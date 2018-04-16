Never wash up again with our handy reviews and guide to finding and buying the best dishwasher for you and your kitchen

Surely you’d rather be curled up on the sofa with a box set than arguing over who dons the rubber gloves and who dries. If you’re even offered help, at all. Figures from Bosch suggest that a dishwasher could save you up to 15 days every year. Thats a lot of extra free time! Washing by hand can be wasteful, too. You can get through 40 to 80 litres of water, which costs money to heat.

By comparison, a dishwasher will use as little as 6 litres to wash 13 place settings. That’ll save you bucket loads of H2O and cash. From deep drawer versions to semi-integrated options, sometimes it can be difficult to cut through all the jargon and understand which model might be best for you. These days there are many different features and functionalities from ultra silent technology to super fast wash options.

But whatever you are looking for, it’s is important that your new dishwasher fits into your kitchen scheme and works well with your busy family life. Take a look at our guide to the best designs around, from 1950s-inspired high-tech options, to slimline space-saving versions, we’ve got it covered!

Best dishwashers

1. Indesit ICD661 Freestanding Compact Dishwasher – best for small kitchens

When space is at a premium, a counter top dishwasher is a must. To some it’s deemed a luxury, to others a necessity. For tiny kitchens, this is a great buy.

With high-performance cleaning and drying programmes, it features enough space for 6 place settings and has 5 different temperature settings, including a 30 minute quick wash cycle, making it ideal for busy households. H43.8 W55 D50cm.

Buy now: Indesit ICD661 Freestanding Compact Dishwasher, £195, Currys

2. Smeg DF6FABR2 Retro Freestanding Dishwasher in Red – best for retro kitchens

Embrace colour with this bold 1950s inspired dishwasher complete with matching cutlery basket and colour co-ordinated internal trimming.

Featuring a host of modern features, including a large capacity, an orbital wash system and blue interior lighting, this is a great dishwasher for bigger families. Eco-friendly and efficient, it uses just under 10 litres of water per standard cycle. H88.5 x W59.8 x D62.5cm

Buy now: Smeg DF6FABR2 Retro Freestanding Dishwasher in Red, £979, Currys

3. Bosch SMS88TI26E Wi-Fi freestanding dishwasher – best for drying plastics