Cosy bedroom ideas for a restful retreat

Treat your bedroom as a calm retreat from the busy nature of everyday life - a place to de-stress and unwind after a hectic day

Create a cocoon of cosiness with the help of our cosy bedroom ideas to inspire you to create a theme to your space that is stylish and chic. From layers of chunky knits in neutral shades to luxurious velvet beds in rich jewel tones, there are plenty of ways to create a snuggly sleep space. Then just don your comfiest PJs and hunker down…

Hunker down among chunky knits

Complement a neutral palette with pastel hues. Combine delicate prints and soft colours with natural materials to create a bedroom filled with cosy comforts. Choose thick fabric for a cohesive look that’ll keep out the cold, line heavyweight curtains in a thermal fabric that coordinates with your wallpaper. Stay in touch with the great outdoors in the cooler months by displaying seasonal posies in simple ceramic vases. Don’t forget the flooring. Add a super-soft flourish with a chunky woven rug and deep pile carpet to keep your toes toasty.

Create a rich scheme with jewel tones

Make your bedroom a space of optimum indulgence. Your bedroom should be a place you can luxuriate in, so fill it with irresistible colours and textures. Pick furniture upholstered in tactile materials like velvet and silk for a sleeping area fit for a Maharaja. Choose colours inspired by precious stones like ruby, emerald, sapphire and topaz. A winged bed frame is a grand statement piece and will set the tone for a whole room. Layer it up with bold printed bedding and a cosy throw boasting a pompom trim – perfect for snuggling. Add more wow with vibrant accessories. Don’t be afraid to mix and match lamp shades and bases for an eclectic look and introduce some metallic accents for ultimate opulence.

Use pretty shades and delicate prints

Surround yourself with uplifting pastel tones. Soothe the senses with calming shades, layers of cosy quilts and a springy carpet underfoot. Serene and spring-like, pastels enliven a neutral palette and bring a fresh and tranquil feel to sleep space. Combine sugary pinks, mauves, cornflower blue and mint on a backdrop of dove grey for a sophisticated scheme. Pile up plush cushions and quilted throws to make your bed even more inviting at the end of a long day. Create a cosy ambience with a variety of light sources. Task lamps are ideal for bedtime reading, while tea light candles in pretty votives dotted around the room give a warming glow and set a romantic mood.

Immerse yourself in bold hues

Create a cosy environment rooted in nature. Statement prints marry with Scandic-Inspired furniture for a bold bedroom look you’ll love. As the colours of the land and sky, it’s no wonder greens and blues make a soothing partnership. Bring the look to life with pops of yellow and plenty of white. Change up your bedding for the season with a quilted duvet cover or cosy mattress topper. Use lighting to zone areas. For bedtime reading, a quirky table lamp is just right, while a retro drum shade enhances a desk area.

Embrace Scandi simplicity

Create a country nest, perfect for hibernating. Revel in the comforts of the country with furniture that boasts rustic simplicity and faux fur throws for curling up in. Layer splashes of pillar box red, cool blue and white against a backdrop of ages wooden beams for a harmonious combination that offers an informal, Nordic vibe. Ideal for a cosy loft space or guest room. Choose a bed with a space for storage underneath – perfect for tucking away slippers so they’re always within reach.

Go for a quaint country look

Pile up carved wooden bed frames with textiles in traditional Scandi colours. Traditional prints like tartan and folky motifs in coordinating colours add a homely feel. Use them on curtains, quilts and pillows to create a cosy nest to while away the dark nights in. White panelling lend simple detailing to bedroom walls. Save money and time by cheating the look using a wood-effect wallpaper.

Surround yourself with ornate motifs and luxe texture

A hotel chic bedroom is the ultimate escapism. Retreat from reality into a grown-up scheme of warm neutrals and high-end touches. Fine textiles are at the heart of this smart scheme. Add a plush headboard and divan bed laden with pillows and throws in tactile fabrics like linen, cotton and satin. A buttoned footstool is a stylish touch to hold additional blankets ready for chilly nights. Lattice-panel art hung above the bed suggests that far-flung glamour of a Moroccan riad. Close your eyes and dream you’re tucked away from the bustle in a tranquil hideaway. Add drama to a rich and indulgent backdrop of biscuit, coffee and cream with sophisticated black trimmings and sturdy dark wood furniture.

Create a cosseting scheme

Mix sleek designs with deep blue for a bold look. Moody blues, soft white linen and oversized checks make a comforting combo. Opt for simple, design-led furniture with an Ercol influence – keep an eye out on sites like eBay and Gumtree for original pieces going for not very much. There’s nothing like clambering into soft, crinkly linen sheets at the end of the day. Pile on extra warmth with check and faux fur throws. Run translucent voiles behind black-out curtains to maintain privacy and let in light.

Will you be giving your bedroom a cosy update using these ideas?