How often should you clean your house? Every day? Once a week? Less than that? For a lot of us, this Easter weekend be the first time we’ve given the place a thorough clean since Christmas. In fact, according to a 2016 survey by cleaning experts Jeyes, only 47 per cent of Brits admitted to cleaning regularly. Which is worrying, because it’s potentially allowing harmful bacteria to run riot across your home, and make you and your family sick.

If that thought leaves you shuddering, don’t panic. We’ve teamed up with Mattress Online and created a list of how often you should clean key household items. Find out if you’re cleaning often enough… or in fact, too much!

How often should you wash your bedding?

Once a week. Air your bed daily by throwing back the top sheets and duvet. Pillow cases and duvet covers should be machine washed at a minimum of 40°C, but it’s better to clean them at 60°C if the fabric will take it. That way, you stand a better chance of any harmful bacteria being killed.

It’s also wise to vacuum your mattress every fortnight to prevent dust mites from building up.

How often should I clean my washing machine?

Once a month. Add a cup of white vinegar to the detergent drawer and run an empty hot cycle.

How often should you clean your oven?

Every six months. Use a specialist deep-cleaning spray or cream, but avoid scouring away tough grime as you could damage the lining.

How often should you clean your dishwasher?

Once a month. Remove the racks and clean them separately with warm soapy water, then run what we call a vinegar wash. This involves emptying the dishwasher and placing a cupful of white vinegar in the upper rack, then running the machine at its hottest cycle. It’s a great way to remove any grease or odours.

It’s a good idea to wipe detergent drawers and rubber seals after every few washes.

How often should you clean your toilet?

Once a week. You may think your toilet is the dirtiest thing in your home. But you’d be wrong, as chopping boards and dishcloths are more likely to harbour harmful bacteria. For that reason, you can get away with cleaning the bowl properly once a week – although we would recommend giving the seat a daily going over with a soapy cloth or sanitised wipe.

Your toilet brush should be cleaned with bleach once a month, and replaced every six months.

How often should you clean your makeup brushes?

Once a week. This is especially important for liquid foundation and concealer brushes, as otherwise a nasty bacteria called streptococcus can build up. Not only can this cause skin irritations, but also serious illnesses like scarlet fever.

A dedicated make-up brush cleanser is the best option, or you could use shampoo. If you have beauty blender sponges, follow this ingenious hack!

How often should I clean the curtains?

Every three months. Check the washing instructions on the curtains to see if they’ll need to be dry cleaned or if you can put them in the washing machine. At the very least give them a going over with steamer – if it has a vertical steam option, you could use your iron.

This might help, too: How to clean Venetian blinds

How often should you clean your fridge?

Once every six months. Use soapy water and a soft cloth.

How to clean your keyboard or laptop – and how often you should do it

Once a week. Take a can of compressed air and spray between the keys. then take a sanitising wipe and go over every surface.

How to clean a lampshade – and how often you should do it

Clean every three months. Use hot water if the material allows. Otherwise, remove any dust with a lint roller. Ideally, you should also dust them twice a week.

How often should you wash your towels?

Every two days. Hand towels and guest towels should be machine washed at 40°C every two days. Bath towels should be hung to dry properly after your bath or shower, and popped in the wash after every four to five times of being used.

How to clean a toaster – and how often you should do it

Once a week. Start by removing and emptying the crumb drawer. Then tip it upside-down and shake out any remaining crumbs. Finally, wipe with a dishcloth soaked in warm, soapy water.