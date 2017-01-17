39 images

Small bedrooms ideas can turn a tiny cramped space into a must-see retreat with practical storage solutions and enviable interior design schemes. Forget the idea that tiny spaces can only be decorated in light colours and with minimal furniture and learn how to create small bedroom designs filled with colour and texture.

Look for the right room design for your space. Planning a small bedroom can be a challenge, but with clever bedroom storage ideas and the right bedroom colours, even the most petite space can be turned into a clutter-free and beautiful bedroom.

Start by choosing your theme. Whether you are after modern bedroom ideas or vintage bedroom ideas, opting for something chic and elegant, such as a blue and white colour scheme will create a stunning base to build on. Add touches of toile on soft furnishings, a shabby chic bedroom cabinet and a fabric chair and your small bedroom will be filled with French charm.

If you love bold prints, don’t shy away from your favourite pattern in a small bedroom. Whether it’s on walls or soft furnishings, make a feature out of a strong design: papering one wall with flocked or floral wallpaper will stop the pattern from taking over the small room, but will still achieve the desired finish.

Seek out storage ideas for small bedrooms and save space by choosing smart solutions, such as under-the-bed boxes or built-in shelving units, or by opting for a single bed over a double, or even small beds that take up less floor space than standard sizes. If you are renovating an attic, slot the bed under the sloping roof to make room for more furniture. Create depth with textured soft furnishings, warm colours and personal touches to give the room a homely touch.

