Dress the house in winter whites this Christmas

11 images

Promotional feature

Wonderful wintry white home accessories make a refreshing change to traditional Christmas colours and will magically transform any room in no time.

Tap into the theme with a mix of glittering baubles, shining stars and silver reindeer from the new Ice Palace collection at Sainsburys  it has everything you need to create a fairytale festive feel at home. Just remember, the key to getting it right is to stick to a palette of snowy whites and sparkling silvers, adding hints of frosted greenery and candlelight throughout.

Channel a heavy blanket of snow with a sumptuously soft white faux-fur throw. If you want to go all out, add a couple of matching faux-fur white or embellished Christmas tree cushions, or introduce a jazzier one featuring pom-poms and script.

Decorating your home with frosted faux flowers and foliage is an easy way to channel the Ice Palace trend. Deck the mantelpiece with a mixture of festive greenery and, while you’re at it, arrange stems of seasonal pussy willow in a crackled glass vase. Using a piece of silver ribbon to hang a wreath embellished with pearls adds an extra touch of gorgeousness too…

As always, making sure the lighting is spot on is essential to mastering any look  so stock up on multi-wick candles, glass lanterns and statement tea-light holders featuring the festive seasons favourite four-legged friend  the reindeer  to create the perfect warm glow.

Feeling inspired to shop? Here are our favourite products from the Ice Palace collection, all available now in selected Sainsburys stores…