Easy children's room ideas

Have fun with these simple but creative ideas that’ll ring the changes in kids’ rooms without turning into a full redo

Children are easily pleased, said no one ever! Planning a successful child’s bedroom scheme depends on plenty of forward-thinking. Good storage, multi-functional furniture that serves a child’s changing needs, and imaginative décor are all key. A balance between form and function will result in a hard-working layout that stands the test of time.

1. On point

Create a striking feature that’s also a handy place to keep books and toys with a wall-to-wall picture ledge. Paint a simple zig-zag pattern in a favourite colour along the centre of the wall, then butt up several picture ledges next to each other, across your design.

2. Picture this

Start their very own gallery wall by hanging plastic or wooden frames without the glass, so kids can easily swap in artwork and move pictures around. A short string ‘washing line’ with a few wooden pegs to clip up cards and postcards works, too.

3. Camp out

Rig up a makeshift teepee by tying a few bamboo canes together at one end with string. Cut a hole in the middle of an old bed sheet, and pop over the frame. Cut a flap for a door and put lots of cushions and books inside.

4. Lego lovers

Pick up an inexpensive flatpack table, and use strong glue to stick a few Lego baseplates to the tabletop – this gives kids the perfect spot for building dream creations.

5. Pattern play

Clashing prints, colours and styles… you can get away with it all in a kid’s room so embrace the eclectic look and let them choose a fun wallpaper or bright rug, even if it doesn’t all go together. Display their artwork, too, to inspire even more creativity.

6. Colour pop

Have some fun with pops of neon brights in a playroom or bedroom for all ages. Create random, geometric shapes on a plain painted wall using strips of masking tape, then fill in each shape using bright and zingy shades.

7. Designs to last

When choosing a wallpaper in a kid’s room, go for one that will age as they do, to suit all ages from tots to teens.

8. Study smart

Make sure young students have the right environment to take on homework or revision by creating plenty of storage at their desk. Wallpaper or paint behind shelves and cubby holes to create a fun yet stimulating workspace.

9. Over the rainbow

Instantly brighten up your tot’s room with rainbow-coloured shutters. Shutters make it easy to control light levels for nap time, plus if your little one suffers from asthma or allergies, blinds are easier to wipe clean of dust and fluff than curtains or blinds.

10. Neat idea

A simple coat of blackboard paint on a cupboard door or wall will create a blank canvas for kids to doodle, write messages and even practise their sums. Choose a paint that’s magnetic, too, to double the fun.

11. Imagine that

Make a magical mini door from a piece of painted plywood or thin MDF, for fairies, pixies and elves to use. Attach it to the skirting or the base of a tree outside.

12. Ground games

Turn a driveway or garden path into a hopscotch grid or noughts and crosses board with some coloured chalks. Draw the lines yourself or encourage kids to think up a new game to play. Rinse away with a garden hose

at the end of the day.

13. Bold and bright

A monochrome scheme can easily be completed with splashes of your child’s favourite accent colour, and it’s easy to update the look if they change their style as they grow older. Be daring with a shade that packs a punch, like orange or lime.

14. Jungle fever

To create a rainforest backdrop, paint a wall in a green base colour, then draw a simple treeline one third of the way down the wall. Paint the wall below it in your next colour. Repeat twice more, moving the treeline lower and using a darker paint. Let each coat dry before applying the next.

15. Star struck

You can’t go wrong with a classic star scheme for either gender – and it ages well, too. Go for star-studded bedding and accessories in bright colours and jazz up plain white walls with starry decals and stickers. Keep the background bright white and add stripes or checks, too.

16. Quick project

Attach a few old wooden crates to the wall, for the perfect place to keep books and toys. Paint them yourself in colours to match their room, or make a project of it and let the kids paint them.

17. Smart system

Help kids get dressed on their own each morning, by labelling drawers and baskets with each day of the week. Pop an outfit in each one at the start of the week and they’ll be able to grab everything they need to get themselves all sorted.

18. Light up

Stick glow-in-the-dark star and space stickers to the ceiling, so that kids can’t wait for the lights to be turned off. Spell out their name or just create a night sky above their bed.

19. Great wall

Inspire a sense of adventure with a mini climbing wall. Attach a couple of sheets of plywood to the wall, add a few climbing holds and paint a simple mountain range at the bottom. Add a heap of cushions at the base for a softer landing.

20. Tidy tip

Open storage is a great way to keep a playroom looking neat, while allowing your kids to find exactly the toy they are looking for, without shouting for your help every five minutes. Go for simple shelving, box shelves and deep floor-boxes to keep clutter at bay.

21. Sunshine splash

Instead of a boring tabletop desk lamp, why not choose something a bit more fun? The height is adjustable, plus it makes a great feature.