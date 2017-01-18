Check out this clever multifunctional guest bedroom

Just because you're renting doesn't mean you can't give a room a personality overhaul. This guest bedroom was given a whole new world view... with design additions on a budget.

When this couple moved into their rental house a few years ago, they wanted to bring some of their own personality to the property without breaking the bank. As they didn’t own the house, there was a limit to how much they could do to the interior, but the couple weren’t deterred. ‘We’re quite creative and love making and upcycling furniture, which came in handy when we decided to redecorate our spare room and turn it into a guest room and study space.’

They started by measuring the space, choosing an Ikea daybed with built-in storage to maximise the room’s functionality. ‘We needed somewhere to keep bedding, and putting in a wardrobe or chest of drawers would have made the space feel smaller.’

The couple had previously made furniture for their dining room, having been shocked at the price of industrial-style pieces in the shops. Luckily, they’re quite crafty and good with woodwork, so they were able to create good-quality furniture for very little cost.

An original bedside table was constructed from a circular stool, topped with two vintage-style suitcases stacked on top of each other. These also tied in with the travel theme that emerged after the couple found a huge wall map that fit the back wall perfectly. ‘We are both very keen travellers, and wanted the space to reflect our passion and document our adventures together.’

Although the daybed, meant less of the room was taken up by traditional storage furniture, there was still limited space for the office area the couple had planned upon. They dealt with this by building an L-shaped desk that fit perfectly into the corner of the room, using wood that was left over from another project. ‘We stained it and bought vintage-style table legs, which I sanded down for a distressed finish. Building the desk into the corner of the room was a great way to make sure we didn’t waste any space.’

Wood-effect wallpaper was chosen to match the finish of the map print on the opposite wall, and the space was styled with objects that the couple had collected around the world… as well as other travel-inspired pieces.

Having built the desk for the study space, they decided to make additional storage to complement the new style. Three rustic hanging shelves were built from wood and rope, and fixed to the wall in the study area – they’re now stacked with travel guides and souvenirs from the couple’s holidays.

As a fun finishing touch, the couple upcycled a plain lampshade using old-school luggage stickers, which were purchased on eBay.

Now the space has been transformed, it’s perfect for guests to come and stay and also as a space to reminisce about past adventures …and in which to plan new ones.

