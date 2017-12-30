The owner created a chic hotel-style spare room and en suite that's so stylish her visitors never want to check out

‘We moved here from south London as we were keen on the schools, transport links and greenery, but there wasn’t much on the market at the time. With a toddler, a baby on the way and a buyer for our old house, we were getting a bit desperate,’ says the owners.

They liked the idea of a project, but just couldn’t find anything. When this house came on the market, it needed plenty of work, as the same person had lived here for 30 years. ‘I was nine months pregnant with out daughter, so we planned to do things in stages instead of jumping straight in.’ The owners added a kitchen-diner and settled into family life before deciding to convert the loft in 2016. ‘This new space became our bedroom, and our old room at the front of the house was earmarked as the spare room, as we often have people to stay.’

Buy now: Sophie Conran Palais Spot wallpaper in silver, £80 a roll, Wallpaper Direct

Buy now: Paris bedstead, £550, Next



‘I wanted to create a hotel-style feel and as I like most shades of grey and silver, I wanted to get plenty of those in.’ While the changes that the bedroom needed would be more or less cosmetic, the en suite really was past its best, and no one wanted to go in there. ‘I wanted our guests to have a pleasant showering experience, and with three children, there’s always someone wanting a shower, so it was a waste to leave it,’ she says. ‘It’s a small space, so I started researching compact toilets and vanity units.’

Buy now: Lamp, £249, Nordic Style

Buy now: Jasper grey bedspread, £69.99; square cushions, £12.99 each, Dunelm



The wardrobes were in good condition, as was the wooden furniture and the bedside tables, so the owner saved on their budget by painting them grey and adding new silver nickel knobs, which smartened everything up. ‘I was thrilled to find a new bed with a silvery velvet headboard, which gives the room the wow factor, and I dressed the bed with a combination of crisp, white bedding and bedspreads and cushions in grey and silver.’

With the bedroom finished, it was time to sort out the en suite. ‘I chose compact, neat sanitaryware, picking a vanity unit in grey gloss rather than white, and choosing a toilet that didn’t stick out far, plus a large shower head and a sturdy shower door.’

‘When it came to tiling, I saw some lovely grey tiles in my local tile shop. As I needed so few, I went for large-format ones on the walls and interesting uneven-edged tiles in the shower. I also got the builder to add chrome strips to zone the areas.’

Buy now: Rodano silver wall tiles, £58.72 per sq m; Mosaico Rodano silver wall tiles, £63.86 per sq m, both Tiles of Wisdom

‘I bought a crate from my local Scandi shop, which I use to store towels and toiletries for guests. I also added some personal touches, such as framed photos, to make the room feel homely. Now, I have a guest suite I’m proud to show people, and they clearly appreciate our hard work, as they hardly ever seem to want to leave.’

Ideal Home newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house tours, project advice and more Your email address: Sign Up

Buy now: Crate, £25, Nordic Style

Video Of The Week

Will you be giving your bedroom a hotel-inspired look with soft greys and plush details?