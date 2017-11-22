Best Christmas wreaths to dress your home

A hearty Christmas wreath can instantly transform any room

Whether it’s taking pride of place hanging on your front door, above a fireplace or staircase, Christmas wreaths are often the first decoration to go up. This simple decoration can make a big impression with minimal effort.

There’s no doubt a real wreath is glorious, especially if filled with fragrant foliage, but they can often be an expensive option and tricky to keep fresh throughout the entire festive period. In terms of practicality real wreaths are often heavy too, and therefore can be problematic to hang. If you simply want the effect without the effort you may be best to opt for an artificial design, a faux wreath can last for years to come also.

Get the Christmas wreath right and the rest of your festive scheme will follow.

Best real wreath

Welcome Christmas guests with a heady aromatic herb wreath from The Real Flower Company. This real foliage wreath is a hand crafted mix of scented Rosemary, festive ivy, fir, eucalyptus and red berries. Being made from natural perishable products this arrangement is only available to order from 1st to 23rd December to ensure it stays fresh until the big day.

Dimensions: Assorted sizes available

Buy now: Berry, Herb & Foliage Door Wreath, £70, The Real Flower Company

Best metallic wreath

The matt finish on this artificial foliage helps to make it look thoroughly realistic. The burnished copper and russet metallics add a touch of glam while the gently frosted pine cones keep it feeling rustic. This wreath is also a pretty generous size, to command even more attention.

Dimensions: 56cm diameter

Buy now: Highland Myths Copper Bauble Wreath, £30, John Lewis

Best pom pom wreath

Pom poms continue to be a big trend in interiors,making this playful design on the money. The jolly colour combination will ensure it brightens up your home during the festive period, and should the mood take you could leave it up to counteract the January blues.

Dimensions: 26cm diameter

Buy now: Felt Pom Pom Christmas Wreath, £15, Paperchase

Best eucalyptus wreath

Sticking to one simple foliage gives this wreath an air of simple sophistication. Eucalyptus is a plant instantly associated with Christmas because of it’s versatility, great for all manner of seasonal displays such as centre pieces, garlands and wreaths. The silvery grey nature of the leaves helps to give it a frosted wintry feel. This realistic artificial design has been given a subtle shimmer with gold sparkle on alternate stems.

Dimensions: 40cm diameter

Buy now: Christmas Snowdrift Gold Eucalyptus Wreath, £18, Sainsbury’s

Best berry wreath

Have yourself a very country Christmas with a wreath made from festive red berries, pine cones, needles and cinnamon sticks. This petite faux foliage design from the Linea range is a timeless addition for any home, a classic that can be hung year after year.

Dimensions: 45cm diameter

Buy now: Linea Small Red Berry Foliage and Pinecone Wreath, £30, House of Fraser

Best luxe look

Midnight blue is a key colour trend for Christmas decorating, making this design a fabulous on-trend piece. There’s nothing subtle about this opulent peacock feather wreath, ideal for those wanting to add a touch of luxe to their homes over the festive season.

Buy now: Peacock Wreath, £59.95, Liberty

Best faux floral wreath

If you want a natural foliage look without the fear of drooping deadhead flowers then this beautiful floral wreath is the one for you. Beautifully handmade and decorated with stunning plum roses, berries and frosted pine cones entwined with festive ivy. This wreath looks thoroughly realistic but unlike the real thing it won’t wilt as the weeks go on.

Dimensions: 46cm diameter

Buy now: Plum Floral Wreath, £29.50, Marks & Spencer

Best felt wreath

Inject some fun into your decorating scheme with this layered felt design. The vibrant green layers have a lovely handmade feel – it’s almost like a craft project you’ve made yourself, only you don’t have to out the effort in to actually make it! The colourful pom poms and bell additions add an extra touch of playfulness.

Dimensions: 30.5cm diameter

Buy now: Lima Llama Felt Layered Wreath, £25, John Lewis

Best wreath with lights

If the silver pine cones, glittery holly and white mistletoe berries weren’t enough of a selling point this pretty wreath comes pre-lit to add even more wow factor. Hung in the porch this wreath will greet your guests with a warm festive glow, with the light glimmering off the silver frosting.

Dimensions: 36cm diameter

Buy now: Lit Winter Wreath, £50, Laura Ashley

Best bauble wreath

Keep things simple with one statement colour, in this case gold! The simple spruce on this wreath is jazzed up with gold glitter and high shine baubles plus additional sprigs of gold glitter leaves. All over bauble wreaths are fabulous but it’s nice to simply have them as an accent on a pine base.

Dimensions: 50 cm diameter

Buy now: Pine Wreath, £8, George Home

Forget decking the halls with holly, the first thing on the decoration agenda is hanging a beautiful wreath – and the rest will follow.