These small bedroom ideas are big on style
Small bedrooms ideas can turn a tiny cramped space into a must-see retreat with practical storage solutions and enviable interior design schemes. Forget the idea that tiny spaces can only be decorated in light colours and with minimal furniture and learn how to create small bedroom designs filled with colour and texture.
Look for the right room design for your space. Planning a small bedroom can be a challenge, but with clever bedroom storage ideas and the right bedroom colours, even the most petite space can be turned into a clutter-free and beautiful bedroom.
Start by choosing your theme. Whether you are after modern bedroom ideas or vintage bedroom ideas, opting for something chic and elegant, such as a blue and white colour scheme will create a stunning base to build on. Add touches of toile on soft furnishings, a shabby chic bedroom cabinet and a fabric chair and your small bedroom will be filled with French charm.
If you love bold prints, don’t shy away from your favourite pattern in a small bedroom. Whether it’s on walls or soft furnishings, make a feature out of a strong design: papering one wall with flocked or floral wallpaper will stop the pattern from taking over the small room, but will still achieve the desired finish.
Seek out storage ideas for small bedrooms and save space by choosing smart solutions, such as under-the-bed boxes or built-in shelving units, or by opting for a single bed over a double, or even small beds that take up less floor space than standard sizes. If you are renovating an attic, slot the bed under the sloping roof to make room for more furniture. Create depth with textured soft furnishings, warm colours and personal touches to give the room a homely touch.
Liked this? You’ll love our bedroom lighting ideas. Or, make the most of your space with smart bedroom storage ideas.
Love symmetry
A simple, perfectly balanced design scheme can be the saving grace of a small twin bedroom. Metal bedsteads are good space savers – but ring the changes with an unusual finish such as polished brass. Dress the beds in pure white linen and pastel-coloured wool blankets with a neutral/patterned duo of cushions to finish. Fit wall-mounted lamps to free up space on a shared bedside table.
Pick a theme
Make a small bedroom appear larger by choosing a predominantly white look and peppering it with a specific decorative motif such as flowers and leaves. Combine neutral flooring with crisp white walls, delicate florals and minimal accessories for a chic, life-enhancing bedroom. This scheme is a masterclass in using complementary colours to make a space sing. Keep furniture pale and lightweight rather than dark and solid, going for a metal bedstead and cafe-style bedside table.
Similar bedlinen
Laura Ashley
Paint a white backdrop
Decorate walls and ceilings in white to visually open up a small space and free you to use colour and pattern in a controlled way elsewhere. Then go to town with cottage garden florals – against the plain background they won’t overpower a small bedroom. Let colourful fabrics take centre stage with a bold, red patterned bedspread and cushions that contrast with the rest of the room.
Similar bed
House of Fraser
Create a feature wall
Be bold with a striking wallpaper and eye-catching artwork and turn a single wall into the main focus of a small bedroom. Opt for a restricted colour palette with crisp white bed linen and furniture made from reclaimed wood. Stick to mostly white bed linen so the look isn’t overly busy and introduce a splash of colour to liven up the scheme a notch.
Make it minimal
Symmetry is your friend when you need to strip back to essentials in a small room. Double up on bedside cabinets and lighting for an uncomplicated, easy-on-the-eye scheme. Use hits of duplicated colour to create visual balance and add definition and energy. Pick a pale colour palette as a fail-safe space enhancer. Here, soft neutrals add just the right amount of warmth, while the minimal wall decorations draw the eye to the bed and keep it there.
Bedside table
John Lewis
Duplicate a pattern
Don’t be afraid to use pattern in a small bedroom. Pick one design, such as polka dots, and assign it to walls and soft furnishings for a smart, tightly controlled decorating scheme. Where space is at premium, choose your furniture with storage potential in mind: bedside cabinets over tables; an end-of-bed blanket box over a sofa.
Similar bedside table
Loaf
Keep it cream
Create a restful feel in a guest bedroom with chalky cream walls, a pale upholstered headboard and a luxurious off-white satin throw. Stick to neutrals for as much of the room as you dare so that items don’t compete with each other for attention and the space appears less cluttered. But do feel free to add in the odd warmer tones to prevent the scheme from feeling cold and clinical.
