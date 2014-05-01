Intelligent design by Villeroy & Boch

ViClean - the innovative series of electronical bidets bring a touch of luxury to the private bathroom.

The combination of innovation and tradition is at the heart of the Villeroy & Boch brand strategy and has been key for the company’s 265 years of continued success. Innovations by Villeroy & Boch offer additional advantages that enhance or facilitate everyday life. The European lifestyle brand has developed a new series of electronical bidet seats that bring a touch of luxury to the private bathroom. In collaboration with leading experts in the field, two product lines have been launched: ViClean L (pictured above) and ViClean U.

ViClean-L unites functionality and design in a very special way, creating an unusually harmonious symbiosis of WC and bidet. The design of this electronical bidet seat is created in cooperation with the Italian designers Daniel Debiasi and Federico Sandri from “Something”. It is an organically shaped design element whose natural form is perfectly in keeping with the oasis of well-being that the bathroom has become. Well-designed functions for personal cleansing, as well the heating of the seat, intelligently transform toilet culture. Convenient and comfortable personal cleansing is provided by adjustable nozzles, variable water pressure and controllable water temperature.

Integrated LED lighting completes the convenient functions of both versions.

