storage

Bedroom storage ideas to bring tranquillity to your sleep space
Ideal Home
By
30 images

Finding the right bedroom storage design ideas might keep you up at night, but don’t panic. Whether it’s a lack of wardrobes, drawers or hanging space making your bedroom feel less like a calm boudoir and more walk-in-wardrobe, there’s no shortage of clever space-creating storage solutions to help you create your perfect sleep space.

And no, it doesn’t matter if it’s master bedroom ideas or ways to organise a guest bedroom, small loft bedrooms or storage ideas for apartments – there’s a genius idea (or 10) to help you get organised.

A bedroom should be a place to relax and unwind – not somewhere you have to fight through a clutter of shoes, clothes and toiletries. While it might be best to reassess your storage options – freestanding vs built-in modular wardrobes, for instance – it might not take as much as you think to makeover your bedroom and create (at least the feeling of) more space.

If your bigger pieces of essential bedroom furniture are doing the job, and you just need to get your bedroom organised, simple storage ideas, such as decorative wall hooks and vintage or shabby chic suitcases are easy solutions and instantly help to declutter.

For instance, you could use a long row of hooks to tidy up your jewellery and make space in your cupboards by placing out-of-season clothing or items you don’t use that regularly in pretty suitcases or boxes that you can slide under your bed or stack on shelves – you could even rediscover some long-lost favourites!

Alternatively, if you are redecorating or starting to create a whole new bedroom design, built-in storage is an excellent option. Fill a long wall with wardrobes, or make the most of alcoves and recesses in a period property to create a more streamlined, functional space.

Freestanding storage works in small tricky space and large bedrooms alike. Ranging from a simple chest of drawers to matching bedside tables or exposed shelving units, there are multiple ways to tidy up your treasured possessions.

Don’t underestimate the value of a dressing table; it has the ability to store all of your clutter and provide a well-lit space to do your make-up all while adding a fabulously stylish finishing touch to your bedroom space. Extra drawers always come in handy!

Bedroom storage ideas Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 1 of 30

Stack, slide and style your bedside tables

 
Modern bedside tables make versatile storage in master bedrooms or guest rooms. A single drawer is enough to hold bedside essentials or small toiletry items, so the space underneath acts as a mini book stack when traditional shelving is not an option. Reserve the top surface for a lamp, your current book and any other items you like to have immediately to hand.

Similar bedside table
Made

After more bedroom decorating ideas? Check out our small bedroom ideas gallery for more inspiration.

Image credit: Mark Scott
Be imaginative and create storage in a chimney breast Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 2 of 30

Be imaginative and create storage in a chimney breast

Period properties are packed with funny nooks and crannies that can make fitting storage tricky. There are always ways around it though – it’s not unusual to see shelves mounted in alcoves, for instance. However, if your chimney flue has been blocked off, consider making use of a defunct fireplace by fitting doors to the exterior and transforming it into a neat (and sizeable) cupboard. 

Similar floating shelves
Round chair
Bring order to a bedroom dressing area Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 3 of 30

Bring order to a bedroom dressing area

A streamlined dressing table with a marble top can bring an instant sense of luxury – as well as tidiness – to a bedroom corner. As well as freeing up surfaces in the bathroom, making a designated home for makeup, moisturisers, perfumes and jewellery boxes means there are fewer odds and ends sitting on bedside tables or shelving that is needed for other items. This timeless bedroom classic is not a piece of storage that should be underestimated. 

Dressing table
Stool
Image credit: David Brittain
Opt for wardrobes with space-saving sliding doors Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 4 of 30

Opt for wardrobes with space-saving sliding doors

Fitted wardrobes with sliding doors are a great storage solution in smaller bedrooms where floor space is at a premium, especially as they remove the concern about where the doors will open out to. If you already have fitted wardrobes, but they’re in need of a modern style update, use a contemporary wallpaper on the door panels, finished with a bold border of block colour to keep the look fresh rather than twee. 


