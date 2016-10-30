Finding the right bedroom storage design ideas might keep you up at night, but don’t panic. Whether it’s a lack of wardrobes, drawers or hanging space making your bedroom feel less like a calm boudoir and more walk-in-wardrobe, there’s no shortage of clever space-creating storage solutions to help you create your perfect sleep space.
And no, it doesn’t matter if it’s master bedroom ideas or ways to organise a guest bedroom, small loft bedrooms or storage ideas for apartments – there’s a genius idea (or 10) to help you get organised.
A bedroom should be a place to relax and unwind – not somewhere you have to fight through a clutter of shoes, clothes and toiletries. While it might be best to reassess your storage options – freestanding vs built-in modular wardrobes, for instance – it might not take as much as you think to makeover your bedroom and create (at least the feeling of) more space.
If your bigger pieces of essential bedroom furniture are doing the job, and you just need to get your bedroom organised, simple storage ideas, such as decorative wall hooks and vintage or shabby chic suitcases are easy solutions and instantly help to declutter.
For instance, you could use a long row of hooks to tidy up your jewellery and make space in your cupboards by placing out-of-season clothing or items you don’t use that regularly in pretty suitcases or boxes that you can slide under your bed or stack on shelves – you could even rediscover some long-lost favourites!
Alternatively, if you are redecorating or starting to create a whole new bedroom design, built-in storage is an excellent option. Fill a long wall with wardrobes, or make the most of alcoves and recesses in a period property to create a more streamlined, functional space.
Freestanding storage works in small tricky space and large bedrooms alike. Ranging from a simple chest of drawers to matching bedside tables or exposed shelving units, there are multiple ways to tidy up your treasured possessions.
Don’t underestimate the value of a dressing table; it has the ability to store all of your clutter and provide a well-lit space to do your make-up all while adding a fabulously stylish finishing touch to your bedroom space. Extra drawers always come in handy!
Stack, slide and style your bedside tables
Modern bedside tables make versatile storage in master bedrooms or guest rooms. A single drawer is enough to hold bedside essentials or small toiletry items, so the space underneath acts as a mini book stack when traditional shelving is not an option. Reserve the top surface for a lamp, your current book and any other items you like to have immediately to hand.
Similar bedside table
Made
After more bedroom decorating ideas? Check out our small bedroom ideas gallery for more inspiration.
Be imaginative and create storage in a chimney breast
Period properties are packed with funny nooks and crannies that can make fitting storage tricky. There are always ways around it though – it’s not unusual to see shelves mounted in alcoves, for instance. However, if your chimney flue has been blocked off, consider making use of a defunct fireplace by fitting doors to the exterior and transforming it into a neat (and sizeable) cupboard.
Bring order to a bedroom dressing area
A streamlined dressing table with a marble top can bring an instant sense of luxury – as well as tidiness – to a bedroom corner. As well as freeing up surfaces in the bathroom, making a designated home for makeup, moisturisers, perfumes and jewellery boxes means there are fewer odds and ends sitting on bedside tables or shelving that is needed for other items. This timeless bedroom classic is not a piece of storage that should be underestimated.
Opt for wardrobes with space-saving sliding doors
Fitted wardrobes with sliding doors are a great storage solution in smaller bedrooms where floor space is at a premium, especially as they remove the concern about where the doors will open out to. If you already have fitted wardrobes, but they’re in need of a modern style update, use a contemporary wallpaper on the door panels, finished with a bold border of block colour to keep the look fresh rather than twee.
Be smart with unusual hidden storage spaces
Sneak storage space wherever you can in a master bedroom – just think a little laterally when it comes to bedroom design solutions. Here, a feature headboard also reduces clutter by masking a slender shelving unit that’s ideal for books and personal trinkets. Push this concept a little further and, if there’s space, consider a pull-out unit on casters.
Disguise bedroom storage as a built-in feature wall
A modern alternative to a wall of wardrobes, this dark wooden panelling acts as a headboard and also features built-in bedside tables and a series of overhead cabinets. Sleek, streamlined and contemporary, it’s a contemporary solution to bedroom storage that also makes a striking style statement.
