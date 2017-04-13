Find the perfect spot for little ones to cosy up with a good book

Bring out your child’s inner bookworm and reserve a dedicated place where kids can lose themselves in their favourite story. When thinking about how to create the ultimate kids’ reading corner you need to focus on a few key points, namely, a soft and comfortable place to sit and a light to read by.

When thinking about seating you can go a number of ways, perhaps a Mummy or Daddy chair big enough for cuddling up together. If you’re a fan of mid-century design, you could opt for the full-size and mini-me versions of the same Eames rocking chair – because who doesn’t love tiny versions of anything?! For a squashy crash pad that can hold a few kids for the occasional baby book club opt for beanbags, floor cushions and beanbag chairs.

To make the spot comforting and appealing try to incorporate your little one’s favourite things into the scheme through wall art or quirky lamps – though you may need to think about some functional task lighting to make sure you can see the words after dark. Dinosaur fans will love this Dino Night Light, £45 from Cox & Cox.

Find the right spot

A reading corner needn’t take up a vast amount of space in a children’s room. A quiet spot that’s away from distractions (such as the TV) is good – but keep it fairly parent-central, so mum or dad can jump up and join in with the reading when required.

Make your reading corner a TV-free zone.

Within easy reach of mum and dad if you can.

Make it inviting

Choose a bright, welcoming colour scheme that kids will be drawn to – better still, get little ones involved in the decision-making, letting them choose favourite colours, decorate walls with their own artwork or frame some of their favourite book covers to hang on the walls.

Make it bright and welcoming. Dragon Sky wallpaper in Soft Blue, £75 a roll,

Nubie. Fox cushion, £75, Donna Wilson

Decorate the walls with inspiring artwork. Busy Childhood Art Print, £10, Busy Being at Notonthehighstreet

MPU 02

Try a book-related theme. Alice in Wonderland Famous Quotes Print, £20, Lucy Loves This at Notonthehighstreet

Get comfortable

Somewhere to sit is a must-have, whether it’s a comfy chair, squashy bean bag or cosy cushions and rug on the floor. Make sure the space is light and bright – if it doesn’t have a window or much natural daylight, add a lamp so little ones don’t have to squint at the pages on gloomy days or early evenings.

Ensure there’s somewhere comfy to sit. Star Print kids’ armchair, £95, Amazon

Kids Safari Bean Bag, £29, Dunelm

Eames style RAR Rocker, £44, Mini Eden

Hello Kitty lamp, £130, Maiden

Choose child-friendly storage

A good supply of books is the most important ingredient of all – plus somewhere to store them. Make sure books are within easy reach (not too high up or stacked in towering piles) so little ones can grab and go – and hopefully put books back in their place when they’ve finished. With pre-readers it’s a great idea to display picture books with the covers facing outwards if you can, so little ones can recognise the book they’re after at a glance.

MPU 03 Ideal Home newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house tours, project advice and more Your email address: Sign Up

Greenaway Gallery bookcase, £85, Great Little Trading Company

Grey Star Sling bookcase, £72, Great Little Trading Company

Picture Ledges, £7.90 each, Ikea

Milne Tall bookcase, £295, Aspace

Bunk Bed shelves, £59, Tidy Books

Books Box, £79, Tidy Books

Bekvam Spice Rack (painted pink), £3 each, Ikea