Best Christmas garlands to invite festive cheer into your home

We’ve picked a selection of the best new designs to help give your home a festive spruce up this season.

An effortlessly draped Christmas garland can add an instant touch of decoration to mantelpieces, staircase and even shelves – anywhere you can hang or wrap a garland becomes instantly all-dressed-up for Christmas.

Firstly consider where a garland could have the most impact. A beautiful garland hung over a doorway, on a hallway console table or wrapped around the stairs is sure to create a good first impression and a warm welcome for guests. The classic place for a decorative garland is above the mantelpiece to create a focal point in the living room, in addition the tree obviously. if you don’t have a fireplace utilise shelving or dress pictures frames instead – making every accessory a part of the festivities.

Most garlands will come with pre made hanging hooks, especially those heavier designs. Alternatively you can simply drape over surfaces or attach garland hooks with adhesive pads that won’t damage paintwork.

Check out our selection of this seasons new buys to give you an idea of how best to feature Christmas garlands around your home.

Best for the mantel

Create a cosy rustic fill for your home by dressing the mantelpiece with a densely filled garland adorned with pine cones. This high quality artificial design is thoroughly realistic looking; the beauty being it looks real but it won’t wilt or drop while hung throughout the month.

The generous size is perfect to cover the entire mantelpiece, with no need to add anything more. You could intertwine a set of LED fairy lights or intersperse candles to create further ambience.

Dimensions: L180 x W20cm

Buy now: Rosemary & Pinecone Christmas Garland, £75, The White Company

Best metallic garland

The addition of a few bling baubles can help your rustic garland look jazzy. The faux natural fir base on this design is brought to life with the addition of gold, copper and bronze metallic baubles. In addition to the decorative baubles the design features a scattering of pine cones to add a touch of woodland vibes and enhance the burnished bronze tones.

Dimensions: L180 cm

Buy now: Highland Myths Copper bauble Garland, £35, John Lewis

Best light up jewelled twigs

Cast a glow with the addition of this LED garland adorned with festive jewels and sequins. The garland is constructed from pliable copper wires that can be bent into any shape and displayed over a mantelpiece or twisted around a bannister. This ultra slim garland could also be placed down the centre of the Christmas table, after dinner to add a touch of party glitz and ambient lighting. Available as both mains powered and battery operated.

Dimensions: L120cm

Buy now: Jewelled Twig Light Up Garland, from £17.50, Cox & Cox

Best novelty garland

It doesn’t really get much cuter than an elf laundry garland. This decorative piece features a fun laundry line design, perfect to add some character to the tree or some festive cheer to a mantelpiece. If you like to go all out for the Kids at Christmas, this garland would make an ideal accessory in a child’s bedroom – perhaps next to that cheeky Elf on the Shelf.

Dimensions: L130cm

Buy now: Home Collection Red Elf Laundry Christmas Garland, £15, Debenhmas

Add a touch of glamour and elegance to your decorations this year with the help of this snowflake garland. Offering just the right amount of the bling the string of gold snowflakes are embellished with glitter and gems, perfect for picking up lights reflections to dazzle. This Design would lend itself perfectly to being used as a table runner – a great alternative to add some decoration to the Christmas dinning table.

Dimensions: L180cm

Buy now: Linea Gold Snowflake Crystal Garland, £16, House of Fraser

Best eucalyptus garland

A simple sprig of eucalyptus can really lift a Christmas decorating theme without going OTT. Keeping things natural can help to create a lovely rustic feel to festive celebrations. This realistic design features a blend of eucalyptus, spruce and mistletoe berries – being faux it will stay looking ‘fresh’ all Christmas.

Dimensions: L180 cm

Buy now: Christmas Snowdrift Eucalyptus Garland, £20, Sainsbury’s

Best garland with ribbons

Red ribbon bows are an iconic decorating touch for a traditional Christmas. This gently snow dusted garland instantly makes you think of a rustic lodge cabin, making it the perfect addition if you want to emulate that cosy feel. In addition to the elegant ribbon bows this design features sprigs of red berries and LED lights for added decoration.

Dimensions: L160 cm

Buy now: Snowy LED Christmas Garland, £20, Matalan

Best woodland berries

Give your home a wonderfully festive feel this Christmas with this beautiful garland, ideal for displaying along the fireplace or winding around a staircase banister. Designed to complement your traditional decorations and colour scheme, it features sprigs of artificial holly, red berries and decorative pine cones to give it a timeless feel.

Dimensions: L180 cm

Buy now: Lit Holly and Berry Garland, £36, Laura Ashley

Best sequin garland

Break from tradition and choose a sparkly sequin garland – with no fir foliage in sight. This jazzy multicoloured design features a colourful array of sequins and beads that will make your home feel happy and bright. The mix of pink, blue, yellow and red is a bold enough combination to command attention – amplify that by pairing with a string of LED fairy lights for extra sparkle!

Dimensions: L180cm

Buy now: Tales of the Maharaja Sequin Beaded Garland, £12, John Lewis

No matter where you choose to hang your decorative garland adding fairy lights is sure to enhance the visual impact.