Make a difference with small storage details
A simple bedside table is ideal for stowing essentials in your bedroom. Cute storage boxes, like these ditsy floral mini suitcases, conceal smaller items and look pretty on an open shelf while toning in effortlessly with the rest of the shabby chic decorating scheme.
Similar suitcases
Not on the High Street
Choose glass units for a lighter look
Bedroom storage doesn’t have to be crafted from traditional wood. Make a feature of your clothing, accessories or personal treasures with a glass cabinet like this, which has been updated with a lick of bright yellow paint to match the bedroom colour scheme. With the look of a high-end retail display cabinet the glass surfaces create a sense of spaciousness in a loft room, but if that’s not quite enough to house your wardrobe, vintage suitcases stacked on top or slid underneath, are a stylish way to store more.
Minimise clutter with modular wardrobes
Want a restful night’s sleep? In a compact bedroom, work with the age-old adage of ‘out of sight, out of mind’ and opt for modular storage that has space for everything. Whether it’s a stack of drawers, full-length hanging space, or even a shelf for your TV, once the doors shut around it all, you’ll feel instantly more relaxed.
Go retro with second-hand furniture
A retro dressing table-cum-storage unit is essential for a retro-style bedroom or dressing area. If you love the retro look, keep your eyes peeled for original mid-century furniture in second-hand shops near you. Team with a painted chair and 1950s-inspired wallpaper and your vintage scheme is complete.
Similar wallpaper
Amy Butler at Graham & Brown
Subtle storage makes a big difference
With its ethnic trimmings and colourful accents, this room is not only packed with character it’s also full of subtle storage. From the slubby woven basket with its pom-pom edging, to the steamer trunk and side table, there are plenty of places to hide away winter wardrobes and washing, as well as display personal trinkets. The neatest hideaway, however, are the fitted underbed drawers which are barely noticeable in that beautiful blue upholstery.
Smarten up bedroom furniture with paint
Don’t throw away bedroom storage just because it’s the wrong colour for your new decor, or even if you think it might look a little dated. Solid wood pieces can be sanded down and painted to match a new colour scheme and drawer pulls can be replaced for a completely fresh look at a fraction of the cost. This works well in most bedroom decorating schemes, whether vintage, modern or traditional. And the best bit? You know the furniture fits in your room already!
Farrow & Ball
Decorative storage makes a stylish added extra
If your wardrobe is overflowing, back it up with a mirrored gold-trimmed armoire, just the thing for adding extra hanging space and useful drawers. The decorative design makes it feel pretty, rather than functional, and combines with country floral wallpaper and pale flooring keep the look light and airy. Complete that relaxed – and organised – dressing room style by adding a chair covered in white linen.
Similar armoire
Graham & Green
Similar wallpaper
Sanderson
Make a decorative feature of wall hooks
Free up drawers and bedroom table tops by untangling your jewellery collection, and other decorative pieces, and showing it in the best natural light. Bring your shimmering jewellery out of dark drawers and clunky boxes and, instead, hang it on decorative hooks, or padded clothes hangers trimmed with ribbons and beads. The odd sequinned jacket or smoothe faux-fur stole wouldn’t go amiss either… Who needs wall art?
Similar hooks
Bombay Duck
Fashion storage with style
While some people like their storage to blend seamlessly into the walls and recesses of a bedroom, others want to make a style statement with their furniture. With its painted stripes and polka dot drawer interiors, this arty storage idea – possibly inspired by a classic boater jacket – is the perfect place to store your clothes. Try painting some plain storage and add a little eccentric touch to your bedroom decor, too!
Stack up your bedside essentials
Take a more relaxed view of storage and replace a blocky bedside table with a wooden storage ladder. Leant against a structural headboard – which is in itself an additional shelf to display art or accessories – the light profile of this bedroom storage solution adds to the modern country charm of this space.
The Worm That Turned
Similar quilts
Jen Jones
Co-ordinate your bedroom furniture
Maximise storage in a country bedroom with co-ordinated painted furniture with a traditional rustic style. This stone-painted panelled wardrobe takes care of hanging space, while a matching chest of drawers neatly fills the gap where the ceiling slopes, and still leaves from for a light-reflecting mirror plus dressing table accessories.