Repeat a single motif
Keep the decorative elements of a small room pared back by choosing a single motif – such as the heart – and running with it. Use it in two or three forms, such as artwork, accessories and soft furnishings, and in varying scales and the cohesive, contained scheme that results will free your space of clutter and confusion. Restrict colour to accessories and the room will be easy to update whenever you feel like it.
Layer up whites on a dark floor
Use shades of white on walls, furniture, storage, bed linen, wall art and lighting so everything blends in rather than stands out from its background – one key to making a smaller space feel larger. A totally white scheme can lack interest, however, so be sure to include colour and pattern on cushions and a high sheen finish on lighting. A dark rather than pale floor adds a contemporary edge.
Squeeze storage in wherever you can
Look for storage that exactly fits the space you have – no matter how small. The area at the foot of these twin beds is perfect for this chest of drawers with its bowed front and eau de nil paint finish. The beamed walls provide a framework of oak that makes the furniture look tailor-made for this spot next to the window.
Chest of drawers
Graham & Green
Rock a retro look in a small white space
Where you only have room for a bed and little else, let accessories provide the decorating scheme. In this brilliant white bedroom a vintage-style crocheted throw, spot cushions and wall-hung fabric pockets provide the colour and pattern, while a traditional over-mantel mirror is the vintage finishing touch.
Keep cool in pale grey and white
Pick a pale grey paint shade for walls – it will keep a tiny space feeling airy but without being cold – and use the same paint on fitted furniture. This run of a single shade around the room keeps the looks super simple, streamlined and sophisticated. A bed dressed in crisp white and black is matched by a Roman blind, wall light and floorstanding mirror. A pendant shade featuring colourful birds is a contrasting piece that draws the eye.
Pendant shade
Holloways of Ludlow
Bed linen
The White Company
Go modern country in an attic bedroom
Make the most of the limited full head room in an attic space bedroom. A gable end loft conversion with two sloping roofs is a challenge to decorate because even if the floor area is generous, only the very centre of the space will be fully usuable. Position your bed dead centre and place everything else around it. Many loft conversions are full-on modern, but this pretty room proves that a country look can earn its place here too.
Bed
Next
Duvet cover
Anthropologie
Side table
Rose & Grey
Keep it simple
Let Velux-style windows and sloping eaves shine by going for an unadorned, simplicity-itself decorating scheme in your small bedroom. In this stylish space blonde wood and white are the touchstones with a scalloped-shaped bed frame and subtly patterned cushions creating a minimalist sophisticated feel that can’t fail to impress.
Similar bed
Sweetpea & Willow
Say it with symmetry
Symmetry can really work for you in a compact space. These twin beds and mirrors and a shared bedside table are so stylish that you don’t even notice the bijou proportions of the room. Keep to a single graduating colour scheme but a complementary mix of patterns to keep things interesting.
Beds
Oka
Plain headboards
Scumble Goosie
Emphasise the elegant
Bring together satin fabrics and elegant furnishings and make the tiniest of spaces special. The scrolling, curving lines of bedhead and chaise-longue lead the way in this loft bedroom and a sophisticated look is created with just four pieces of furniture. The roof beams add a sense of drama.
Bed
Seventh Heaven
Similar chaise-longue
Beau Decor
Use pattern to distract from size
Go for a full-on decorative theme and make a small space stunning. This most compact of compact rooms has space for a bed, side table and little else yet the floral theme turns it into a highlight of the house. A traditional-style floral quilt, vintage-style flower cushion covers, pillowcases and lampshades and botanical-design wall art make their mark against a statement sky-blue bed, stripped wood floor and whitewashed panelled walls. Just perfect.
Bed
Loaf
Quilt and bedding
Laura Ashley
Plan a reconfigured bedroom
Converting a section of bedroom into an en suite can mean redesigning the sleeping space in a much reduced space. Consider the architectural features of the room and how they can lead the arrangement of furniture and function. Here, the sloping, beamed eaves single the window out as a focal point and it’s a natural point for centring the bed. A false wall built in under the sill also provides a handy shelf for anything that won’t fit on the tiny bedside cabinet. Use walls for mirrors as floor-standing versions are likely to be difficult in a small bedroom.
