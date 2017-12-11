Keep the kids busy with these fun activities for snowy mornings and restless evenings

If they haven’t finished already, your kids will be out of school soon and will be restlessly waiting for Santa and his reindeer to arrive. With our fun, festive activity guide time will fly and before you know it Christmas will be here. Here are a few Christmas activities that won’t break the bank but keep kids from clock watching…

Bake some Christmas goodies

It may get messy and it may take twice as long, but cooking with kids at Christmas is certainly entertaining! After cookie dough is splattered over the pantry and a dusting of icing sugar smothers the work surfaces, all that remains are beautiful gingerbread houses, charming Christmas cakes and delicious chocolate bites.

Make handmade decorations

Allow kids to decorate their own bedrooms and playrooms with bunting, angel paper chains and more glitter than Tinkerbell can sneeze at. Crafts will keep them entertained and add a fun twist alongside elegant decorations so why not get out the clay and make priceless handprint tree ornaments too?

Go ice-skating

An activity loved by everyone from parents to children, there is nothing more festive than getting the family on the ice in front of an imposing tree and a beautiful building backdrop. Somerset House, the National History Museum and Winter Wonderland are just a few of our favourite rinks in the capital this year.

Create Christmas cards

You may have already posted your Christmas cards, but kids will love making their own before posting them to all their school friends. Set up a craft station including multi coloured card, sequins and badges and invite your children’s friends over to join in the creative card fun. Don’t miss our guide to making your own handmade Christmas cards.

Play Christmas games

Baby, it’s cold outside (and rainy, sleety and windy) so curl up with the family beside the fire and engage in a board game of round of charades. A little healthy competition (we advise staying away from Monopoly and Scrabble) will help time fly by and entertain children until bedtime.

Enjoy a Christmas movie marathon

A cosy tradition to start whilst kids are young – begin annual movie marathons on the nights running up to Christmas. Den enclosures, delicious snacks and snowy scenes will get everyone, including yourself, excited for Christmas Day.

Visit Santa’s Grotto

Ask any child what they are looking forward to this Christmas and they will scream Santa! Visit your local Santa’s grotto before meandering through a festive German market and stop for a hot cup of cocoa (or mulled wine), a traditional bratwurst and a personalised bauble or two.