Similar wardrobe
Neptune
Vintage suitcases create easy organisation
Keep your e-reader or tablet looking good with a stylishly designed cover, popping it and any accessories, cables and chargers into vintage-style suitcases for safe storage in the bedroom. Suitcases in ditsy floral prints like these will also take good care of knitting supplies, letters and photos, and they’re ideal for packing away small supplies when you’re off on a trip.
Similar laptop and iPad cases
Mollie & Fred
Similar suitcases
Ella James
Blend your wardrobes with your walls
Built-in wardrobes aren’t always the best option in awkward-shaped period bedrooms. This cool country-style bedroom uses the full-height alcoves either side of the fireplace to house two classic white wardrobes, which blend perfectly with the cool colour scheme. Because these don’t reach the ceiling the room retains an airy feel, but it also means there’s room for wicker baskets to sit neatly on top for a little more organised style.
Shelve toys in smart cubbys
Lighten up with French-style storage
Create space in your bedroom…and then create some more with this beautiful mirrored armoire that’s ideal for a French-Chateau-style bedroom. As well as being sizeable inside, the deep wardrobe’s reflective fascias bounce extra light into the space and also show off just how tidy your bedroom now is!
Build storage into a window seat
Make the most of bay windows or the recesses beneath dormer windows by building a neat window seat, complete with a compact cupboard. As well as making use of dead space in a bedroom, it provides a place to store chunky bedlinen – or anything else that potentially takes up valuable space in a wardrobe or chest of drawers. If building work isn’t an option, consider a tailored bench seat (with storage) instead.
Save space with shared bedroom storage
Rather than placing two bedside tables in a guest bedroom that has twin beds, consider a shared unit placed between the beds. Not only does this create a neat symmetry, but it saves floor space and reduces clutter in a room that isn’t used on a daily basis.
Sit, sleep and store with multi-tasking furniture
Guest bedrooms often end up becoming an overflow space for general storage so keep things under control by choosing smart furniture that covers multiple needs. A day bed provides seating, a pull-out bed and masses of storage via the deep under-seat drawers. Also a great option in a city studio flat.
Add playful details to vintage storage
Upcycle a vintage cabinet to make a stand-alone storage statement in a modern country bedroom. Here, numbers have been stencilled on to the drawer fronts in a traditional font, bringing a sense of order to this bedside cabinet. This storage solution also shows how contrasting your storage colour with your decorating scheme, rather than opting for pieces that blend into the surroundings, can add depth, interest and a sense of calm to a bedroom.
Go minimal with simplistic storage
In a minimal home, clutter is not a recognised word. Streamline your furniture, choose vintage chests for unfussy bedside tables and hang your reading light – plus your clothes for the next day – on a single rough-hewn wooden rail on the wall. The rest of your possessions will most likely have a home in some rough-luxe or vintage storage, hidden out of sight!
Walk-in wardrobe with ample options
If you’re lucky enough to have space for a walk-in wardrobe, utilise it with chic cabinetry worthy of a Bond Street store! This functional space features cubbies for shirts, drawers with glass fronts – so you can see what’s inside – short and long hanging space, and even a padded bench featuring shoe racks underneath. Every need catered for… and a clean, tidy bedroom to boot!
Clean up with a corner cupboard
A built-in cupboard, made to order by a joiner, can be fitted out with hanging rails or shelves to act as a wardrobe or an airing cupboard. Paint it in a soothing grey to match the surrounding woodwork for a seamless look. On the side, there’s just enough space for a painted peg rail to air clothes and a basket beneath for washing.
Similar peg rail
After Noah
Similar laundry basket
Lloyd Loom of Spalding
Gloss over bedroom wardrobes
High-gloss units don’t just have a place in kitchens, they can bring a little polish to bedroom storage too. In this mostly monochrome space – scattered with primary coloured accessories – this tall flat-fronted wardrobe is highly functional, while also adding a chic and luxurious finish.
Bedroom book storage
Good books are a fantastic way to unwind before you sleep, so why not keep yours close to hand? Smart fitted units are ideal for housing a colourful collection of books in the bedroom. Here, a wall of shelving adds depth to the scheme, while also acting as a practical storage solution for your own personal library.
