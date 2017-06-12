Before and after: our bedroom makeover started with a butterfly picture

Tired of feeling embarrassed by their dated guest room, the owners gave it a fresh new look inspired by a butterfly artwork they already owned

When the owners moved here four years ago, the spare bedroom was low down on the priority list, but after years of apologising to guests for the furniture – which came from their previous home – they knew it was time to redo it.

‘We wanted it to be welcoming, but also to have a look that worked with the rest of our bright, contemporary home,’ the couple explain. ‘With a limited budget, we decided to splurge on the main features, such as the fabulous copper bed, but save on accessories, some of which we reused from the old room.’ The pair also sold the existing furniture on social media to raise money.

The project only took four days to complete, but despite that it wasn’t a rushed job. ‘It’s worth taking time to do your research,’ say the owners. ‘In the past, we would have rushed to get a room done and made the wrong choices in the process, but this time we thought about it for a long time before buying furniture. Having a clear vision at the start made it easier.’

‘We had the butterfly picture in our previous house, but hadn’t found the right spot for it here,’ say the couple. ‘When we hung it in the spare room, it became the starting point for the colour scheme. It also adds loads of character to the white walls.’ The artwork isn’t the only eye-catching object in the room, though. The copper bed – the ultimate piece of statement furniture – is more than worthy of attention, too.

The owners found a sleek chest of drawers in Ikea and gave it a dressing-table feel with elegant touches, such as the copper mirror and wire baskets, which tie in with the copper bed. ‘It’s a proper make-up station,’ says the lady of the house.

‘Although we’re usually keen to keep everything symmetrical, we had to place the butterfly artwork off centre because of the sloping ceiling,’ say the couple. ‘We weren’t sure about it at first, but now we think the slightly quirky placement is more striking.’

Pink, grey and copper are great colour combinations that make for a perfectly harmonious scheme. The grey chair may tie in with the decor, but it’s not just there to look pretty. ‘It’s a handy spot for clothes or an extra bedcover,’ say the owners.

The couple refreshed the original built-in wardrobes with a lick of bright white paint and smart doorknobs. Pink accessories provide the perfect contrast to the blue artworks and soften the overall look.

Now that the room is complete, the owners are much happier about having people to stay. ‘The new bedroom is a much better reflection of our style,’ they say. ‘We used to keep the door shut because we disliked the room so much, but now we keep it open all the time!’

This bedroom originally appeared in Ideal Home, June 2017.

Image credits: Oliver Gordon