Best blenders

1. Philips HR3652 Avance blender – best blender for smoothies and soups

Most of us could probably do with eating more fruit and veg. Proven to motivate you into upping your five-a-day is the 1,400W Avance blender, which will turn unpalatable vegetables into smoothies and soups with ease. Its makers claim it produces 50% finer blending than a previous model – which is great news for the fruit and veg-phobic. For its price, it brings a lot to the table.

This blender has a two-litre glass jar with 1.5-litre working capacity, 13 speeds plus pulse, two one-minute programmes for smoothies and ice crushing. It has cable storage and a spatula that inserts through the lid to move contents around.

The manual speeds are only marked min to max without numbers between, so it’s more difficult to reproduce a recipe if you’ve already found the perfect setting. It also can’t be used for more than three minutes at a time. In tests, it turned a couple of handfuls of ice cubes into snow and made a fruit and veg smoothie, both using the dedicated programmes.

The smoothie was consistently blended, though some traces of pear grit and a little texture remained. The jug and blades split apart for cleaning and it’s all dishwasher-safe.

Ideal Home’s rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Buy now: Philips HR3652 Avance blender, £149, Amazon

It might not have the sleek curves or glossy colours of some models but look past the simple white exterior of the Blend-X Fresh. It is a very good blender at a pocket-friendly price. Boasting a 650W motor, three speeds and a pulse, it also has a nifty button for ice crushing, which works much like the pulse function but is more convenient to use.

The blender’s two-litre jug is plastic and not suitable for blending hot food, but it has a working capacity of 1.6 litres, making it a better proposition than comparably priced models. Also in the box is a multi-mill grinder for chopping herbs and spices. The blender jug disassembles for cleaning and is dishwasher-safe, although the blade unit has to be washed by hand.

In tests, the Blend-X Fresh performed well, processing a fruit and ice smoothie until no shards remained. It also made short work of ice cubes. This blender struggled with thick waffle batter on the lower speed, but raising it solved the issue.

Ideal Home’s rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Buy now: Kenwood BLP402WH Blend-X Fresh, £39.99, Amazon

The Identity blender is a great choice if you’re looking to upgrade from a basic model to something with a few more bells and whistles. As well as 11 speeds and a pulse powered by a 1,000W motor, the blender’s illuminated dial features three preset programmes for crushing ice, pureéing soup and making smoothies. All of this takes place in a thermally resistant 1.6-litre glass jug. Its working capacity is less at 1.3 litres of hot liquid but the jug otherwise provides a workable volume.

The blender’s four angled blades are assisted by the design of the jug, which is sculpted to help with circulation. On top, the lid’s measuring cup features a small hole – perfect for drizzling oil in slowly. During testing, the Identity blender produced fantastic snowy ice on its preset programme, a finely blended smoothie that contained oats and seeds, as well as a creamy lentil soup.

One downside is that the blender is quite narrow around the blades, so scraping out thick mixtures was tricky, as well as cleaning the blades in situ. Fortunately, the blender blade unit unscrews from the jug for a proper clean, and it’s all dishwasher-safe.

Ideal Home’s rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Buy now: Braun Identity Jug Blender JB5160, £107,Amazon

4. KitchenAid Artisan Power Plus Blender – best blender for power

If the smoothest of smoothies is a priority, the Artisan Power Plus blender will deliver. Equipped with a peak 3.5hp motor and billed as the most powerful blender available, it liquefies everything from frozen fruit to nuts and grains.

There’s a choice of 11 speeds plus high or low pulse and three programmes for juice, smoothies and soups, plus a self-cleaning option. Its 2.6-litre blender jug is superbly designed – made from BPA-free dishwasher-safe plastic, it has a dual-wall construction so the exterior doesn’t become hot even when it’s heating soup. Inside the blender are four heavy duty 3mm-thick angled blades.

On top, a vented lid lets out steam, while a tamper comes in handy for solid food. The blender power cable also detaches for storage. Available in three glossy shades, the Artisan Power Plus blender is beautifully designed and rightly so – at 9.4kg, lifting it in and out of a cupboard would be a chore.

It’s more of an investment than your average blender, so you’d need to get lots of use out of it to justify the cost. It’s also an exceptionally noisy blender – anything over speed 7 may have you fleeing the kitchen. However, in tests, it gave a peerless performance with smoothies, soup and ice.

Ideal Home’s rating: 5 out of 5 stars

Buy now: KitchenAid Artisan Power Plus Blender, £649, John Lewis

5. Ninja BL682UK Complete Kitchen System Blender – best for accessories

What if your jug blender could be your food processor and personal blender, too? That’s the thinking behind the Complete Kitchen System – a machine that not only whizzes and blitzes but also chops, kneads and grinds. To which end, you’ll find removable blades for chopping and dough in the food processor bowl and a smoothie blade. There is also a formidable stacked six-bladed tool for blending. It’s all powered by a 1,500W/2hp motor and handled every blending task well in testing.

Functioning as three machines in one means that some blending features have been overlooked. For example, you can’t blend hot liquids, so you’ll have to wait for your soup to cool before popping it in the two-litre BPA-free pitcher. There’s a flap in the pitcher lid for adding liquids but no tamper and the lid locks in place – so the blender must be stopped to add ingredients.

Rather than a variable speed control, the blender has buttons for low, medium and high and four programmes. Its stacked blade is devilishly difficult to clean by hand (all the parts are dishwasher safe). If you need all three appliances and have space to store the kit, it’s a good-value buy, but it’s pricey for blending by itself.

Ideal Home’s rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Buy now: Ninja BL682UK Complete Kitchen System, £199, Amazon

6. Tefal Mastermix Blender – best for families