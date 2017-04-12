Beautiful bedroom chic as well-travelled as you are

Promotional Feature
Create a gorgeous global-feel in your boudoir with this stunning new collection
Whether you’re cuddling up with a new book, or enjoying a lazy Sunday lie-in, achieving the perfect bedroom ambience is so important when relaxation is the name of the game.
The gorgeous new Hinterland collection from Sainsbury’s is a must for those wanting a stylish boudoir update. Fusing global-inspired design with a warm, tonal colour palette, this range features beautiful pieces to help create the most luxurious sleep space in which to truly relax.
Wanderlusters are treated to sumptuous soft furnishings with accents of warm, golden yellow, that sit harmoniously alongside chevron-prints, textural linens and embroidered cushions with cute pom-pom details. Pops of eye-catching tribal red complement muted grey fabrics, while organic extras such as succulents and cacti help conjure up thoughts of warm sand, and sunny desert climes. A quilted throw finishes off your new lux bed look.
Treat a statement shelf or mantle to an arrangement of stunning sgraffito ceramics in burnt orange and terracotta, ideal for displaying your market-bought flowers and stems. Enhance the mood further with scented pillar candles, boasting exotic scents such as leather and amber wood. Delightful carved animals lend a playful air. All that’s left to do is add in some of your own holiday snaps and travel treasures to fully embrace the trend.
Exclusively designed by Sainsbury’s in-house team, the Hinterland collection will appeal to your wilder side, transporting you and your bedroom to dream destinations and far-flung places. Shop the range at selected Sainsbury’s stores now.
Lux linens
Create a bed worthy of Instagram with embroidered duvet covers and pillow cases in stylish slate grey.
Embroidered panel bed linen, £30
Green fingers
Houseplants invigorate your indoor space, and they don’t come more enchanting than this aloe succulent.
Aloe Succulent, £5
Pretty pom-poms
Working scatter cushions into your bedroom look is a great way to inject some quirky detail. How cute are these pom-poms?
Embroidered Tassle Cushion, £10
Get aromatic
Home fragrance doesn’t come more luxurious than this leather and amber wood scented candle.
Small Ceramic Candle, £4
Go go graphic
Larger cushions like this woven patterned beauty will add interest to your bed, whilst providing all the cosy comfort.
Orange Geo Woven Cushion, £14
And, arrange
Working ceramics into your bedroom has never been easier, especially if you like to add interesting detail to the room.
Small Ceramic Vase, £10
Touch of chevron
Don’t be frightened to clash cushion patterns, just remember to stay within the colour theme.
Zig Zag Crewl Cushion, £12
Shine a light
Bathe your boudoir in a warm glow with this gorgeous, burnt orange tealight holder. Ideal for upping the ambience.
Tealight Holder, £4.50
Quirky details
Up the kitsch factor with carved wild animals like this fanciful giraffe ornament. Guaranteed to bring a smile to your face!
Small Giraffe Objet, £6
Mellow yellow
The bright, sunny yellow of this ceramic vase will brighten up any space, especially when filled with your favourite flowers!
Yellow Tall Ceramic Vase, £12