Best Christmas lights to make your home shine bright this season

It'll soon be time to turn on the Christmas lights. If you're updating your lighting collection this year check out our pick of the best

Christmas lights are key to create festive ambience. From classic fairy lights dressing the tree to light-up festive sentiments, the right lighting plays such an integral role in setting the scene for Christmas cheer.

Firstly consider how you wish to use lighting to illuminate your home over the festive period? The Christmas tree is a good place to start, it is the real star of Christmas decorating after all. For trees you can’t go wrong with classic fairy lights, however they are no longer just a string of lights. From extra long cables with multi hue colours to clever smart phone operated sets the humble fairy light has come a long way in recent years.

If you’re looking to create an ambient glow choose the warmer copper coloured LED lights that seem to be coming through in more and more lighting collections – in stark contrast to the cooler tones of white bulbs from previous years. These are so versatile, perfect to dress the tree or drape across a mantelpiece.

This Christmas a key trend is decorating with vibrant colours and quirky kitsch characters, for this look multicoloured fairy lights are ideal. While on a playful note create a statement with circus inspired light-up letters that spell out seasonal greetings or illuminated signs, the use of letters and words are another key trend for lighting this season.

Be inspired by our pick of the best Christmas lights to brighten up your home.

Looking for outdoor light too? Outdoor Christmas lights to give exteriors festive sparkle

Best white lights

When it comes to decorating the tree with lights, the more the merrier we say. More often than not you’ll end up with 2 sets of lights to make them stretch the entire height of the tree.

Wave goodbye to two sets thanks to this generous set of 400 lights on one enormously long cable, saying goodbye to having two plugs and one awkwardly higher threaded cable. This one set has plenty of warm white lights to dress even the tallest of trees.

Dimensions: Length 28m

Buy now: 400 Pack Christmas Tree Lights, £25, Matalan

Best window lights

Dress windows in style with the help of this elegant set of window lights. These warm white stars will create ambience both indoor and out by gently framing the window with a soft glow. No need for these stars to twinkle, they stay on one static setting which we think makes them even more elegant. Requires 2 x AA batteries (not included).

Dimensions: Length 125 x Drop 50cm

Buy now: 20 Star Window Christmas Decoration Lights, £6.99, Argos

Looking for a tree to dress? Best artificial Christmas trees to light up the festive season

Best tree lights

Not for your tree as such but these are the best mini-tree-in-a-bottle lights. Mini trees have long been the hero on baubles, strapped on car roofs, or encased in snow globes. This year the mini tree hero is this set of mini cork-stoppered bottle lights, with 2 bulbs in each bottle. Requires 2 x AA batteries (not included).

Dimensions: Length 1.8m

Buy now: 10 LED Snowy Tree in Bottle Lights, £12, John Lewis

Best pompom lights

Pompoms have been a key trend again this year. What’s not to love about this set of pompom lights that doubles up as mini snowballs?! Perfect to add a hint of fun to your Christmas tree this mains powered set are

Buy now: Snowball Cluster Light Garland, £30, Cox & Cox

Best coloured lights

If you want to embrace the vibrant decorating trend for this year then a set of colourful lights is must. This 400 LED multicoloured chaser light set is sure to add vibrancy to your home. On the tree the assortment of red, green, blue and amber lights will add personality without overpowering. The mains powered set features eight functions, from flashing and twinkling to static.

Dimensions: Length 32cm

Ideal Home newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house tours, project advice and more Your email address: Sign Up

Buy now: The Christmas Workshop 400 LED Chaser Multi-coloured String Lights, £24.33, Amazon

Best LED light

Joy to the world! This LED circus style light hits the spot for instantly spreading season’s greetings. The large ornament is perfect for tabletop or the mantelpiece to create a stand out feature amongst your decorations.

If you want to really create a focal point you could replace an existing picture frame somewhere prominent with this light, hanging it just for the duration of Christmas. Requires 2 x AA batteries (included).

Dimensions: H25.5 x W45.5cm

Buy now: Nordic Country Metal LED Light Up Joy, £15, Wilko

Looking to keep the spirit of Christmas alive? How to keep the magic of Father Christmas alive as your children grow up

Best vintage lights

Light up festivities with this string of vintage twenty multicoloured tear drop shaped Christmas lights. The retro tear drop shape sparks a feeling of nostalgia, a sentiment that’s perfect or this years Christmas trends. Battery powered LED lights. Requires 3 x AA batteries (not included).

Dimensions: Length 4.8m

Buy now: Vintage Christmas LED Battery Lights, £19.95, Dotcomgiftshop

Best smart lights

You know you’re living in modern times when you can control your Christmas tree lights using your smart phone. Here are the lights of the future, this set allows you to play with many colourful and animated effects – the only limitation is your imagination. Mains operated.

Dimensions: Length 20.5cm

Buy now: Twinkly 175 LED Christmas Lights, £85, John Lewis

Top tip: When it comes to dressing the tree turn the lights on so you can clearly see where you’re placing them, ensuring they are evenly distributed. When placing the lights start from the bottom and feed them through the middle to keep wires hidden.