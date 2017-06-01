Attic conversions can be a puzzle, but if you have your roof extension pegged for an attic bedroom, here are some decorating ideas to get your interiors project underway

Attic bedrooms are the ideal way to create more room (we’re talking actual extra rooms) in a family home at a time when space is at a premium in the modern home. While building upwards, extending or converting dead space is a great solution, it does result in rooms with angled or pitched ceilings, which can pose an interesting design puzzle.

Whether you live in a barn conversion with original ceiling beams arcing up into a vaulted roof, or a modern home with skylights and a low-pitched roof, there are plenty of ways to maximise space – and individual style – in your attic or loft bedroom. To help you visualise your new sleep space, guest bedroom or children’s room, we’ve compiled a series of attic bedroom ideas of all shapes, sizes and styles.

Opt for built-in storage and textural accents

One of the best features of attic bedrooms is the abundance of natural light that you can utilise. Here, a massive skylight is placed directly in the centre of the roof, allowing light to reach every corner. The sense of airiness is enhanced by the built-in units, bed and storage, all of which match the pale wood floor. Add luxurious but simplistic textiles and pops of colour and this attic room achieves a sleek Scandi look.

Bring in tropical accents

Create a year-round holiday feel; escape to this attic bedroom with its zingy palette of tropical colours. The bold yellow and orange decor pops in an all-white space, but it’s best to use textures and patterns to prevent the finish looking flat. Here, bedside tables are inlaid with a floral mother of pearl pattern and topped with a pineapple lamp and palm-print shade, all of which complements the woven rug and warm-toned thrown with their geometric designs. Make your getaway now!

Factor in the fun

Make the height of an attic room work in your favour, and maximise floor space in a children’s room, with a set of smart bunk beds. In this playful room, the neutral grey walls recede allowing the patterned soft furnishings, ceiling map and (of course) those sunshine yellow bunks to take centre stage.

Consider a coastal vibe

New England beach house style comes into its own in this charming attic bedroom. From the floor-to-ceiling weatherboard to the painted chest of drawers and enticing crisp bed linen and waffle throws, this white scheme offers all-out relaxed beach house vibes. Nautical stripes and mismatched patchwork textiles in a fresh apple green bring character and cheer to the attic space.

Dare to go dramatic with furnishings

Whether you’ve got a bedroom up in the eaves of a barn conversion or in an old country manor, this traditional space is an appealing option. The sheer scale of the original beams means that your furniture can be more dramatic, and still not look OTT; a brass bedstead, crystal chandelier and carved baroque-style armchair look right at home in this attic bedroom. The natural wood floor just adds to the timeless elegance.

Take in elements of nature

The combination of skylights – on both sides of a pitched ceiling – and floor-to-ceiling wood panelled cupboards gives this attic bedroom the feel of a grown-up treehouse! Failing that, the open space with its glass stair panels and natural materials (chunky wool as well as the bleached wood) has a really tranquil Scandi finish. A place to daydream up in the clouds.

MPU 03

Recreate a romantic look

Bring a romantic vibe to a compact attic bedroom with artistic shabby-chic styling. When space is at a premium, trick the eye with an all-white scheme like this; the slim profile of the bed frame and the spindly legs of the bedside tables make essential furniture appear less intrusive. Add interest with tactile throws and cushions, then draw the eye along the room (and upwards) with a centrally hung image like this Eiffel Tower print.



Look for luxe materials

Panelling, white-painted brick, blown glass, velvet, soft carpet – this attic bedroom should be an overload for the senses. But, because of the way that it subtly balances masculine urban materials and a soft colour palette, it works. The simple lines and cool colours create a serene space with a hint of luxury, and the result is a decorating scheme that looks equally at home in in a warehouse conversion or a country cottage.

Which one is your favourite?