Bed
Seventh Heaven
Cushions
Next
Make a virtue of an awkward shape
Loft-space bedrooms can look large but only the centre tends to be fully useable, with sloping eaves rendering the periphery functional for storage only. Load-bearing beams and pillars don’t always fall in the ideal place when it comes to planning where to place furniture, but they can be turned into eyecatching features that make a decorative scheme very special indeed. Here a central wallpapered pillar provides cosy alcoves for reading lamps and a centrepoint around which the symmetrical scheme of wardrobes, bed and chests of drawers is designed.
Wallpaper
Homebase
Jazz it up with feature wallpaper
A feature wall is a relatively simple but high impact way to transform any room in your home. Perk up a small bedroom with a floral wallpaper design. Avoid overpowering the space by hanging it on one feature wall behind your bed.
Similar wallpaper
John Lewis
Floral cushions
Laura Ashley
Make a tight space a feature with exposed walls
If you have a low ceiling area, such as in a loft conversion, tuck your bed under any slope to save space. The pretty stonework detailing and classic prints make a lovely focal point in this attic bedroom. For a shortcut route to beautiful walls, look out for faux stone or brick wallpaper and get the look without the labour.
Similar bed
Wayfair
Measure up for bedside storage
Just because your bedroom is small, doesn’t mean you can’t buy a statement bed frame, perfect for a classic-style look. Choose a design that’s not solid, like an iron frame, and keep the walls and flooring neutral. No matter how small the space between bed and walls there’ll be storage to fit, so measure up and start your search. A cream and blue blind with a French-inspired design can create the basis for a neutral scheme with touches of deep blue adding interest.
Similar blind fabric
Lewis & Wood
Similar bed
Dreams
Plan your colour placement
Add points of interest in a light scheme with hits of soothing blue. Blue toiles and checks, distressed and painted furniture and a delicate lace bedspread exude classic French charm in this compact bedroom.
Similar toile fabric
Lewis & Wood
Check fabric
Jane Churchill
Make the most of the light
Use colours in a position that will make the most of the light from a bedroom window. Muted colours are a great choice for small bedrooms. Here, a soothing palette of of stone, grey and beige adorns a cosy master bedroom. Subtle personal touches, like the cushions and plaque, create a lived-in feel.
Paint
Farrow & Ball
Duvet cover
House of Fraser
Choose a slimline black metal bed frame
Just because your bedroom is small, doesn’t mean you can’t buy a statement bed frame, perfect for a vintage-style look. Choose a design that’s not solid, like an iron frame, and keep the walls and flooring neutral.
Similar bed frame
Feather & Black
Create a damask feature wall
Small bedrooms are a great place to experiment with colour, texture and design. Where you lack the space to make furniture the star, use bold decorative wallpaper to do the job. Here a pale blue damask has been coupled with black and white linen for an eye-catching guest bedroom decorating scheme. A small bed fits snuggly into the alcove space – look for designs that are narrower than the 3ft-wide standard single.
Josette wallpaper
Laura Ashley
Mirror
Ikea
Match headboard upholstery to cushions for a floral scheme
Make the bed in a plain white country bedroom special by upholstering a headboard in florals. Bring in a matching cushion or two. Here original wooden beams combine to create a pretty note in this neutral country bedroom.
Bed linen
The White Company
Colour up on the bed
After a striking and original new look for your compact bedroom? Don’t be stuck in a style rut.
A mix of vibrant colours and ethnic style will lend a quirky feel. Keeping white and plain will help open out the space, so channel colour and pattern on to fabric instead.
Cushions
Graham & Green
Make your mark with artwork
Make a small bedroom appear larger by choosing a pale look. Add just a hint of colour with an oversized piece of artwork. With a neutral scheme, you’re free to add in any colour you like to jazz it up. This striking red painting makes a great focal point in this room.
