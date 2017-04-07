Cottage bedroom ideas to give your home country style

Give your bedroom classic cottage style, whether you live in a country house or a city apartment. With everything from classic florals to neutral spaces and accents of colour, there truly is something for everyone when it comes to cottage bedrooms. With our cottage bedroom ideas below, you should be well on the way to getting the scheme you want.

1 If you think trad florals are out of fashion, think again (and check out the picture above). They’re back in a big way, so use them to create a bright and blooming bedroom that’s a joy to wake up in. Choose your chintzy wallpaper carefully, though – the metallic finish on this one helps to keep the look modern.

Buy now: Paint Effect Flowers Wallpaper, £29 per roll, Wallpaper Direct

Buy now: Dovecote floral-print double bedset, £49.50, Marks & Spencer

2 Love the idea of country-cottage chic, but want something a bit less full-on? Then neutrals could be for you. In a scheme like this, it’s all about adding interest with textures, from embroidered cushions to waffley throws. This pretty bedroom is also lucky enough to benefit from structural focal points such as the sloped ceiling and beams, which lend it lots of character.

Buy now: similar dressing table, La Maison Chic

Buy now: similar table lamps, The Lighting Company

3 Pick a pretty palette of petal pinks. Inspired by gorgeous blooms, this scheme will bring a feeling of spring all year round. White highlights provide a gentle lift, while distressed finishes toughen up the look (just a smidgen). Pile on the comfort with layers of throws and cushions and you’ll have nailed the cottage bedroom look.

Buy now: Freya 222732 pink wallpaper, Sanderson

Buy now: bed linen, Loaf

4 Create a comfortable window seat where you can steal a bit of sunshine. Here, bold mustard yellow and a retro curtain fabric provide striking contrasts to the delicate florals on the seat pad and bolster cushion. Keep the woodwork bright white and the window sill simply dressed with bud vases and blooms that bring the cottage garden inside.

Buy now: curtain fabric, Christopher Farr Cloth

Buy now: cushions, Oka and Cassandra Ellis

5 Be brave and mix up lots of different floral prints. When searching for your fabrics, choose designs that feature similar colours. Here, pink, green and blue are repeated over and over in the bedding and on the wall art. The upholstered blue bed tones the look down, while picking up on colours within the patterns. It’s worth keeping walls and flooring neutral for balance.

Buy now: bed, Loaf

Buy now: table, Oka

6 If you’re lucky enough to have a large window with a view of the countryside, your cottage bedroom will need little else. A pretty accent colour in a white space will do the trick. Frame your vista with floor-length curtains gathered in the middle so that they hang neatly for maximum impact. Duck-egg blue in a soothing water-inspired shade is the perfect complement to all the natural greenery outside.

Buy now: similar throw, Laura Ashley

Buy now: similar wardrobe, Barker & Stonehouse

7 Even in the height of summer, cottage bedrooms are all about creating a snug and cosy vibe. And what could do this better than a fireplace? Make yours the focal point of your room by placing colourful artworks on the mantelpiece above and positioning your bed so the fireplace can’t be missed while lying down. Tweed fabrics just scream country classic, too.

Buy now: similar upholstery fabric, The Millshop Online

Buy now: similar armchair, Habitat

