. A vintage tap and hammered basin evoke an enchanting country feel. Dark wood is brightened with peacock colours. Continue the rustic charm by going for the smaller style of tile popular in post-war times.

Glitz it up

Create a bathroom inspired by The Savoy with brass fittings and iridescent tiling. This awe-inspiring style is created with soothing eau de nil tiles, laid herringbone fashion, brass taps and vintage accessories. Look for pieces with a distinctly Art Deco feel and choose a black painted wash stand to add refined elegance.

Sit classic with contemporary

Mix old and new for a bathroom with a difference. Here, an industrial single pipe shower brings a totally different feel to a very traditional bathroom staple – marble. This is an ultra contemporary bathroom scheme that wouldn’t look out of place in the surreal world of London’s Sanderson Hotel. A single splash of red completes the statement.

Design a pamper zone

Create a well organised bathroom perfect for pampering with plenty of built-in storage space. Hotel bathrooms are usually compact and have a neat place for everything. These clever cubby holes allow plenty of room for toiletries, keeping the room neat and tidy. Bright tiles and yellow rubber flooring add a hip hotel vibe.

Dare to be different

Think Moroccan modern for an exotic washroom-style bathroom. Totally on-trend, these simple hexagon tiles become the main feature of the space thanks to their smart red grouting and bold backdrop of painted walls. Choose an ultra sleek basin with a difference and team it with Moorish-style accessories and quirky details for a little off-the-wall, spa-inspired style.

Make mosaic magic

Who says a family bathroom can’t have hotel style? In a predominantly white bathroom, pick a single and distinct decorative feature and run with it. In this large room modern green mosaic tiles create a polished, hotel-style finish. A clever built-in cistern adds additional storage space, while an extra long basin has plenty of room for little ones’ teeth brushing. Solve ground floor privacy issues with smart window film.

Say it with chevrons

Create a bathroom fit for the Mr & Mrs Smith list by being creative with wall tiles. Pick out two contrasting shades and team with black. In this room the tiles have been fitted ceiling to floor in a jaw-dropping diagonal cascade, with black tiles marking out the doorway and complementing a jet black doubled-ended bath tub. A simple teak wood shelf and towel ladder complete a gorgeously unconventional room.

Colour up

Give your bathroom a burst of happy in petite boutique-hotel style. This tiny space has been made chic with the simple use of a coloured shower screen. Plain white tiles keep the look streamlined, while details such as the fluffy bathrobes inject a little glamour. Paint the ceiling vibrant yellow for a grand finale – it will steal the show.

Think about tiles

Start from the ground up if you want to achieve authentic urban hotel style. Hotels need to invest in durability for the sheer volume of wear and tear their fixtures and fittings will be put through. Apply the same principle to your choice of bathroom flooring and go for sturdy ceramic tiles, then apply the graphic principle by choosing a cool colour palette and sharp repeat pattern. Infinitely cool.

Go for an urban chic scheme

City-hotel design is all about maximising space through clever planning and a hint of trickery, and nowhere do space-saving solutions get more mileage than in the bathroom. Here, the basin is ledge-deep, making use of the inset portion of wall and providing just enough hand-washing space while still appearing generous. The towel rail, too, is cleverly positioned as it would be in a hotel for maximum use of height. Smart but still so stylish.

