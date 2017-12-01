Best novelty Christmas decorations to perk up your tree

Make your Christmas tree stand out from the crowd with these fun novelty decorations

Life’s too sort for boring baubles after all! While we love a traditional Christmas scheme whether it’s the red and white Scandi style or glitzy metallics, but this year we’re getting excited about novelty tree decorations. There’s a huge range on the high street putting the fun into Christmas festivities this year.

Best robots

Have a bit of fun this Christmas and pop space robot decorations on your tree. Look out for other novelty decorations the kids will love as much as these.

Buy now: Robot Glass Christmas Hanging Decorations, £8 each, Paperchase

Best crown

It’s all about the Royals right now, with the announcement of this week’s engagement, making this bauble a winning buy! This jewelled glass crown bauble is sure to add a regal touch to your tree this year.

Buy now: Crown Decoration, £24.95, Liberty London

Best mini bottles

Get into the festive spirit (boom boom!) with these kitsch mini spirit bottles. The fabulous miniatures include rum, vodka, tequila and whisky designs all in a polished mirror finish.

Buy now: Mini Bottles Tree decorations, £50 for 4, Kurt S Alder at Amara

Best flamingo

Add some glitz and glamour to your tree with this flamboyant flamingo decoration – complete with party hat. Pop on a Christmas tree with silver and white decorations and it’s sure to stand out from the crowd.

Buy now: Sequin Flamingo In Party Hat Decoration, £5.25, Paperchase

Best bike

We love this funky bike decoration, ideal for cycling enthusiasts! Pop on your tree with other decorations in bright jewel shades.

Buy now: Tree In Transport Ornament, £16, Anthropologie

Best santa

Santa’s coming to town…by air it would appear! Embrace your quirky side with the fun flying Santa decoration. With a bag of swag and a mini tree he’s all set to cheer up your tree. Mix and match with other novelty decorationss for an eclectic vibe.

Buy now: Glass Santa Christmas Tree Decoration, £3, George Home

Best tree topped bauble

We love the classic car with the tree on top but this bauble takes it to another level. Who doesn’t love a VW camper van?! This decoration is sure to cheer up any happy camper.

Buy now: Linea Red Camper van With Tree on Top, £10, House of Fraser

Best penguin

This cute Penguin is dressed to the nines with his pom pom trim scarf and hat with bells on. This beautifully stitch character is sure to add tons of personality to a quirky Christmas tree.

Buy now: Felt Penguin Christmas Tree Decoration, £6.50, Fat face

Best for singing fans

Drop the mic, we’ve found the best novelty decoration for pink divas. This microphone decoration is simply fabulous!

Buy now: Pink Microphone Bauble, £3.99, T.K.Maxx

Have these beauties inspired you to put your tree up this weekend? Pop on the Christmas playlist and have fun decorating.