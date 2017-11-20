Best Christmas bedding to count down the sleeps in style
The rise of Christmas bedding sets has gone through the roof this year, with everyone from John Lewis to Aldi getting in on the trend.
Say you have a set of Christmas bedding and you will no doubt be met with some curious looks, but why not?! We dress the other rooms of the home for the festive season so why not show some Christmas appreciation to our bedrooms.
We firmly believe Christmas bedding is not just for the kids. Although most designs do feature in a standard single size duvet, we wanted to highlight that there’s no shame in showing your love of Christmas with a more grown up festive-themed bedding set.
Best Scandi style bedding
Complete your Scandi Christmas look the help of this red and white Nordic-style bedding. The super soft, brushed cotton duvet set will help to create an alpine chalet feel for cosy winter nights. This versatile design features a simple ribbon stripe on the reserve. The double duvet is sold with two matching pillowcases.
Buy now: Brush cotton Reversible Scandi Stripe Duvet Cover, £17, George Home
Best winter ski scene
This ski chic design offers an subtle nod to Christmas rather than an out and proud Santa number. The picturesque alpine scene with log cabin and fir trees is enough to conjure up a snowy North Pole feel without being too Christmas focused – meaning it’ll see you through to the end of February.
Buy now: Winter Ski Scene duvet Cover and Pillowcase, from £17, John Lewis
Best Paddington Bear bedding
With the return of this loveable little bear on our big screens Paddington’s become somewhat of a Christmas 2017 icon. This adorable bedding shows him writing and posting a letter, presumably to Father Christmas to ensure he gets all his presents. Cheer up a child’s bedroom with this beautiful tribute to Paddington Bear.
Buy now: Paddington Bear Single Christmas Duvet Cover Set, £22, Very
Best seasonal sentiments
Wilko have a great offering of seasonal bedding designs this year. Seen here are two designs mixed and matched. Our favourite of the two is the Festive Words Star set that features a handwriting font print offering a lovely mix of favourite Christmas words and phrases; such as Christmas cheer, Champagne & celebrations and Happiness & hope. It’s a good choice to give you warm and fuzzy Christmas feels, while quite literally keeping you warm.
Buy now: Festive Words Star Double Duvet, £14, Wilko
Best festive illustrations
This may feel better suited to a child’s room, but there’s something quite endearing about embracing childhood favourites just for Christmas time. The illustrated seasonal characters in a soft colour combination of cheery red, pink and green, are beautifully offset against a crisp white background. The 100 per cent brushed cotton duvet set is sold with two matching pillowcases. The single is available for just £9.99.
Buy now: Christmas Double Duvet Set, £12.99, Aldi
Best Father Christmas
For those wanting an out-and-out Christmas themed duvet, our money is on this design. Perfect to embrace the love of nostalgic decorating this year the rosy cheeked Santa image is as classic as it gets. The traditional design is a cotton mix duvet sold with two matching pillowcases.
Buy now: Winterberry Santa Bedding Set, £19.50, Marks & Spencer
Best for pet lovers
This design puts a whole new spin on term letting the dog sleep on the bed. The Ultra-soft cotton blend bedding set features a charming array of dogs dressed up for Christmas – some with antler head bands and others with coats and scarves. This playful design is a great seasonal choice for the dog lovers out there.
Buy now: Home Collection Santa Paws Bedding Set, from £30, Debenhams
A Christmas bedding set will have you feeling festive as you count down the sleeps until the big day.