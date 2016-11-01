How to recycle fridge freezers

Find out how to recycle your old fridge and freezer

Fridges contain harmful Chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) and must be disposed of safely. There are two simple ways to do this safely:

Recycle it

Your local authority recycling department can tell you if there is a disposal scheme in your area. Try the postcode search on www.recyclenow.com to find your nearest service.

Donate it

If it is in good working order there are also community organisations who accept donations of used white goods, try the Furniture Reuse Network or the British Heart Foundation for more information. Of course you can always ask family, friends and neighbours if they have a use for it or find a new home for it on Freecycle.