How to recycle fridge freezers

American-style fridge freezer | Kitchen tour | Modern kitchen design | PHOTO GALLERY | Housetohome

Credit: Colin Poole

Liz Stansfield
By

Find out how to recycle your old fridge and freezer

Fridges contain harmful Chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) and must be disposed of safely. There are two simple ways to do this safely:

Recycle it

Your local authority recycling department can tell you if there is a disposal scheme in your area. Try the postcode search on www.recyclenow.com to find your nearest service.

Donate it

If it is in good working order there are also community organisations who accept donations of used white goods, try the Furniture Reuse Network or the British Heart Foundation for more information. Of course you can always ask family, friends and neighbours if they have a use for it or find a new home for it on Freecycle.

 

Ideal Home loves...

Add a feature wall | Nursery decorating ideas | Nursery | PHOTO GALLERY | Ideal Home | Housetohome

Nursery decorating ideas for your new arrival
Organised home office | Home office design ideas | PHOTO GALLERY | Country Homes and Interiors | Housetohome.co.uk

Home office design solutions for corners and alcoves
Boys' bedroom with white chest of drawers and hanging storage

Boys’ bedroom design ideas
Conservatory and glass extension ideas

Conservatory and glass extension ideas
Pink utility room | Adding colour to a utility room | Decorating with colour | PHOTO GALLERY | Housetohome

How to add colour to a utility room
Feminine hallway with butterfly motif | Unforgerttable hallways | Hallways | PHOTO GALLERY | Livingetc | Housetohome.co.uk

How to make an unforgettable first impression