Wallpaper
Be smart with unusual hidden storage spaces Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 5 of 30

Be smart with unusual hidden storage spaces

Sneak storage space wherever you can in a master bedroom – just think a little laterally when it comes to bedroom design solutions. Here, a feature headboard also reduces clutter by masking a slender shelving unit that’s ideal for books and personal trinkets. Push this concept a little further and, if there’s space, consider a pull-out unit on casters. 


Bed and headboard
Headboard upholstery
Image credit: James Merrell
Disguise bedroom storage as a built-in feature wall Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 6 of 30

Disguise bedroom storage as a built-in feature wall

A modern alternative to a wall of wardrobes, this dark wooden panelling acts as a headboard and also features built-in bedside tables and a series of overhead cabinets. Sleek, streamlined and contemporary, it’s a contemporary solution to bedroom storage that also makes a striking style statement. 

Similar bespoke wardrobes
Image credit: Robert Sanderson
Make a difference with small storage details Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 7 of 30

Make a difference with small storage details

A simple bedside table is ideal for stowing essentials in your bedroom. Cute storage boxes, like these ditsy floral mini suitcases, conceal smaller items and look pretty on an open shelf while toning in effortlessly with the rest of the shabby chic decorating scheme.

Similar suitcases
Not on the High Street

Image credit: Jeremy Phillips
Choose glass units for a lighter look Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 8 of 30

Choose glass units for a lighter look

Bedroom storage doesn’t have to be crafted from traditional wood. Make a feature of your clothing, accessories or personal treasures with a glass cabinet like this, which has been updated with a lick of bright yellow paint to match the bedroom colour scheme. With the look of a high-end retail display cabinet the glass surfaces create a sense of spaciousness in a loft room, but if that’s not quite enough to house your wardrobe, vintage suitcases stacked on top or slid underneath, are a stylish way to store more. 

Similar cabinet 
Ikea

Vintage suitcases
Image credit: Lizzie Orme
Minimise clutter with modular wardrobes Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 9 of 30

Minimise clutter with modular wardrobes

Want a restful night’s sleep? In a compact bedroom, work with the age-old adage of ‘out of sight, out of mind’ and opt for modular storage that has space for everything. Whether it’s a stack of drawers, full-length hanging space, or even a shelf for your TV, once the doors shut around it all, you’ll feel instantly more relaxed. 

Wardrobe 
Image credit: Colin Poole p78
Go retro with second-hand furniture Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 10 of 30

Go retro with second-hand furniture

A retro dressing table-cum-storage unit is essential for a retro-style bedroom or dressing area. If you love the retro look, keep your eyes peeled for original mid-century furniture in second-hand shops near you. Team with a painted chair and 1950s-inspired wallpaper and your vintage scheme is complete.

Similar wallpaper
Amy Butler at Graham & Brown

Subtle storage makes a big difference Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 11 of 30

Subtle storage makes a big difference

With its ethnic trimmings and colourful accents, this room is not only packed with character it’s also full of subtle storage. From the slubby woven basket with its pom-pom edging, to the steamer trunk and side table, there are plenty of places to hide away winter wardrobes and washing, as well as display personal trinkets. The neatest hideaway, however, are the fitted underbed drawers which are barely noticeable in that beautiful blue upholstery. 

Bed 
Similar baskets 
Image credit: Dominic Blackmore
Smarten up bedroom furniture with paint Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 12 of 30

Smarten up bedroom furniture with paint

Don’t throw away bedroom storage just because it’s the wrong colour for your new decor, or even if you think it might look a little dated. Solid wood pieces can be sanded down and painted to match a new colour scheme and drawer pulls can be replaced for a completely fresh look at a fraction of the cost. This works well in most bedroom decorating schemes, whether vintage, modern or traditional. And the best bit? You know the furniture fits in your room already! 

Similar paint
Farrow & Ball
Decorative storage makes a stylish added extra Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 13 of 30

Decorative storage makes a stylish added extra

If your wardrobe is overflowing, back it up with a mirrored gold-trimmed armoire, just the thing for adding extra hanging space and useful drawers. The decorative design makes it feel pretty, rather than functional, and combines with country floral wallpaper and pale flooring keep the look light and airy. Complete that relaxed – and organised – dressing room style by adding a chair covered in white linen.

