Before and after – a compact study becomes a smart shower room

Clever design solutions make this room seem surprisingly spacious, despite its diddy dimensions

‘Many homes have a spare room that can only be described as bijou,’  says the owner of this four-bed family home in Cheshire. ‘Despite rather grandly being called a study, ours was wasted space. But as we had just one bathroom between four of us, it was perfect  for converting into a shower room.’

Luckily, the study was close to  the original bathroom, so laying and connecting pipes wasn’t a big issue. The work did create a lot of new exposed pipework, though, so the owners decided to sacrifice a few centimetres of the room  to construct a false wall, against which  we positioned the shower and loo. This also created two handy niches in the shower, as well as a ledge above the loo. Removing the low ceiling added character and opened  up a rather boxy area.

study-to-shower-room-makeover-6

Image credit: Lizzie Orme

When space is limited, it’s wise to go  for a curved shower enclosure with a sliding door. It really helps make the most of limited floor space. ‘Being faced with a blank canvas was  daunting and we did make some rookie mistakes,’ admits the owner.

‘Fortunately, we had a very understanding supplier, so when the rectangular walk-in shower enclosure I chose first didn’t work, they were happy to replace it with a curved design that had the same luxurious proportions.  Now, curves have become a definite feature of the room.’

study-to-shower-room-makeover-2

Image credit: Lizzie Orme

For flexible yet stylish family  showering, the owners teamed a luxurious fixed oversized   head with a child-friendly, hand-held shower  that can be easily adjusted as their two boys grow. The inspiration for the cubbyholes came  from a magazine.

study-to-shower-room-makeover-4

Image credit: Lizzie Orme

The owner’s husband wanted to  go for white tiling throughout. ‘I wanted a less clinical look and made a last-minute impulse buy of some fabulous Ted Baker geo tiles,’ she says. ‘They weren’t cheap, but using them on just one section of the room meant we still came in on budget. Also the monochrome palette means I can use any accent colours I like.’

study-to-shower-room-makeover-3

Image credit: Lizzie Orme

A vanity unit looks stylish – choose one that’s large enough  to stash toiletries and towels to avoid clutter.

‘As it used to be a study, the shower room window is bigger than usual so as well  as fitting obscured glass, we added a  new waterproof, wood-effect blind for additional privacy,’ says the owner. ‘I spotted it online and even though it was made to measure, it cost less than £50.’

study-to-shower-room-makeover-1

Image credit: Lizzie Orme

‘Investing in this neat, space-saving pocket door system was one of the best decisions we made,’ says the owner. ‘When you open the door it simply slides into the stud wall.’

study-to-shower-room-makeover-5

Image credit: Lizzie Orme

A combination of soft grey paint, wood-effect vinyl flooring and contrast grouting helped to add warmth and texture. Laying the planked flooring diagonally has helped visually expand the floor space. ‘When I tell friends the flooring is vinyl, they can’t believe it,’ says the owner. ‘Not only does it look and feel like wood, it’s waterproof, too!’

‘But my favourite find has to be the lovely little bench that we found on a quick shopping trip to Ikea,’ she adds. ‘ It’s the perfect place to put your clothes when you’re in the shower.’

We finished by adding fresh green accents and a fantastic wire sign – I’m delighted with our new bright and airy shower room. We managed to create  lots of floor space and added plenty  of decorative interest!’

