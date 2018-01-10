How to sleep better – simple ways to get a good night’s rest

Suffering from a bad night’s sleep? Constantly feeling lethargic and lacking energy? Take a look at our simple tricks for improving your sleeping habits.

Can’t sleep? From finding the best mattress to choosing the ideal bedroom colour scheme, these simple tips will help you nod off at night and be more productive during your waking hours.

Read on to discover how to sleep better.

1. Find the perfect mattress

From a pocket-strung design to an open-spring mattress or even a memory-foam version, finding the right mattress can make the difference between a good sleep or a restless night. A mattress should be the right firmness and tension to support your back and neck, making it super comfortable to sleep on.

‘When you keep in mind that the average person spends a quarter of their life sleeping, it makes sense to start at the very heart of your bedroom – your mattress,’ says Thomas Colleran, Brand Manager at Duvalay. ‘An uncomfortable bed can rob you of up to an hour of sleep a night, and that’s before we even talk about the hygiene aspect. A typical human sheds over a pound of skin a year, while also losing around half a pint (285ml) of moisture each night!’ Yuck!

‘This spring time, it is the perfect time to think about investing in a new mattress,’ Thomas adds. ‘Your average mattress should last between seven and eight years, and while this doesn’t seem long, if you put aside the lack of quality sleep and mounds of dead skin and sweat, investing £1,000 in a mattress equates to just 35p a night.’

2. Choose the right bedroom colour scheme

Whatever your bedroom decorating choice, make sure you choose a restful colour scheme. It doesn’t have to follow a strict interior design rule, but make sure you choose something that makes you feel relaxed and comfortable.

If you find large bright patterns stressful, then avoid. Not sure where to start? In general, green is considered one of the most calming colour schemes and it can work well with a variety of different hues.

More colour ideas: 5 bold colour schemes for bedrooms

3. Make time a priority

Make sure you get eight hours a night. It’s useful to avoid looking at phones/screens/TVs for at least half an hour before you’re due for some shut eye. It works, trust us!

4. Pick the ideal bedlinen

Again this is down the personal preference, but remember the thread count can make a difference. Typically, the higher the thread count, the finer and smoother the fabric. Think about the fabric and the weave – from plain to percale and satin to flannelette, there are a whole host of different fabric choices. And all this before you’ve even had fun picking colours and designs!

5. The power of lavender

A few drops of lavender on the pillow is said to help promote relaxation and ultimately a good night’s sleep. Try adding a splash of lavender essential oil to a bath for an even deeper sleep…

6. Stick to a routine

This one might be easier said than done, but try your best to stick to a similar bedtime routine – this means going to bed at the same time each evening and getting up at the same time each morning. Try to keep to a similar wind-down routine before you go to sleep so your body and mind knows when its time for shut eye.

Nighty night!