Too hot to sleep? Here’s how to stay cool in bed

Sweltering summer nights ruining your sleep? Check out these simple tricks and miracle products to banish the heatwave from the bedroom

All year long most of us dream of a hot summer but when the weather suddenly becomes freakishly warm it can play havoc with our sleep. While most of us lap up the sunshine during the day, those long summer nights are notable for the absence of shuteye. After a few nights of tossing and turning, we all want to know one thing – what can we do when it’s too hot to sleep?

‘A baking bedroom can impact on our comfort,’ agrees Simon Williams of the National Bed Federation (NBF).

‘Your body temperature needs to drop slightly before you go to sleep, which is why you just can’t sleep when you’re too hot.

‘An ideal bedroom temperature should be around 16 to18°C so it can be difficult to get comfortable in a hot and stuffy bedroom, leaving many suffering from a disturbed night’s sleep.’

Fortunately, there are some amazing ways to stay cool in when it’s too hot to sleep. From cooling pillows to creating airflow, try these simple and effective steps to take to ensure you stay cool and comfortable in bed this summer.

Keep out the heat and encourage airflow

Keep as many windows and doors open as possible to allow air to circulate. Even cracking windows at the front and the back of a house creates a slight through draft that will pull warm air out and allow the rooms to cool.

Keep curtains or blinds drawn during the day to keep the sun out. Blackout blinds were made for this sort of weather and shutters will also come into their own, blocking the light while letting in the air.

If you’ve got an attic, try opening the hatch. Hot air rises and this will give it somewhere to go.

Cool your bed

Get rid of the duvet and blankets – just use a cotton sheet or a duvet with a low tog rating.

Opt for natural materials. Manmade polycotton, acrylic and viscose are essentially made of plastic so they can’t absorb moisture or conduct heat away from your body. 100% cotton sheets are a gift for hot nights.

Put a hot water bottle filled with ice cold water in bed.

Cool a pillowcase in the fridge before bedtime or try one of the new cooling pillows that are available to buy. Filled with a temperature reactive gel, the pillow absorbs excess heat, drawing it away from your body and cooling your skin.

Dress for the occasion

Wear light cotton nightwear. This is actually better than wearing nothing at all as natural fabric will absorb any perspiration.

Cool socks in the fridge and wear them. Cooling your feet lowers the overall temperature of your skin and body.

If you’ve got long hair, tie it back. Hair around your neck can make you feel warmer.

Try out some cool technology

Use an electric fan (this one from Aldi is rather beautiful!). Quiet tower fans with timers and a choice of settings are the smart choice if you struggle to fall asleep but desk fans and pedestal fans will do the job nicely, too. If it's really hot, put shallow bowl of iced water in front of the fan to cool the air.

Next time you buy a new bed, look out for one that incorporates new temperature regulating technology.

Look after yourself

Have a cool shower or bath before bedtime to lower your core body temperature.

Drink plenty of cold water during the evening and keep a glass by the bed.

Avoid too much caffeine, alcohol or a big meal. They can all make you feel hot and steamy in the middle of the night through dehydration and over-active digestion.

Too hot to sleep? Try these cool new products

The cooling pillow



Buy Now: Chillmax Cooling Pillow Gel Insert, £9.99, JML

Chillmax Pillow’s inner gel reacts to your body temperature to absorb excess heat, drawing it away from your skin to produce a natural cooling effect for up to three hours.

The cooling mattress topper



Buy Now: Gel Fushion Memory Foam Mattress Topper, £100 for a double, Dunelm

If you’re not in the market for buying a new mattress, this topper is made from a gel-infused memory foam that absorbs and disperses body heat while providing excellent support and comfort. It also has ventilation holes through the foam to allow airflow and breathability.

The cooling mattress



Coen 1000 Pocket Double Mattress with Coolmax Cover, £395, Habitat

Clever design and smart materials encourage airflow around the body. Not only comfortable – it’s made it in to our pick of the best mattresses – it’s cool, too.

The cooling mattress protector



Buy Now: Temperature Regulating Waterproof Mattress Cover, £60 for a double, John Lewis

Originally developed for NASA, this clever cover sandwiches a layer of thermo-regulator material between a waterproof base and a breathable cotton top. During the night it absorbs excess body heat, stores it and releases it to keep you at an optimum temperature while you sleep.

So there you have it – hopefully a good night’s sleep is within your grasp! Stay cool, kids.