guest bedroom ideas

Spoil your guests with some simple but beautiful finishing touches

A well-designed guest bedroom will make friends and family feel welcome, even when they are far from home. Use vibrant colour, hotel-style furnishings and touchable textures to make your guest room a place people can’t wait to spend time in.

If you want to be the perfect host for your guests, there’s nothing more luxurious than showing them to their own, beautifully decorated bedroom. Providing your guest with all of their favourite home comforts – beautiful bedding, plenty of storage and even a light to read by at night, will all add up to a wonderful experience for your loved ones.

If you don’t have the room to create a spare place just for guests, why not partition off another room to create a small area for guests to sleep? Choosing to section off part of your living room and sticking to a minimalist design won’t take up much space, but will mean your home instantly becomes more welcoming to loved ones.

Introduce a little hotel chic

There is no reason why a compact guest bedroom should also be unattractive. The smaller a room, the further your budget will stretch, so why not up the glamour with a chic hotel-style decorating scheme? Look for a stylish feature wallpaper; a black floral repeat is both delicate and smart. A well dressed bed is key to a beautiful guest room. Go for a large cushioned headboard in sumptuous grey velvet and layer white bed linen with applique cushions and cashmere throws in warm mustard and inky blue. Place an elegant glass table lamp on a classic bedside table and complete the luxurious scheme with a statement chair.

Factor in florals

Emphasise the romantic when decorating a bedroom. Cool, crisp sheets look freshly laundered and the colour scheme of red and white is suitably sensuous. The floral touches in the bed sheets are reflected in the design of the Oriental-inspired wallpaper for an all-round coordinated feel. To top it off, use mirrored wardrobes to bounce light around and create a wonderfully bright space.

Keep it quirky and cool

Opt for a quirky decorating theme in a simple guest room. In this neutral space, artwork and cushions with a royal theme bring the scheme to life. A mismatching wooden bedstead, bedside table and mirror keep the feel relaxed and lived-in, while a wool throw with an acid bright stripe is a nice complementary addition to the turquoise-bordered cushion.

Make a feature of it

Add stunning illustrative detail to a guest bedroom with a statement wallpaper. Here, the gently distorted hand-drawn cityscape gives the small room a focal point full of character. Keep the rest of the room soft and light to stop the pattern becoming overbearing, this dove grey works perfectly and ties in nicely with a denim blue throw. Finish the look with a pop of colour in a complementary bright orange and a cosy sheepskin rug for extra comfort.

Nestle in neutrals

Create a delightful place for family and friends to stay with a beautifully decorated guest bedroom. The furniture in this neutral attic bedroom makes best use of space, with two rich wood sleigh beds, small bedside tables and a tallboy for overnight storage. Make the room welcoming with chunky knitted throws and stylish buttoned cushions. A Roman blind and printed cushions make a small window seat a dreamy spot.

Create symmetry with a twin space

Twin brass bedsteads bring an industrial edge to this white bedroom scheme. For a visually pleasing symmetrical look, match cushions, bedding and wall lights across a single central bedside table. For those who like to read in bed, task lighting like this is ideal. The wall lights are a practical but beautiful detail, allowing one person enough light to read while the other has enough darkness to sleep.

Take it to the attic

Attic rooms are the perfect place to create a guest or spare bedroom. By their very nature, they tend only to be used occasionally, so sloping ceilings and a confined space is less likely to be an issue for the user. Build a snug retreat under the eaves for romantic country charm. Off-white tongue and groove creates a charismatic backdrop for an inviting bed dressed with plenty of linen layers and a soft lambswool blanket. A vibrant pillowcase and quilt lifts the scheme while open shelves with decorative objects enhance the homely feel. Storage aplenty, such as the deep, under-bed draw, keeps the space uncluttered.

Pare it back

Make a small room feel bigger by limiting furniture to essential pieces only. This gunmetal bedstead and preloved cabinet look extra stylish for having all the space to themselves. A cool grey palette helps to open up the room too. If you can, keep the space under the bed clear – it’s a good spot for a guest’s suitcase – and give your minimalist scheme a little atmosphere by hanging cotton ball fairy lights around artwork or a bedstead.

Decorate with calming shades of grey

Spending time with friends can be an exhausting experience for visitors and hosts alike so create a bedroom that provides your guests with somewhere calm and serene to recharge their batteries. The shades of grey and white seen here are gentle on the senses, the bed is wide enough to collapse on and relax, and the bedside radio is a personal touch your guests will appreciate.

Serene guest bedroom

Create an attic bedroom that provides your guests with somewhere calm and serene to recharge their batteries. This guest bedroom has been painted in a tonal grey hue to create a calm and tranquil space, with enough warmth and texture to stop them being monastic.

Focus on the bed

A comfortable bed is a must, especially if your room is often used by guests – invest in a new mattress if you can’t stretch to a bedstead. Choose a strong classic style that won’t date and position centrally for easy access and maximum impact. A neutral colour palette will please most guests and can be easily modified for individuals. Bring in welcoming colour and texture by layering fresh white bed linen with cushions and throws. Here, additional reclaimed furniture adds to the charming character.

Any one of these simple updates will ensure your guest bedroom is ready and waiting for visitors.