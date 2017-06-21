The editor-approved bedroom trend that’s perfect for summer

8 images

Why Ideal Home's Deputy Editor Jane Akers is giving this Scandi-inspired look her style seal of approval

Promotional Feature with Sainsbury’s Home

When it comes to bedrooms, sometimes giving your space a summery refresh is as simple as swapping out a few textiles or accessories, which is why our Ideal Home’s Deputy Editor Jane Akers loves the new Ethereal collection from Sainsbury’s Home.

Fusing Scandinavian and mid-century patterns with pretty pastel hues across homewares, this contemporary range offers up a gorgeous mix of textured linens and soft furnishings to give your boudoir a timeless and trend-led hygge chic that’s oh-so achievable. Layering quilted throws with embroidered and printed cushions in either soft grey tones, or with the odd pop of printed colour, will create a cool theme with marble and brass accents lending an opulent air.

Jane particularly loves how the selection of shelf and wall accessories across the Ethereal collection draw the interior theme together, allowing you to add your own little personal bedroom flourishes. Let the stylish duck-egg blue ceramic vase house some of your favourite summer blooms, and use a selection of cute wooden frames to showcase your treasured family snaps or prints.

Jane’s top tip? Keep the rest of the colour palette neutral to let pieces from the trend really come to the fore. The idea is to achieve a sophisticated, laid-back bedroom where you can relax in style. Sunday morning fan? All that’s left for you to do is throw open the windows, fix yourself your favourite coffee and get back into bed with the papers. Now, doesn’t that sound like a small slice of summer heaven?

The Ethereal collection is available to shop at selected Sainsbury’s stores, and to get you started, here are some of Jane’s editor-approved bedroom picks…