Bed
Paolo Piva for Poliform
Wake up walls with calligraphy
Calligraphy stickers or stencils are a nice alternative to artwork in a small bedroom. Muted colours are a great choice. Fresh white walls, plush soft furnishings and a cosy, shag-pile rug give this bedroom nook an inviting feel. A Roman blind in a sheer fabric allows for extra privacy without blocking the light from the beautiful sash window.
Similar soft furnishings
The White Company
Similar stickers
Wallart.com
Be minimal
Make a small bedroom appear larger by choosing a predominantly white look. Neutral wood floors, crisp white walls and minimal accessories allow sunlight to flood through this chic bedroom. If you’ve a low ceiling area, such as in a loft conversion, tuck your bed under any slope. The all-white walls and ceiling bring the sloping features of the space and the feature lamp to the fore.
Flooring
Dinesen
Extend a headboard
A clever way to maximise space in a small bedroom is by using a headboard for storage. Here a low room divider has been built behind the headboard, providing a spot for bedside lamps and electrics. The top of the divider also provides a handy shelf. Extra storage built into the eaves makes the most of otherwise unusable space. Strong lines in monochrome and wood give this loft space a masculine edge.
Bed
Lombok
Perk up with pattern
Let colourful fabrics take centre stage in a small bedroom by selecting a bold print tie-on headboard cover to contrast with the duvet cover and cushions. Make the most of limited space with a high-level shelf above the panelling and a rustic oak table.
Similar headboard fabric
Jane Churchill
Similar duvet cover
Unique & Unity
Paint a blue backdrop
Pick a blue paint colour to highlight a bed. The rails of this traditional metal bed have an open, airy feel that won’t cramp a small bedroom. Dress it in layers of quilts and covers featuring super-sized patterns to contrast with the blue paint, wooden beams, floorboards and storage chest.
Similar bedstead
Victorian Dreams
Similar quilt (on bed)
Idyll Home
Buy a day-bed with built-in storage
A day-bed is ideal for a compact guest bedroom. Use it as a sofa when you have no guests and then add bedding for when you do. This one has handy storage drawers underneath so that the under-bed area is put to good use. Cool neutral walls and a plain carpet keep the look calm, while a striped seat cushion and boat wall plaque serve up a taste of the sea.
Similar bed
Ikea
Similar seat pad
Nordic House
Mix plains and patterns
Go for matching furniture in a neutral that matches walls and ceiling then channel pattern and colour on bedding. These cottage garden florals against a plain backdrop add charm without overpowering the small bedroom. Mix inky blues with touches of red and white, adding a pale blue rug to liven up natural flooring.
Similar bed
Laura Ashley
Similar duvet cover
Designers Guild
Pick slimline bedside furniture
Choose a narrow table over a chest of drawers and save a little floor space. This elegant round table with tapering metal legs has a tiny footprint and a generous tabletop given its proportions. Opt for a restricted colour palette, giving a small bedroom a calm look with panelled walls painted in grey, crisp white bed linen and cosy ribbed cushions. The wall-mounted light frees up space on the table for some bedtime reading.
Similar wall light
Original BTC
Similar paint
Farrow & Ball
Try a strawberries and cream theme
Create a country-style look in a tiny attic bedroom with off-white walls and ceiling and red and white headboard and bedding in a mix of florals and plains. This elegant, shapely headboard covered in a bold rose chintz and edged with polished brass studs is the perfect fit below a sloping ceiling. It’s teamed with a selection of floral cushions and a cosy mohair throw for a romantic country bedroom feel.
Similar headboard fabric
Bennison
Similar blanket
John Lewis
Introduce contrast with darkwood furniture
Buck the trend in a small bedroom with dark rather than pale furniture. It can add real character to a space. The tall chest of drawers tucks neatly below the sloped ceiling while the mahogany sleigh bed topped with a plump quilt adds a luxurious touch. A simple Roman blind made from silk damask in muted shades is an elegant fuss-solution for this small window in a bedroom under the eaves.
Similar fabric
James Hare
Similar bed
Simon Horn