Best Christmas hampers for a delicious seasonal feast

A Christmas hamper makes the perfect gift for foodies and those who simply like to indulge in tasty festive treats.

Ah the Christmas hamper…a little willow basket bursting with home-made chutney, luscious marmalade, fine wine, artisan chocolates, smoother-than-thou pate and stinky cheeses galore.

A plentiful Christmas hamper can be the ideal gift to bestow upon a Christmas host if you’re not at home for the occasion. Likewise it can be a nice treat to yourself, a chance to indulge in delicacies and put your feet up after the hard work of organising Christmas.

Related: Supermarket and high street Christmas opening times 2017

We’ve picked a selection of the best Christmas hampers to order now…

Best value hamper

This beautiful hamper from Aldi is filled with a huge spread of indulgent delights from a Specially Selected range of the finest brands. They’ve thought of everything, from delicious cakes and puddings to truffles, biscuits and savoury snacks. The drinks cover every mood for Christmas; the popular Roast and Ground coffee, Prosecco and red wine – what more could you ask for?

Buy now: The Christmas Feast Hamper, £84.99, Aldi

Best luxury hamper

This is not just any hamper, this is a Marks & Spencer’s hamper! You’d expect nothing but the best from our favourite foodie on the high street and that’s exactly what you get with this gourmet selection. Over spilling with fine wines that can be enjoyed with the finest deli products and an array of Christmas treats, many ward-winning, this luxury spread has got Boxing Day spread written all over it. Only available on Pre order.

Buy now: Belvedere Gourmet Chilled Hamper, currently on special offer £200 (was £250), Marks & Spencer

Best Festive treats

It’s all the treats and nothing but treats with this hamper! What treats fan wouldn’t love the combination of Smooth Shiraz; premium Belgian chocolate CHOC Plus Drinking Chocolate; Quibbles Three Nuts and a Cranberry Mix Three Nuts (a chilli, nut and cranberry mix with a buzz of honey); Abbey Biscuits Mince Pie Shorties, Gold Crown Iced Bar with Marzipan Holly & Berry, Orchard Preserves Christmas Chutney and Christmas Jam, Bianca Belgian Cocoa Dusted Truffles, Linden Lady Fresh Cream Fudge, Buiteman Baked With Love Gouda & Chilli Biscuits.

Buy now: Festive Treats Christmas Hamper, £60, John Lewis

Best value wine & Cheese hamper

A wine and cheese hamper is the hamper for those who enjoy an elegant soirée. This hamper is the creation of Clearwater Hampers, it’s the new improved version of an existing best-seller. Presented in a luxury lined basket is a bottle of Shiraz to accompany a gourmet cracker selection and a selection of fine cheeses – from Wensleydale to Snowdonia Cheese Co Black Bomber cheese.

Buy now: Wine, Cheese and Pate Luxury Christmas Hampers, £49, Amazon

Best chocolate hamper

Not a traditional hamper in the sense there’s no willow basket, but all is forgiven for the fact it’s contents is purely Chocolate surely?! The chocolate goodies include White Snowflakes; Milk Snowflakes; Ho Ho Ho Dark Chocolate; Milk & Caramel Enchanted Forest; Brazil Nuts Ribbon Bag; Winter Puddings H-Box; Small Cookie Wreath and a mini bottle of Prosecco to celebrate a Christmas well done.

Buy now: Merry Christmas Everyone Hamper, £50, Hotel Chocolat

Best organic hamper

This deliciously sophisticated hamper offers nothing but organic ingredients. The hamper contains three different varieties of biscuits, Highland all butter shortbread; a selection of marmalades and mustards; a selection of two ales; vintage cider; both Afternoon Blend and English Breakfast Tea Bags and a Christmas pudding to top it all off.

Buy now: Duchy Organic Christmas Hamper, £100, Waitrose

Video Of The Week

Pick your favourite, get it on order then wait to enjoy the excitement a festive hamper can bring.