Similar armoire
Graham & Green
Similar wallpaper
Sanderson

Image credit: Claire Richardson
Make a decorative feature of wall hooks Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 14 of 30

Make a decorative feature of wall hooks

Free up drawers and bedroom table tops by untangling your jewellery collection, and other decorative pieces, and showing it in the best natural light. Bring your shimmering jewellery out of dark drawers and clunky boxes and, instead, hang it on decorative hooks, or padded clothes hangers trimmed with ribbons and beads. The odd sequinned jacket or smoothe faux-fur stole wouldn’t go amiss either… Who needs wall art?

Similar hooks
Bombay Duck

Fashion storage with style Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 15 of 30

Fashion storage with style

While some people like their storage to blend seamlessly into the walls and recesses of a bedroom, others want to make a style statement with their furniture. With its painted stripes and polka dot drawer interiors, this arty storage idea – possibly inspired by a classic boater jacket – is the perfect place to store your clothes. Try painting some plain storage and add a little eccentric touch to your bedroom decor, too!

Similar drawers 
Stack up your bedside essentials Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 16 of 30

Stack up your bedside essentials

Take a more relaxed view of storage and replace a blocky bedside table with a wooden storage ladder. Leant against a structural headboard – which is in itself an additional shelf to display art or accessories – the light profile of this bedroom storage solution adds to the modern country charm of this space. 

Similar storage ladder
The Worm That Turned
Similar quilts
Jen Jones
Image credit: Jon Day
Co-ordinate your bedroom furniture Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 17 of 30

Co-ordinate your bedroom furniture

Maximise storage in a country bedroom with co-ordinated painted furniture with a traditional rustic style. This stone-painted panelled wardrobe takes care of hanging space, while a matching chest of drawers neatly fills the gap where the ceiling slopes, and still leaves from for a light-reflecting mirror plus dressing table accessories. 

Similar wardrobe
Neptune

Image credit: Polly Eltes
Vintage suitcases create easy organisation Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 18 of 30

Vintage suitcases create easy organisation

Keep your e-reader or tablet looking good with a stylishly designed cover, popping it and any accessories, cables and chargers into vintage-style suitcases for safe storage in the bedroom. Suitcases in ditsy floral prints like these will also take good care of knitting supplies, letters and photos, and they’re ideal for packing away small supplies when you’re off on a trip.

Similar laptop and iPad cases 
Mollie & Fred
Similar suitcases
Ella James

Image credit: Tim Young
Blend your wardrobes with your walls Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 19 of 30

Blend your wardrobes with your walls

Built-in wardrobes aren’t always the best option in awkward-shaped period bedrooms. This cool country-style bedroom uses the full-height alcoves either side of the fireplace to house two classic white wardrobes, which blend perfectly with the cool colour scheme. Because these don’t reach the ceiling the room retains an airy feel, but it also means there’s room for wicker baskets to sit neatly on top for a little more organised style. 

Similar wardrobes 
Similar baskets
Image credit: David Giles
Shelve toys in smart cubbys Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 20 of 30

Shelve toys in smart cubbys

Make the best use of an attic bedroom by building storage into the eaves. Here, open cube storage is a practical and stylish option for storing toys and books in a child’s bedroom. Hide storage boxes under a raised bed for even more flexible storage.


Similar cubed storage
Image credit: Eleri Griffiths
Lighten up with French-style storage Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 21 of 30

Lighten up with French-style storage

Create space in your bedroom…and then create some more with this beautiful mirrored armoire that’s ideal for a French-Chateau-style bedroom. As well as being sizeable inside, the deep wardrobe’s reflective fascias bounce extra light into the space and also show off just how tidy your bedroom now is!

Similar wardrobe 
Image credit: Brent Darby
Build storage into a window seat Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 22 of 30

Build storage into a window seat

Make the most of bay windows or the recesses beneath dormer windows by building a neat window seat, complete with a compact cupboard. As well as making use of dead space in a bedroom, it provides a place to store chunky bedlinen – or anything else that potentially takes up valuable space in a wardrobe or chest of drawers. If building work isn’t an option, consider a tailored bench seat (with storage) instead.


Freestanding storage bench 
Image credit: Brent Darby
Save space with shared bedroom storage Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 23 of 30

Save space with shared bedroom storage

Rather than placing two bedside tables in a guest bedroom that has twin beds, consider a shared unit placed between the beds. Not only does this create a neat symmetry, but it saves floor space and reduces clutter in a room that isn’t used on a daily basis. 


Table 
Image credit: Jan Baldwin
Sit, sleep and store with multi-tasking furniture Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 24 of 30

Sit, sleep and store with multi-tasking furniture

Guest bedrooms often end up becoming an overflow space for general storage so keep things under control by choosing smart furniture that covers multiple needs. A day bed provides seating, a pull-out bed and masses of storage via the deep under-seat drawers. Also a great option in a city studio flat. 

Day bed
Image credit: Lizzie Orme for Style at Home
Add playful details to vintage storage Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 25 of 30

Add playful details to vintage storage

Upcycle a vintage cabinet to make a stand-alone storage statement in a modern country bedroom. Here, numbers have been stencilled on to the drawer fronts in a traditional font, bringing a sense of order to this bedside cabinet. This storage solution also shows how contrasting your storage colour with your decorating scheme, rather than opting for pieces that blend into the surroundings, can add depth, interest and a sense of calm to a bedroom. 

Similar chest of drawers 
Image credit: Dan Duchars
Go minimal with simplistic storage Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 26 of 30

Go minimal with simplistic storage

In a minimal home, clutter is not a recognised word. Streamline your furniture, choose vintage chests for unfussy bedside tables and hang your reading light – plus your clothes for the next day – on a single rough-hewn wooden rail on the wall. The rest of your possessions will most likely have a home in some rough-luxe or vintage storage, hidden out of sight!


Similar peg rail
Image credit: Paul Massey
Walk-in wardrobe with ample options Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 27 of 30

Walk-in wardrobe with ample options

If you’re lucky enough to have space for a walk-in wardrobe, utilise it with chic cabinetry worthy of a Bond Street store! This functional space features cubbies for shirts, drawers with glass fronts – so you can see what’s inside – short and long hanging space, and even a padded bench featuring shoe racks underneath. Every need catered for… and a clean, tidy bedroom to boot!

Similar fitted storage
Image credit: Mark Bolton
Clean up with a corner cupboard Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 28 of 30

Clean up with a corner cupboard

A built-in cupboard, made to order by a joiner, can be fitted out with hanging rails or shelves to act as a wardrobe or an airing cupboard. Paint it in a soothing grey to match the surrounding woodwork for a seamless look. On the side, there’s just enough space for a painted peg rail to air clothes and a basket beneath for washing.

Similar peg rail
After Noah
Similar laundry basket 
Lloyd Loom of Spalding

Image credit: Trevor Richards
Gloss over bedroom wardrobes Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 29 of 30

Gloss over bedroom wardrobes

High-gloss units don’t just have a place in kitchens, they can bring a little polish to bedroom storage too. In this mostly monochrome space – scattered with primary coloured accessories – this tall flat-fronted wardrobe is highly functional, while also adding a chic and luxurious finish. 

Similar wardrobe 
Image credit: James French
Bedroom with built-in bookshelves, neutral walls and floral headboard Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 30 of 30

Bedroom book storage

Good books are a fantastic way to unwind before you sleep, so why not keep yours close to hand? Smart fitted units are ideal for housing a colourful collection of books in the bedroom. Here, a wall of shelving adds depth to the scheme, while also acting as a practical storage solution for your own personal library. 

Similar bookshelves
Image credit: Robert Sanderson

Ideal Home loves...

Wedding table decorations you can make in minutes
Decking with outdoor shower and stool

Urban garden ideas
Sewing room

7 lovely sewing rooms to make you stitch with a smile
RT_2-Sofa.com-Jethou-armchair-in-Sunshine.png

Working from home? Do it in style…
countrybootrooms|countrybootrooms|countryhomes&interiors|housetohome.co.uk

Beautiful boot rooms for country pads
Shabby chic kitchen ideas

Shabby chic kitchen ideas that are packed with character

Shop the best bedroom buys